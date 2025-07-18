The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released its August 2025 grant payment schedule, confirming that no grants have been suspended yet. But the agency is tightening its grip through digital reviews and automated cross-checks.
Speaking at a media briefing on July 14, SASSA CEO Themba Matlou said that while payments will proceed as planned, the agency will not hesitate to lapse grants for individuals who fail to respond to review requests or update their personal details.
August 2025 grant payment dates:
- Older persons grant – Tuesday, August 5
- Disability grant – Wednesday, August 6
- Children’s grants – Thursday, August 7
Grant amounts
- Old age (60-74 years) and disability grants – R2 315
- Old age (75+ years) grant – R2 335
- War veterans grant – R2 315
- Care dependency grant – R2 315
- Child support grant – R560
- Foster care grant – R1 250
- SRD grant – R370
SASSA currently administers over 19 million monthly payments, but behind the scenes, the agency is rolling out system-driven reviews that cross-reference beneficiary data with other government databases. These monthly checks are now standard, and stricter means and asset tests are being enforced.
In June, SASSA found that around 210,000 beneficiaries failed to report additional sources of income, an omission that violates the Social Assistance Act. Grant recipients are legally required to notify SASSA of any changes to their financial situation, including new earnings or income streams.
Non-disclosure can trigger grant suspension or permanent lapsing, especially as SASSA ramps up automated cross-checks with other government databases to verify eligibility in real time. Beneficiaries have to ensure that they qualify to receive the grants following the thresholds released in April.
SASSA eligibility thresholds (effective 1 April 2025)
Assets threshold
Older persons, disability, and war veterans grants
- Single applicant: R1,524,600
- Married applicant: R3,049,200
Annual income threshold
Older persons, disability, and war veterans grants
- Single: R107,880 per year
- Married: R215,760 per year
Child support grant
- Single: R67,200 per year
- Married: R134,400 per year
Care dependency grant
- Parent/primary caregiver (Single): Means test applies
- Parent/primary caregiver (Married): R277,200 per year
COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant
- Income threshold: R624 per month
Matlou noted that SASSA is legally required to give beneficiaries three months’ notice before suspending grants. However, continued non-compliance with review requests could result in permanent lapsing. The agency is also under pressure to deliver quarterly review reports to the National Treasury, adding to its operational load.
