Apple raised prices on several of its devices on Thursday . The price hikes hit the Mac, iPad, Apple TV, HomePod, HomePod mini, and Vision Pro lineups. Apple says the increase is tied to a global shortage of memory and storage chips, driven by the huge demand for AI data centres.

This article breaks down every affected product, the old and new prices for each, and what it means for you if you were planning to buy an Apple device soon.

Which Apple products got more expensive?

Apple’s online store briefly went offline on Thursday morning and came back up with new prices already in place. Here is the full list of products affected.

Mac:

MacBook Neo

MacBook Air (13-inch and 15-inch)

MacBook Pro (M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max)

iMac

Mac Studio (M4 Max and M3 Ultra)

Mac mini (M4 Pro)

iPad:

iPad (A16)

iPad Air (11-inch and 13-inch)

iPad Pro (11-inch and 13-inch)

iPad mini

Other devices:

Apple TV 4K

HomePod

HomePod mini

Vision Pro

The increases range from $30 to $1,300, depending on the device.

Full Apple price increase breakdown

Here is exactly how much more you will pay for each device now, compared to the old price. Apple did not change the storage or memory on any of these models, so you are paying more for the same hardware as before.

Mac price changes

Product Old price New price Change MacBook Neo $599 $699 +$100 (16.7%) 13-inch MacBook Air $1,099 $1,299 +$200 (18.2%) 15-inch MacBook Air $1,299 $1,499 +$200 (15.4%) M5 MacBook Pro $1,699 $1,999 +$300 (17.7%) M5 Pro MacBook Pro $2,199 $2,499 +$300 (13.6%) M5 Max MacBook Pro $3,599 $4,099 +$500 (13.9%) iMac $1,299 $1,499 +$200 (15.4%) Mac Studio (M4 Max) $1,999 $2,499 +$500 (25.0%) Mac Studio (M3 Ultra) $3,999 $5,299 +$1,300 (32.5%) Mac mini (M4 Pro) $1,399 $1,599 +$200 (14.3%)

iPad price changes

Product Old price New price Change iPad (A16) $349 $449 +$100 (28.7%) iPad Air 11-inch $599 $749 +$150 (25.0%) iPad Air 13-inch $749 $949 +$200 (26.7%) iPad Pro 11-inch $999 $1,199 +$200 (20.0%) iPad Pro 13-inch $1,299 $1,499 +$200 (15.4%) iPad mini $499 $599 +$100 (20.0%)

Apple TV, HomePod, and Vision Pro price changes

Product Old price New price Change Apple TV 4K $129 $199 +$70 (54.3%) HomePod $299 $349 +$50 (16.7%) HomePod mini $99 $129 +$30 (30.3%) Vision Pro $3,499 $3,699 +$200 (5.7%)

Apple had already discontinued its cheapest Mac mini back in May, before this latest round of increases. Today’s price hike affects the higher M4 Pro Mac mini configuration, which moved from $1,399 to $1,599. Keep the two changes separate when you compare prices.

Which Apple products are still at the old price

Some Apple products were left out of this price increase. They include:

iPhone (every current model)

Apple Watch

AirPods

Studio Display and Apple Pencil

So if you want an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, or Studio Display, you can still buy them at the old price for now.

Why Apple raised its prices

Apple blamed the increase on a shortage of memory and storage chips. In a statement, the company said the rapid growth of AI data centres has created a huge surge in demand for memory and storage, and that it has never seen prices rise this fast. Apple added that it had protected customers from the cost increases for as long as it could, but has now reached a point where it needs to raise prices on some products.

CEO Tim Cook had already warned this was coming. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on June 17, he described the shortage as a “hundred-year flood” and said he had never seen anything like it in over 40 years on the job.

The shortage stems from chip makers such as Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, and Kioxia shifting more of their production to high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers. That leaves less memory for everyday devices like laptops, tablets, game consoles, and smart speakers, which pushes prices up.

Is the iPhone affected too?

The iPhone was left out of this round of price changes, but that could change soon. Analysts expect Apple to raise iPhone prices later this year, most likely when the iPhone 18 launches in September. Estimates on how much more you might pay vary widely.

JPMorgan expects an increase of around $50

Evercore expects an increase of around $100

Counterpoint Research expects an increase of $150 to $200

TechInsights expects an increase of as much as $270 on some models

Apple is not alone here. Other companies have already raised prices because of the same memory shortage.

Microsoft raised Xbox console prices, with some models going up by $150

Samsung raised prices on its Galaxy S26 lineup

Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS have raised laptop prices, too

Sony and Nintendo have also raised prices on their gaming consoles

What about prices outside the US?

The increase applies to Apple’s online store worldwide, including the UK, where the MacBook Neo went from £599 to £699.

For African markets like Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana, there is no confirmed local price change yet. Apple does not run direct stores in these countries. Instead, devices are sold through authorised resellers like iStore, and local prices depend on currency exchange rates, import duties, and reseller margins, in addition to Apple’s own pricing.

This means prices in these markets could rise eventually, but the change will likely take time to show up, layered on top of the usual currency and import cost shifts you already see locally.

Should you buy now?

If you want a MacBook or iPad, buying now could save you money for a short while. Some retailers, like Amazon, still had old prices live during Prime Day, which ends on June 26. Once that sale ends, expect prices everywhere to match Apple’s new numbers.

Apple’s Back to School promotion is also expected to return around July 1, which often includes free AirPods or gift cards with select purchases. That could help offset some of the new pricing if you are a student.

If you are after an iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, or Studio Display, there’s no rush since those prices have not changed. Just keep in mind that more increases could come later this year.

How long will prices stay high?

Experts expect the chip shortage to continue for years. Chip maker Micron expects tight supply to continue beyond 2027. Intel’s CEO has said relief is unlikely before 2028. Some analysts think the pricing pressure could last until 2030.

This means the new Apple prices might be here to stay, even after the shortage eases, since companies rarely lower prices once they go up.