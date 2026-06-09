👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MTN wants to be your One TV

Image Source: Tenor

Kenya’s taxman wants more businesses to pay their taxes, but getting them to show up has been a different story entirely.

After multiple missed deadlines and softened stances, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has set a June 30 deadline for all eligible businesses to file their 2025 income tax returns, while granting temporary relief on its electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) requirements. For now, businesses can declare expenses without eTIMS-backed invoices, which the KRA will validate after submission. From 2026, that flexibility disappears entirely.

Catch up: The KRA launched its electronic invoicing mandate in 2021, expanded it to every business in Kenya by 2023, and made the rule simple: no valid eTIMS invoice, no tax deduction. As a business, if an expense is not backed by a valid eTIMS invoice, it cannot be deducted from your taxable income, meaning you pay tax on money you may have genuinely spent.

By 2025, the KRA had onboarded over 500,000 taxpayers onto eTIMS. Only half of them were actively using it. For a mandate that had been running for three years, that is a damning number.

Between the lines: The KRA has now blinked for a third time. Rather than penalising businesses that filed without eTIMS invoices, it is allowing 2025 returns to go through with unverified expenses, which the KRA will sort out later. From 2026, that flexibility disappears entirely. The penalty for ignoring the system is up to KES 1 million ($7,700) or 10% of the tax involved, but that only hurts if KRA actually enforces it, which so far it has struggled to do consistently.

Part of the adoption problem is structural: Many small Kenyan businesses lack reliable Internet or compatible devices, making compliance genuinely difficult rather than simply unwilling. In April, KRA launched Shuru, a WhatsApp-based filing platform, to ease the process, which is either a sign of genuine innovation or an admission that the original system was too complicated, depending on how you look at it.

Zoom out: The KRA is targeting KES 3 trillion ($23 billion) in revenue this year, and eTIMS is its primary tool for pulling more businesses into the tax net beyond the large, compliant taxpayers. June 30 is the first real test of whether three years of announce-and-retreat have finally produced a system that works, or whether the concessions will keep coming.