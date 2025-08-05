When Leon Kiptum left his role at Flutterwave in June, his goodbye post on LinkedIn didn’t read like the end of a chapter; it felt like a gentle turning of the page. He wrote about slowing down, prioritising health, and reflecting on two intense years leading the East Africa business for one of Africa’s most high-profile fintechs.

“My time at Flutterwave,” he said, “has been incredibly insightful.” A month later, he was gone.

Kiptum passed away on August 3, aged 44, after a long battle with cancer. News of his death has hit the Kenyan fintech community hard. In the hours after it was announced, tributes poured in—from startup founders he mentored, former colleagues, board members, and friends—each remembering a different version of the same man: calm, wise, generous with his time, and quietly ambitious.

“He was a wonderful mentor to me at the start of my banking career, always cheering me on and offering invaluable guidance,” wrote Rosemary Muriungi, a customer relationship manager at Equity Bank.

He joined Flutterwave in 2023, at a tricky time for the company in Kenya. Regulators had started paying closer attention to the payments giant, as questions swirled around licensing and compliance. With his banking background and reputation, Kiptum was tapped to steady the ship.

He spent over a decade in the country’s major banks, rising through the ranks at Barclays (Absa), KCB Group, Credit Bank, and Family Bank, before leading digital banking at Sidian.

He later shifted into fintech, leading Chipper Cash’s operations in Kenya. Then came a stint at Betway, where he helped introduce online casino gaming to Kenya and ran local sports CSR campaigns.

But it was at Flutterwave that Kiptum faced some of his most complex leadership moments. As Senior Vice President and East Africa Regional Lead, he was tasked with not only growing the business but also navigating regulatory relationships, patching reputational gaps, and rebuilding trust with partners.

Leadership approach

Kiptum’s leadership approach was about building effective teams, as reflected in his LinkedIn posts.

“Customer-centricity is paramount. Innovation is a daily grind. Your team is your greatest asset. These aren’t just ideas, they’re hard-earned truths,” Kiptum wrote in one of his last posts.

Colleagues and friends say what made Kiptum different was his groundedness. In a world where careers hinge on projection, he stood out by being deeply present, focused on the work, the people, and the purpose.

Outside his executive roles, Kiptum was a board member and deputy secretary general at the Association of Fintechs in Kenya (AFIK), where he chaired partnerships and marketing. His fingerprints were all over the organisation’s more mature, unified posture in recent years.

At AFIK, he pushed for stronger industry representation, better engagement with policymakers, and more honest conversations between startups and regulators.

“Leon was more than a colleague; he was a transformative leader. His mission was to activate, inspire, and motivate everyone around him to be their best selves,” AFIK wrote in a tribute.

“His dedication to our fintech ecosystem extended beyond his professional role. As a Board Member of AFIK and advisor to numerous tech startups, Leon believed deeply in the power of innovation to create positive societal impact.”

Kiptum had just begun a new chapter at Rigour Africa, focused on helping startups grow with intention. He wanted to reshape how venture capital works for African founders, deepen coaching ecosystems, and show the next generation of leaders that it was okay to slow down.

Kiptum is survived by his three children—two boys and a girl—whom he frequently described as his greatest motivation.

