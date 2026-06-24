Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy M47 5G in India on June 29, 2026. The company confirmed the date on its own website, along with several of the phone’s biggest features.

The Galaxy M47 brings back the M4x name in Samsung’s M series, a name the brand had not used since the Galaxy M44 in 2023. Samsung wants this phone to stand out with a strong display, a tough build, fast charging, and a software plan that lasts for years. Here is what you need to know about the Galaxy M47 before it launches.

When is the Galaxy M47 launching?

Samsung confirmed the launch date directly on its own India website. The page shows June 29, 2026, as the launch date, right at the top. This is about as reliable a source as it gets, since it comes straight from Samsung rather than a leak or a retailer listing.

The phone will launch as an Amazon exclusive in India. You will also be able to find it on Samsung’s own website once it goes live.

Samsung has not shared any launch plans outside India yet. The M series mostly stays in India and other emerging markets, and Samsung has not sold an M series phone in the UK or Europe since 2022. If you live in the US, UK, South Africa, or anywhere else in Africa, you should not expect an official launch for this phone. Your only way to get it right now would be through a grey-market import, and that comes with its own risks regarding warranty and network bands.

Galaxy M47 specs

Samsung has already shared a good number of details about the Galaxy M47, but a few key specs are still missing. Here is everything broken down, so you know what’s official and what’s still a leak.

What Samsung has confirmed

A 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, rated for 4x scratch resistance and a 2.0 meter fall endurance

Dust and water resistance

A Snapdragon processor, though Samsung has not named the exact model

LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, with the exact capacity still unannounced

A triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 5MP ultrawide, and a 2MP macro lens

A 12MP front camera, with 4K video recording on both the front and rear cameras

45W fast charging, plus bypass charging for long gaming sessions

A large battery, though Samsung has not given an exact number yet

One UI 8.5 running on Android 16

Six years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates

Two colors: Rogue Red and Blaze Blue

Samsung is also adding AI features such as Circle to Search and Galaxy AI photo-editing tools. There’s also Just Tap & Pay for quick payments.

What’s still a leak

A few important details have not come directly from Samsung. These come from benchmark listings and certification filings instead, so treat them as likely rather than confirmed.

The chip is rumored to be a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3, based on a Geekbench listing

RAM is expected to be 8GB, with 128GB of storage that can expand using a microSD card up to 1TB

The battery size is still unclear. Some reports point to 5,000mAh, while others say 6,000mAh

Price leaks suggest the base model could cost around $242.70, which would put it under $263.64

The phone also passed BIS certification in India on May 15, 2026. This confirms the phone is close to launch and will support dual SIM.

Galaxy M47 vs Galaxy M36: what’s changed

The Galaxy M47 follows the Galaxy M36 5G, which launched in India in June 2025. Here’s how the two compare based on everything we know right now.

Spec Galaxy M36 5G (2025) Galaxy M47 5G (2026) Display 6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED, 120Hz 6.7″ Super AMOLED, 120Hz Chipset Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 (leaked) RAM / Storage 6GB or 8GB, 128GB or 256GB 8GB, 128GB (leaked) Rear camera 50MP OIS + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro 50MP OIS + 5MP ultrawide + 2MP macro Front camera 13MP 12MP Battery 5,000mAh Large battery, exact size not confirmed Charging 25W 45W Software Android 15, One UI 7 Android 16, One UI 8.5 Launch price $184.73 for 6GB/128GB Not yet confirmed

The M47 brings a few clear upgrades over its predecessor. It moves from Exynos to Snapdragon, and charging speed nearly doubles from 25W to 45W. The software also moves up a generation, from Android 15 to Android 16.

A few things also went down. The ultrawide camera drops from 8MP to 5MP, and the front camera drops slightly from 13MP to 12MP. You’ll see if the M47 makes up for this once full reviews come in.

Should you buy the Galaxy M47?

Samsung is aiming for the sub-$263.64 price range with the Galaxy M47. The exact price will only be confirmed at the June 29 launch.

The Galaxy M47’s biggest strengths are its display, build quality, software support, and faster charging. Six years of updates are rare at this price, and the jump to 45W charging is a solid improvement.

Performance might be the weak spot. Early Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 benchmarks suggest decent but unremarkable gaming performance, especially next to rivals running stronger chips.

A few phones in this price range are worth comparing against the M47 once pricing is out:

CMF Phone 2 Pro, which uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro and sells for around $242.54

iQOO Z10, which comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a 7,300mAh battery, and 90W charging

Realme P-series phones, which often pack bigger batteries at similar prices

vivo T-series phones, which also tend to offer faster charging at similar prices

If you live outside India, here is where things stand. There is no confirmed launch for the Galaxy M47 in your market, and Samsung has given no signal that one is coming soon. Your best option right now is to wait and see if Samsung brings similar hardware to your region under a different name, since that has happened before with the M series. Grey-market imports are possible too, but you will want to check warranty coverage and network band support first.

The Galaxy M47 is shaping up to be a strong mid-range phone. It offers a good display, a tough build, fast charging, and a software promise that goes well beyond what most phones in this price range offer. The biggest question marks are price and battery size, and both will be confirmed on June 29.