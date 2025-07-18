The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released its August 2025 grant payment schedule, confirming that no grants have been suspended yet. But the agency is tightening its grip through digital reviews and automated cross-checks.

Speaking at a media briefing on July 14, SASSA CEO Themba Matlou said that while payments will proceed as planned, the agency will not hesitate to lapse grants for individuals who fail to respond to review requests or update their personal details.

August 2025 grant payment dates:

Older persons grant – Tuesday, August 5

Tuesday, August 5 Disability grant – Wednesday, August 6

Children’s grants – Thursday, August 7

Grant amounts

Old age (60-74 years) and disability grants – R2 315

Old age (75+ years) grant – R2 335

War veterans grant – R2 315

Care dependency grant – R2 315

Child support grant – R560

Foster care grant – R1 250

SRD grant – R370

SASSA currently administers over 19 million monthly payments, but behind the scenes, the agency is rolling out system-driven reviews that cross-reference beneficiary data with other government databases. These monthly checks are now standard, and stricter means and asset tests are being enforced.

In June, SASSA found that around 210,000 beneficiaries failed to report additional sources of income, an omission that violates the Social Assistance Act. Grant recipients are legally required to notify SASSA of any changes to their financial situation, including new earnings or income streams.

Non-disclosure can trigger grant suspension or permanent lapsing, especially as SASSA ramps up automated cross-checks with other government databases to verify eligibility in real time. Beneficiaries have to ensure that they qualify to receive the grants following the thresholds released in April.

SASSA eligibility thresholds (effective 1 April 2025)

Assets threshold

Older persons, disability, and war veterans grants

Single applicant: R1,524,600

Married applicant: R3,049,200

Annual income threshold

Older persons, disability, and war veterans grants

Single: R107,880 per year

Married: R215,760 per year

Child support grant

Single: R67,200 per year

Married: R134,400 per year

Care dependency grant

Parent/primary caregiver (Single): Means test applies

Parent/primary caregiver (Married): R277,200 per year

COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant

Income threshold: R624 per month

Matlou noted that SASSA is legally required to give beneficiaries three months’ notice before suspending grants. However, continued non-compliance with review requests could result in permanent lapsing. The agency is also under pressure to deliver quarterly review reports to the National Treasury, adding to its operational load.

