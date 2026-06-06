Apple’s WWDC 2026 keynote will be held on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. PT (6:00 p.m. WAT). If you have ever skipped an Apple software event because it felt like a routine update show, this is the year to pay attention.

Two things make this year’s Apple WWDC different from any keynote in the past decade. One, it is Tim Cook’s last keynote as Apple CEO. He announced in April that he would step down on September 1, with John Ternus taking the top job. Second, Apple has a lot to prove in AI. The company promised a smarter, more personal Siri back in 2024, advertised it heavily alongside the iPhone 16, and then repeatedly delayed it, resulting in a $250 million settlement. WWDC 2026 is where Apple has to show the rebuild is done.

Here is everything you can expect to see.

When and how to watch the Apple WWDC 2026

The keynote starts Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. PT (6:00 p.m. WAT). Here is what that looks like in your time zone:

1 pm ET (US East Coast)

6 pm BST (UK)

6 pm WAT (Nigeria and West Africa)

7 pm CEST (Central Europe)

You can watch it live on Apple.com, the Apple TV app, or Apple’s YouTube channel. Apple pre-records its WWDC keynotes, so there is no live Q&A. The Platforms State of the Union, which is more developer-focused, follows at 1 p.m. PT on the same day. WWDC runs from June 8 through June 12.

What to expect at the Apple WWDC 2026

1. The new Siri:

This is the centrepiece of the whole event. Apple is overhauling Siri from the ground up, and for the first time, it will work like a proper AI chatbot.

Powered by Google Gemini

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported in November 2025 that Apple licenced a custom 1.2-trillion-parameter Gemini model from Google at roughly $1 billion per year. Apple and Google confirmed the partnership in a joint statement in January 2026. The deal means Apple’s new Siri runs on a model that is eight times larger than the one Apple built on its own.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian confirmed the arrangement publicly at Google Cloud Next in April 2026, saying the companies are building “the next generation of Apple Foundation Models based on Gemini technology.” The financial terms and model size figures come from Bloomberg reporting, not from either company officially.

A dedicated Siri app

Siri is getting its own standalone app across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It works like ChatGPT or Gemini: text and voice input, back-and-forth conversation, and saved chat history that syncs via iCloud. You can set history to expire after 30 days, a year, or never. The interface defaults to a dark theme and includes a button for uploading images and documents.

The Dynamic Island glow

When you activate Siri on your iPhone, the Dynamic Island will expand and glow. Swiping down from the top centre of the screen pulls up a “Search or Ask” bar that replaces Spotlight search. You can swipe down further to open a full conversation, which looks similar to an iMessage thread, with mini cards for weather, calendar entries, and notes appearing inline.

Context awareness and app actions

This is what Apple actually promised in 2024 and never shipped. The new Siri is expected to:

Read what is on your screen and respond to it

Access your emails, messages, calendar, contacts, and photos to give you personalised answers

Take actions inside and across apps, such as booking a calendar event or sending a message, based on a single request

Handle multi-step instructions in one sentence

You choose your AI model

A new Extensions system will let you pick which AI handles Apple Intelligence features. The options are ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude. Each can have its own voice, so you know which model answered. This ends OpenAI’s exclusivity on the iPhone. If you never change your settings, you will be routed to Gemini by default.

Important: This is a preview, not a full launch

Gurman has reported Apple is still labelling the new Siri a “beta” internally. Developer builds include a toggle to switch back to the old Siri. Apple may put some features behind a waitlist when iOS 27 ships in September. In February 2026, Apple engineers working on the iOS 26.5 test build reported that not all features were working reliably. Set your expectations accordingly.

2. iOS 27:

Think of iOS 27 as a clean-up release. In the same way Apple released Mac OS X Snow Leopard in 2009, mostly to fix things rather than add features, iOS 27 is focused on making your iPhone faster and more reliable. iOS 26 shipped with complaints about overheating, battery drain, keyboard failures, UI glitches, and slow animations. iOS 27 is built to address that.

Liquid Glass gets refined

Apple is not removing its Liquid Glass design from iOS 27. The look introduced in iOS 26 remains, but Apple is adjusting the transparency and contrast to improve readability. There will reportedly be a system-wide slider you can use to dial back the effect. Tab bars in apps like Music, Podcasts, and Apple TV will also get updated.

AI features are spreading across apps

Apple Intelligence is expanding into more built-in apps:

Camera: Visual Intelligence now appears in the Camera app as its own mode. You will be able to scan a nutrition label straight into the Health app or scan a phone number into Contacts.

Visual Intelligence now appears in the Camera app as its own mode. You will be able to scan a nutrition label straight into the Health app or scan a phone number into Contacts. Photos: New generative editing tools called Extend, Enhance, and Reframe are coming, though Gurman says some may not make the final cut if testing stays inconsistent.

New generative editing tools called Extend, Enhance, and Reframe are coming, though Gurman says some may not make the final cut if testing stays inconsistent. Shortcuts: You will be able to create shortcuts by describing what you want in plain language.

You will be able to create shortcuts by describing what you want in plain language. Safari: A new feature called Organise Tabs will auto-sort your open tabs into topic groups.

A new feature called Organise Tabs will auto-sort your open tabs into topic groups. Wallet: Tap the + button and scan any QR code or physical pass to create a digital pass for tickets, gym memberships, or gift cards, without needing the issuer to have PassKit support. There is also an AI bill-splitting feature for Apple Cash.

Which iPhones are getting iOS 27?

A leaked compatibility list suggests iOS 27 will require an A14 Bionic chip or newer. That means:

Supported: iPhone 12 and newer, iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Dropped: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation)

If your phone is on the dropped list, it will continue to receive iOS 26 security updates for roughly two more years, but it will not receive iOS 27. Apple confirms the official compatibility list at the keynote.

For the Siri AI features headline, you need an iPhone 15 Pro or newer. That is a hardware requirement based on the chip and RAM, not a software switch Apple can flip later.

3. macOS 27:

Apple confirmed at WWDC 2025 that macOS 26 (Tahoe) was the last version supporting Intel Macs. macOS 27 requires an M1 chip or later, which cuts off the 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 2019 Mac Pro, the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 2020 27-inch iMac.

Rosetta 2, which lets older Intel apps run on Apple Silicon, stays in macOS 27 but is expected to be removed in macOS 28.

On the new features side, macOS 27 gets the same refined Liquid Glass design coming to iOS 27, the new Siri app and Search or Ask interface, battery life improvements, and performance gains. Gurman also reports that macOS 27 will include code for a touch-optimised interface, hinting at a touchscreen MacBook Pro expected in 2027. Code-diggers may spot touch frameworks in the developer beta.

4. watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and visionOS 27

Apple is updating all six of its operating systems at WWDC. Here is what to expect from the others:

watchOS 27: Improved heart rate tracking and a new watch face based on the Apple Watch Ultra’s Modular Ultra layout, now available on standard Apple Watch models. A high blood pressure notification feature is reportedly still under FDA review and may not ship on day one.

Improved heart rate tracking and a new watch face based on the Apple Watch Ultra’s Modular Ultra layout, now available on standard Apple Watch models. A high blood pressure notification feature is reportedly still under FDA review and may not ship on day one. iPadOS 27: More fixes and refinements to the windowing system introduced in iPadOS 26, which let you run up to 12 apps in free-floating windows. iPadOS 27 is less about new features and more about making what is already there work better.

More fixes and refinements to the windowing system introduced in iPadOS 26, which let you run up to 12 apps in free-floating windows. iPadOS 27 is less about new features and more about making what is already there work better. tvOS and visionOS 27: Both get the Liquid Glass refinements and Siri updates coming across the whole OS family. tvOS gains a larger-text accessibility option. visionOS 27 is described by outlets as a light update.

5. Hardware: nothing new on Monday

Apple already had a busy first half of 2026. The company shipped the AirTag 2, iPhone 17e, M4 iPad Air, M5 MacBook Air, M5 MacBook Pro (Pro and Max), and a new MacBook Neo at $599. There is no room in the product calendar for new announcements at WWDC.

A global memory chip shortage is also affecting Mac production. Gurman reported in April 2026 that the M5 Mac Studio has been delayed by roughly four months to around October 2026, and the touchscreen MacBook Pro has been pushed to early 2027. Both delays are attributed to supply chain problems tied to AI data centres consuming a large share of global DRAM supply.

Apple’s new smart home products, including a HomePad display, a new Apple TV 4K, and a new HomePod mini, are reportedly ready but being held back until the new Siri ships in the fall. The CFO also signalled on Apple’s April earnings call that there would be no new iPad this quarter.

So if you were hoping to buy something new on Monday, that is not happening. WWDC is a software event, and this year it is purely that.

When will you actually get these features?

Everything announced on Monday is a preview. Here is the rollout timeline:

Developer betas: June 8, 2026, same day as the keynote (released around 1 pm PT)

Public betas: July 2026

Full public release: September 2026, alongside the next iPhone lineup

The new Siri specifically may arrive as a gated beta in September, with some features only available to users on a waitlist. Your phone will update, but the AI features may roll out gradually rather than all at once.

One more thing: Tim Cook’s farewell

On April 20, Apple announced that Tim Cook will step down as CEO on September 1. John Ternus, who has run Apple’s hardware engineering since 2021 and overseen the Apple Silicon transition, becomes CEO the same day. Cook stays on as executive chairman.

Cook has been CEO since 2011. This WWDC is his final keynote in that role. Analysts expect Ternus to co-present with Cook, with the handoff serving as a natural part of the show. Whether Apple makes it sentimental or keeps it businesslike will say something about how the company wants this transition to land.

The real test is simpler: Apple promised a smarter Siri two years ago. On Monday, it has to show one that actually works.