👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – GTCO goes hunting

On July 9, Guarantee Trust Holding Company (GTCO)—which houses GTBank, Nigeria’s smallest tier-1 bank by assets—listed 2.29 billion ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE). After this move, it became the first financial services firm to be listed on both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the LSE.

State of play: It’s a clear push to grow GTCO’s revenue outside Nigeria, which still accounts for 67% of the company’s income. Listing abroad gives the company access to deeper pools of capital and puts it in front of a broader set of investors. It also helps address one of its structural constraints at home: raising capital locally can be slow and does not attract much foreign interest.

Catch up: GTCO began its fundraising by targeting domestic investors and raised ₦209 billion ($136 million). That approach let the company preserve its largely retail Nigerian base. With a remaining gap of about ₦150 billion ($98 million) to reach the capital requirements set by Nigeria’s Central Bank, it turned to international markets to complete the raise.

Here’s CEO, Segun Agbaje: “It was time to test whether the macroeconomic story of Nigeria should change, or whether you could go out and raise money in the international market.”

The bank is also looking to reprice its stock. Shares listed locally may not reflect the company’s true value, according to Agbaje. A second listing gives it a shot at reaching investors who might be willing to pay more.

Between the lines: GTCO is one of the few African banks with a dual listing, and only the third large corporation, after Airtel Africa and Seplat, with a dual-listing on the NGX and LSE. It indicates GTCO’s growing regional ambition and frustration with the limits of Nigeria’s capital markets.

GTCO wants more than capital. It wants a new audience; one with deeper pockets.