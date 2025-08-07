Best data plans in Nigeria in August 2025

In July, we broke down the best mobile data plans, and now, in August, the question is even more pressing.

Despite soaring prices, mobile data consumption continues to climb. Between January and June 2025, MTN and Airtel subscribers spent over ₦2.5 trillion on voice and data services, a 51% jump compared to the same period last year, according to the telcos’ half-year results.

MTN users now consume an average of 13.2GB of data per month, while Airtel users clock in at 9.3GB, both all-time highs.

So what’s the most cost-effective way to stay connected this month? We’ve analysed the latest offerings to help you find the best data plan for your budget and browsing habits in August.

Best mobile data plans for August

1. MTN Nigeria:

MTN daily and short-term plans

If you only need data for a few hours or a day, MTN has cheap options:

75MB – ₦75

110MB – ₦100

230MB – ₦200

1GB – ₦500

2.5GB – ₦750 (only available online)

There are also 2-day plans like:

1.5GB – ₦600

2.5GB – ₦900

3.2GB – ₦1,000

These are great if you need internet briefly but don’t want to commit to a whole week.

MTN weekly plans

Weekly plans give you more balance between price and data. Some of the most popular ones include:

500MB – ₦500 (often comes with free YouTube hours)

1GB – ₦800

1.5GB – ₦1,000

6GB – ₦2,500

11GB – ₦3,500

20GB – ₦5,000 (online only)

MTN Pulse users can also get 1.2GB for ₦700.

MTN monthly plans

These are best if you use the internet every day:

2GB – ₦1,500

7GB – ₦3,500

10GB – ₦4,500

20GB – ₦7,500

25GB – ₦9,000

45GB “Always On” – ₦9,000

100GB – ₦20,000

250GB – ₦55,000

Most of these plans come with extras like free YouTube and night browsing.

MTN yearly plan

For people who prefer to buy data once and forget about it for months, MTN offers a 365-day plan with 800GB for ₦125,000. That breaks down to about ₦0.15 per MB.

2. Airtel Nigeria:

Airtel daily and weekly plans

If you just need to browse or chat for a short time, here are your options:

75MB – ₦75

100MB – ₦100

200MB (2 days) – ₦200

300MB (2 days) – ₦300

For more consistent browsing over a week, you can go for:

500MB – ₦500

1GB – ₦800

1.5GB – ₦1,000

3.5GB – ₦1,500

6GB – ₦2,500

10GB – ₦3,000

18GB – ₦5,000

Most of these plans include bonus data for streaming and social media.

Airtel’s monthly and long-term plans

Monthly bundles are incredible for steady use:

2GB – ₦1,500

8GB – ₦3,000

13GB – ₦5,000

25GB – ₦8,000

60GB – ₦15,000

100GB – ₦20,000

210GB – ₦40,000

You’ll also find extended options like:

300GB (90 days) – ₦50,000

350GB (120 days) – ₦60,000

685GB (365 days) – ₦100,000

For home routers, you can get 120GB for ₦20,000 (30 days), but this only works on Airtel’s official 4G routers.

What users told us

We asked users across Nigeria how Airtel is performing, and the verdict is mixed. In parts of Lagos and Kaduna, Airtel is winning over former MTN subscribers. “I switched from MTN because I was tired of signal drop,” said Seyi, a gadget vendor in Ikeja. “Airtel’s 4G has been consistent for me, especially at night.”

But Airtel’s so-called “unlimited” 5G plans are drawing criticism. Tosin, a remote worker in Abuja, said he used over 900GB in one month, but not without issues. “It looks unlimited, but it’s not. Once you cross 2GB a day, your speed drops to about 64Kbps. I couldn’t even load Google.”

Others shared similar frustrations. “They should just say it’s 2GB per day,” one user told us. “It’s misleading to call that unlimited.”

If you’re considering switching to Airtel for 5G, ask detailed questions about what happens after you hit daily usage thresholds.

3. Glo Nigeria:

Daily & weekly plans

45MB – ₦50

105MB – ₦100

235MB (2 days) – ₦200

These plans usually come with Bonus Night Data (usable from 12 AM to 5 AM), great for late-night downloads or streaming.

Weekly plans include:

1.5GB – ₦500

3.5GB – ₦1,000 (+2GB night data)

8.5GB – ₦2,000

20.5GB – ₦5,000

There’s also a 1.1GB for ₦750 valid for 14 days, suitable for light users.

Monthly & mega plans

Glo’s monthly bundles are some of the most generous:

2.6GB – ₦1,000

10GB – ₦2,500

50GB – ₦10,000

107GB – ₦20,000

Looking for more?

135GB – ₦25,000

220GB – ₦40,000

1TB (1 year) – ₦150,000

4. 9mobile:

Daily & weekly plans

40MB – ₦50

83MB + 50MB for social – ₦100

150MB + 100MB night data – ₦150

250MB – ₦200

Weekly picks:

2GB (14 days) – ₦500

7GB + 100MB for social – ₦1,500 (an excellent deal for moderate users)

Monthly & social bundles

1GB – ₦1,000

5GB (night only) – ₦2,000

27.5GB – ₦18,000

If you’re mostly online for social apps, try their “Social Paks” for ₦400/month, designed for chat, video, and general social media use.

New smartphone users also get bonus data for 12 months when they buy a ₦1,500+ monthly plan.

Mobile data plan comparison (Daily/Weekly/Monthly)

The following tables offer a comparative analysis across major mobile network operators, highlighting key metrics such as data volume, price, validity, and effective cost per gigabyte.

Mobile yearly plan comparison

Unlimited broadband plans:

If you use a lot of data for work, streaming, or gaming, unlimited broadband plans can save you stress. But not all “unlimited” plans are equal. Some still have limits hidden in the fine print.

1. FiberOne:

If you require constant internet, maybe you work from home, stream a lot, or have multiple people using Wi-Fi, FiberOne is a name that will come up. They offer fibre broadband with no data cap, and speeds that go up to 500 Mbps.

Their plans are designed for households and small businesses, and many come bundled with extras like voice and TV options.

Here’s a quick look at their current pricing (as of August 2025):

What users told us

In Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, we spoke to FiberOne users to get a real-world sense of what the service is like beyond the glossy speed claims.

For Ada, a content creator based in Lekki, the experience has been seamless. “It’s been really smooth. I upload videos every week and stream in 4K without buffering. I barely even notice it’s on, it just works,” she said.

But that’s not everyone’s reality. Chuka, who lives off Orchid Road in Lagos, described a frustrating experience: “I paid ₦13,000 and got speeds that couldn’t even load Instagram videos. They said it was a temporary issue, but the connection kept dropping.”

An Abuja-based user echoed the concerns. “FiberOne used to be excellent. But this year, something changed. We now get outages lasting two, three days. Even when it’s working, speed drops badly in the evening.”

2. MTN FibreX:

If you’re tired of your internet slowing down at peak hours, MTN FibreX might be worth checking out. It’s MTN’s fibre broadband service offering unlimited internet with no throttling or data caps, just fast, steady internet based on your chosen speed.

Here are the monthly plans (30-day validity):

50Mbps – ₦25,000

100Mbps – ₦45,000

150Mbps – ₦60,000

300Mbps – ₦100,000

They also have more extended plans:

50Mbps – ₦120,000 (180 days)

50Mbps – ₦240,000 (365 days)

One thing that sets FibreX apart is that installation and the router are free, which reduces your startup cost.

3. Starlink:

Elon Musk’s satellite internet service, Starlink, has been active in Nigeria since 2023, targeting areas with little or no access to fibre or reliable mobile networks. The service offers coverage where traditional providers fall short, but the cost is steep: ₦57,000 per month, with an upfront fee of ₦590,000 for the hardware kit, which includes the satellite dish and router.

4. Other unlimited internet providers in Nigeria: Spectranet, Smile, Tizeti & more

Apart from MTN FibreX and Starlink, other broadband providers offer “unlimited” internet in Nigeria. But here’s the thing, many of them come with Fair Usage Policies (FUPs). It’s essential to check the fine print before you pay.

Spectranet

Spectranet is still the most subscribed ISP in Nigeria as of early 2025, with over 103,000 users. Their plans are advertised as unlimited, but they come with monthly data limits.

Gold Plan: 125GB FUP — ₦18,999/month

125GB FUP — ₦18,999/month Platinum Plan: 300GB FUP — speed drops once you hit the cap

If you move around a lot, Spectranet’s MiFi and car Wi-Fi options offer some flexibility.

Smile

Smile’s “unlimited” plans also have clear data limits under their FUP:

UnlimitedLite: 60GB/month at ₦18,500

60GB/month at ₦18,500 UnlimitedEssential: 150GB/month at ₦27,700

150GB/month at ₦27,700 Freedom Plans: Up to 300GB/month — ₦38,500 to ₦46,500

Up to 300GB/month — ₦38,500 to ₦46,500 TRUEUnlimited: 1TB/month at ₦61,500

They also offer a 1TB yearly plan for ₦185,000.

Tizeti (WiFi.com.ng)

Tizeti offers unlimited data with no FUP for ₦17,500/month, but the setup fee is steep, ₦100,000. They run on solar power and cover places like Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Other providers offering unlimited plans

Here’s a quick look at more ISPs offering unlimited data in selected cities:

Final thoughts

Everyone wants internet that works, fast, affordable, and reliable. But across Nigeria, we’ve learned there’s no single “best” data plan. What works for a student in Ife isn’t the same for a remote worker in Abuja or a family of five in Lekki.

If you’re just trying to stay connected day by day, daily or weekly bundles from MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile will get you by. But if your life or business depends on the internet, you’ll need something more stable, like FibreX, FiberOne, or a reliable home broadband setup in your area.

And don’t be fooled by “unlimited” claims. Always ask questions, read the fine print, and talk to real users before you commit.

We’ll be back next month with another update. Until then, choose smart, not just cheap.