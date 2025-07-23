Top 10 logistics and mobility startup raises of H1 2025

In the first half of 2025, Africa’s broader tech ecosystem saw deal flows—including fundraises, acquisitions, and exits—hit $1.4 billion, per Africa: The Big Deal. This marks a 78% surge over H1 2024. Of these deals, logistics and mobility startups secured $115 million.

Africa’s logistics and mobility startups have ridden a dramatic funding rollercoaster in recent years. After investment in the sector plunged from a $346 million peak in H1 2022 to just $82 million in H1 2023. It rebounded to $217 million during the same period in 2024, thanks in large part to Moove’s $110 million raise.

This year’s H1 funding is less than the previous year’s, but it marks the sector’s third most active deal period since 2019, underscoring continued confidence in Africa’s mobility and logistics sector. Below, we highlight the top 10 equity rounds from H1 2025, each startup raising at least $5 million.

Gozem – $30 million

Gozem is a Francophone African “super app” that offers ride-hailing, delivery, vehicle financing, and digital banking services across Togo, Benin, Gabon, and Cameroon. The company successfully raised $30 million in a Series B round, split equally between $15 million in equity and $15 million in debt. This investment was led by SAS Shipping Agencies Services (MSC Group) and Al Mada Ventures. The funds will be used to finance vehicle acquisition, particularly for drivers, facilitate expansion into new markets, and bolster Gozem Money, its growing fintech offering.

Sylndr – $15.7 million

Sylndr, a Cairo-based startup, secured $15.7 million in a Series A funding round to further digitise and expand its used car marketplace in Egypt. The funding, co-led by DPI’s Nclude Fund and Partech, will be used to enhance Sylndr’s platform, which offers buying, selling, financing, and servicing of used vehicles. This brings the company’s total funding to over $30 million since its launch in 2021.

Peach Cars – $11 million

Peach Cars is a Kenya-based digital marketplace for used cars, founded by entrepreneurs with Japanese and Kenyan backgrounds. The company secured $11 million in Series A funding, with Suzuki Global Ventures leading the round. Other participants included Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Gogin Capital, and UTEC. The capital will be deployed for expansion across Kenya and into other East and Sub-Saharan African markets, establishing regional inspection hubs, and enhancing the technology used for vehicle verification. Peach Cars offers inspection systems, real-time appraisals, and embedded auto-financing to build trust and transparency in Africa’s used car market, which is often affected by fraud and unreliable reporting. It has raised a total of $16 million in funding across two rounds, according to Tracxn.

MyNextCar – $10 million

MyNextCar is a South African fleet leasing provider and a crucial vehicle supplier for Bolt’s ride-hailing service. The company successfully closed its first institutional funding round, raising $10 million. This round was led by Emso Asset Management, with additional participation from Bolt, Assemble Capital, and E2 Investments. The funds are earmarked to add 1,500 vehicles to their fleet, expand the Bolt Lite low-cost ride-hailing category, and enhance both driver supply and earning opportunities.

Kofa – $8.1 million

Kofa is a Ghana-based clean energy technology company specialising in AI-powered battery swapping for electric motorcycles, homes, and microbusinesses. The company raised $8.1 million in a pre-Series A funding round. This total comprised $3.25 million in equity, $590,000 in grants, and $4.32 million in debt. The round was led by E3 Capital and Injaro Investment Advisors, with participation from Shell Foundation and several UK and European investors. The capital will facilitate expansion into additional cities in Ghana and Kenya.

Taager – $6.75 million

Taager is a social e-commerce platform that originated in Egypt and is now based in Saudi Arabia. It provides comprehensive infrastructure for online merchants, including storage, shipping, payment processing, and product catalogues. The company raised $6.75 million in a pre-Series B round. This funding was led by Norrsken22 and saw continued participation from existing investors such as 4DX Ventures, Raed Ventures, BECO Capital, Breyer Capital, Endeavour Catalyst, and Beltone VC. The capital will be used to accelerate Taager’s expansion across the MENA region, enhance its AI-driven sales tools, and strengthen operations in its major markets, which currently include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq.

Future Rent – $5.7 million

FutureRent, a Cape Town-based car subscription company, secured R100 million ($5.7 million) in its first major funding round from a German family office. The company says the funding will enable it add over 450 vehicles to its fleet and meet rising demand for flexible, all-in-one vehicle access. The company seeks to replace car ownership with subscription services, including insurance and maintenance.

Zero Carbon Charge – $5.5 million

Zero Carbon Charge is a South African clean mobility infrastructure startup dedicated to building a network of off-grid, solar-powered ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The company secured a $5.6 million equity investment from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). These funds will be used to finance the rollout of ultra-fast charging stations every 150km along national roads. Each site will be solar-powered with its own battery storage, operating off-grid and supporting net-zero transport goals. This decentralised model offers reliable, climate-friendly infrastructure that is independent of the struggling national grid, with landowners hosting stations receiving a revenue share. This deal highlights the increasing institutional confidence in scalable, green transport infrastructure solutions.

Arc Ride – $5 million

Arc Ride is a Kenyan e-mobility platform that focuses on battery swapping and e-motorcycle leasing, primarily targeting “boda boda” (motorcycle taxi) riders. The company raised $5 million from the UK’s British International Investment (BII). The funds will be used for the deployment of 5,000 electric motorcycles and the large-scale expansion of their automated battery-swapping network in Nairobi and throughout East Africa. Arc Ride aims to reduce costs and downtime for riders and establish itself as a sector leader in battery-as-a-service for motorcycles. This funding will enable the roll-out of a battery-swapping network.

Leta – $5 million

Leta is a Nairobi-based SaaS company that optimises freight and delivery logistics by providing AI-powered route management for African businesses. The company secured a $5 million seed round led by Speedinvest, with participation from Google’s Africa Investment Fund and Equator VC. The funds will be allocated for geographic expansion, technology improvements, and deeper penetration in their current markets, which include Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

