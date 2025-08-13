Choosing a data bundle in Kenya often means juggling price, speed, and coverage. As internet needs grow and living costs rise, many users keep multiple SIM cards to maximise network offers. Kenyans often own multiple SIM cards to get the best data, voice, and SMS deals.

Safaricom holds 63.3% market share, driven by extensive 4G/5G coverage and M-PESA’s stickiness. Airtel offers cheap bundles and Airtel Money, but has under 10% of the mobile money market. Faiba appeals to budget data users, while Telkom serves a smaller loyal base. Safaricom and Airtel have 5G; all offer 4G.

This guide covers the best data options, from daily bundles to unlimited plans, and why users choose them.

Here are some of the most popular data plans from each provider

Safaricom

Tunukiwa offers (August 2025)

This plan provides subscribers with personalised bundles and offers data, SMS, and voice calls. Tunikiuwa is not unified across all customers since it offers custom deals for hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly subscriptions based on their usage patterns. Here is an example of a personalised one, and its charges:

Package Price 1 GB (1 hour) KES 20 1.5 GB (3 hours) KES 50 1 GB (24 hours) KES 100 2 GB (3 days) KES 100 6 GB (one week) KES 700 15 GB (one month) KES 1,000 25 GB (one month) KES 1,500

Customers can also purchase a monthly bundle that includes voice and SMS. Here are the prices:

Package Price in KES 100 MINS, 500 SMS, 2 GB 500 400 MINS, unlimited SMS, 8 GB 1000 1000 MINS, unlimited SMS, 17 GB 2000 1,500 MINS, unlimited SMS, 27 GB 3000 2,500 MINS, unlimited SMS, 47 GB 5000 7,500 MINS, unlimited SMS, 100 GB 10,000

There are cases where customers purchase a data-only one-month bundle. Here are their prices:

Package Price in KES 1.2 GB 250 2.5 GB 500 10 GB 1000 22 GB 2000 40 GB 3000

Airtel Kenya

Like Safaricom, Airtel Kenya offers customers a wide range of data plans, from hourly to monthly.

Martin Cheruiyot, who works remotely in Eldoret, says Airtel gives him the best balance: “I get 18GB for KES 1,000 and rarely have to worry about speeds.” However, he admits that Airtel speeds tend to fluctuate in rural areas, but it is a compromise he has accepted.

Hourly (August 2025)

Package Price in KES 1 GB 15 1.2 GB 20 1.5 GB 50

Daily (also known as Amazing Daily)

Package Price in KES 70 MB 10 200 MB 20 250 MB (night data) 20 600 MB 50 2 GB 100

Weekly (Amazing Weekly)

Package Price in KES 450 MB 50 1.2 GB 100 4 GB 250 6.5 GB 500

Monthly (Smarta Bundles that combine data, voice, and SMS)

Package Price in KES 3 GB 250 7.5 GB 500 18 GB 1000 20 GB 1500 40 GB 2000 50 GB 3000

Telkom Kenya

Freedom Bundles (August 2025)

Abel Makau says he stopped using Telkom after network issues became unbearable.

“They switched off some towers two years ago, and it’s been poor since then,” he says. He now uses Airtel for most tasks, but turns to Safaricom “when I need to download a big file fast. Safaricom is just unbeaten in that.”

However, Beatrice Osike, a digital marketer based in Nakuru, 160 km from Nairobi, prefers Telkom for specific night bundles: “Their 5GB night offer is cheap and useful when scheduling uploads or downloads. I just can’t rely on it during the day.”

Telkom Kenya has lost over 60% of its subscriber base between December 2019 and March 2025. It fell from 3.4 million users to just 1.5 million, while rivals Safaricom and Airtel grew significantly during the same period.

The decline is linked to a prolonged shareholder transition that disrupted strategy and delayed network investment. Despite owning international cable stakes, Telkom fell behind in rolling out 4G and 5G services effectively. A dispute with tower operator ATC led to the shutdown of hundreds of towers due to unpaid debt, worsening coverage gaps, and decreased service reliability.

Quality‑of‑service assessments reflect these issues. In mid‑2023, Telkom scored just 65 %, well below Safaricom’s 90 % and Airtel’s 79 % on key performance indicators like call success ratio and internet availability. Users often report unreliable speeds, frequent outages, and poor customer experience.

Plan Price in KES Data Daily 10 70 MB + 700 MB Night 20 200 MB 50 700 MB 60 700 MB + 700 MB Night 100 2 GB + 2 GB Night 50 5 GB (Night: 10 pm-6 am) Weekly 50 350 MB 100 750 MB 250 2.5 GB Monthly 250 2 GB 500 5 GB 1000 12 GB 1000 30 GB (1 GB/day) 2000 30 GB + 2 GB Night 3000 50 GB (Night: 10 pm-6 am)

Faiba Mobile (August 2025)

Lilian Nyakundi, a university student outside Nairobi, says she often uses Faiba because “it just works, and it’s affordable.” She buys the weekly bundle, which gives her enough data for school research and streaming content.

Faiba appeals to users who want fast, affordable data. Community feedback highlights consistent 4G speeds (around 35–45 Mbps) and low-cost bundles like 1 GB for KES 50, with added night data bonus.

The network expanded gradually since its 2017 launch, covering key urban and peri‑urban areas. Its consistent speeds, budget pricing, and reliable service make it a strong second‑SIM or budget choice, especially for users who need data mainly for browsing, streaming, or remote work.

Plan Data Price in KES Daily 225 MB 20 1 GB 50 3 hours Unlimited 150 Daily 1+1 GB (bonus 1 GB from 11 pm to 5 am) 60 Night 5 GB valid from 11 PM to 5 AM 50 Three Days 2.5 GB 100 7 days 8 GB 300 8+8 GB (night data valid from 11 PM to 5 AM) 400 10 days 15 GB 500 15+15 GB (night data valid from 11 PM to 5 AM) 650 30 days 30 GB 1,000 30+30 GB (night data valid from 11 PM to 5 AM) 1,300 65 GB 2,000 60 days 100 GB 3,000 140 GB 4,000 90 days 225 6,000

Home data plans (fixed and 5G routers)

Tens of ISPs offer fixed data services in Kenya. Safaricom leads the pack with a 36.5% market share, followed by Faiba (JTL), Zuku, Poa! Internet, and Vilicom Networks at 22.5%, 14.4%, 14.1%, and 3.9%, respectively.

Here are some of the popular choices, and how much they cost per month (note, these are unlimited speeds with a fair usage policy):

Safaricom Home Fibre (August 2025 monthly charges)

15 Mbps at KES 2,999

30 Mbps at KES 4,100

80 Mbps at KES 6,299

500 Mbps at KES 12,499

1 Gbps at KES 20,000

Faiba Home (JTL) (August 2025 monthly charges)

35 Mbps for KES 3,000

60 Mbps for KES 4,000

90 Mbps for KES 5,000

150 Mbps for KES 10,000

200 Mbps for KES 15,000

300 Mbps for KES 20,000

1 Gbps for KES 30,000

Zuku (Wananchi Group) (August 2025 monthly charges)

10 Mbps for KES 2,8000

20 Mbps for KES 4,200

60 Mbps for KES 6,000

Poa! Internet (August 2025 monthly charges)

This ISP targets underserved and marginalised areas in Kenya’s top urban centres. All services are capped at 5 Mbps, and customers can access unlimited internet from KES 1575 per month or KES 450 per week. However, they must pay an installation fee of KES 2,500, including the router.

Vilicom Networks (August 2025 monthly charges)

8 Mbps for KES 2,000

18 Mbps for KES 2,800

30 Mbps for KES 3,800

60 Mbps for KES 5,000

100 Mbps for KES 8,000

500 Mbps for KES 12,000

Safaricom and Airtel Kenya sell 5G routers in areas not served by a fixed data network. Both companies have 5G coverage in major towns, but the routers drop to 4G speeds in regions without a 5G signal.

Safaricom 5G router (August 2025 monthly charges)

Router price: KES 3,000

10 Mbps for KES 3,000

50 Mbps for KES 4,000

100 Mbps for KES 5,000

250 Mbps for KES 10,000

*These are unlimited speeds with a fair usage policy.

Airtel 5G router

Router price: Free, sometimes at KES 3,000

15 Mbps at KES 3,500

40 Mbps at KES 5,000

Note that Airtel allows customers to pay two or three months in advance.

Starlink

Lastly, some groups use satellite internet in Kenya thanks to the availability of Starlink, which has been around since June 2023. The Gen 3 Starlink kit costs KES 50,000, a hefty amount for millions of Kenyans. Starlink makes sense in areas without fixed data connections, and its numbers have dropped (it lost 2,000 customers in three months). It currently has 17,000 subscribers as of March 2025.

50 GB plan for KES 1,300 per month.

Unlimited plan for KES 6,500 per month

Mark your calendars! Moonshot by TechCabal is back in Lagos on October 15–16! Join Africa’s top founders, creatives & tech leaders for 2 days of keynotes, mixers & future-forward ideas. Early bird tickets now 20% off—don’t snooze! moonshot.techcabal.com