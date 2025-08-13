SASSA prepares for September grant payments, reviews to intensify

As the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) prepares for the upcoming September 2025 grant payments, reviews will intensify to ensure beneficiaries remain eligible. Recently, 69 recipients in Mahikeng, North West province, were disqualified after the agency found they had undeclared income.

In July, SASSA CEO Themba Matlou noted that the agency will not hesitate to lapse grants for individuals who fail to respond to review requests or update their personal details.

The grant review targets individuals suspected of not disclosing additional income, as required under the Social Assistance Act. About 210,000 beneficiaries have been flagged after cross-referencing credit bureau data. Beneficiaries selected for review must submit the requested documents.

However, SASSA has highlighted that no social grants have been permanently suspended due to this review—payments may be delayed, but valid beneficiaries continue to receive grants after compliance. Beneficiaries under review must also pay attention to their annual income threshold to continue receiving their grants.

Speaking on South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on August 9, Leseka Paseka, SASSA spokesperson, noted that “the intention of the grant review process is not punitive (not to punish beneficiaries), but it is to ensure that the grant goes to the relevant individuals.” Beneficiaries with extra income need to come forward and explain their situation. SASSA will look at each case and figure out the best way forward.

PostBank contract with SASSA to end in September

Over 2 million beneficiaries who get their grants via Postbank could face payment issues. The contract between SASSA and Postbank ends in September. According to a Public Protector report, SASSA has not yet made the changes needed to join the national payment system or to choose a new reliable company to handle grant payments. Postbank has had ongoing compliance issues set by the South African Reserve Bank since December 2021.

September grant payment dates

Old Age Grant: Tuesday, September 2

Disability Grant: Wednesday, September 3

All other grants (including child grants): Thursday, September 4

Grant amounts

Old age grant: R2315

War veterans grant: R2335

Disability grant: R2315

Foster care grant: R1250

Care dependency grant: R2315

Child support grant: R560

Grant-in-aid: R560

SRD grant – R370

Mark your calendars! Moonshot by TechCabal is back in Lagos on October 15–16! Join Africa’s top founders, creatives & tech leaders for 2 days of keynotes, mixers & future-forward ideas. Early bird tickets now 20% off—don’t snooze! moonshot.techcabal.com