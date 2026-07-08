Nothing Ear 3a: Price, release date and full specs

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Nothing has launched the Ear 3a, the newest earbuds in its affordable lineup. The earbuds went official on July 7, 2026, alongside the Nothing Phone 4b. If you want Nothing’s design and sound at a budget price, here is everything confirmed about the Nothing Ear 3a, from price and release date to full specs and how it compares to the Ear a.
Release date
Nothing confirmed the global launch of the Ear 3a on July 7, 2026, through a livestream event held alongside the Phone 4b reveal. The earbuds went on sale the same day in several regions.
- UK, Europe, and Switzerland: available immediately on July 7, 2026, through nothing.tech.
- Germany: also available in stores such as MediaMarkt, Amazon, and Otto starting July 8, 2026.
Nothing has not confirmed a release date for India yet. There is also no official word on when or if the earbuds will reach Nigeria.
Price
Here is what Nothing has confirmed on pricing so far:
- US, UK, and Europe: $99, £99, and €99.
- Switzerland: 89 CHF.
- India: no official price yet, though early trackers estimate it could land around ₹9,999.
- Nigeria: no official price or availability yet.
This price matches the Ear a, which also launched at $99, £99, and €99 back in 2024. Despite rising costs elsewhere, Nothing kept the price of the Ear 3a the same.
Full specs
Here is a full breakdown of what the Nothing Ear 3a offers.
1. Drivers and sound
- Driver size: 12mm dynamic driver
- Frequency response: 20Hz to 40,000Hz
- Codecs supported: LDAC, AAC, and SBC
- Extra: Hi-Res Wireless certification and Static Spatial Audio
2. Active noise cancellation
- ANC strength: up to 45dB, adaptive
- Coverage: wider noise blocking, especially in the range where everyday noise sits
- Voice clarity: better suppression in the human voice range
- Extra: Transparency Mode included
3. Battery and charging
- Buds alone, ANC off: up to 10 hours
- Buds alone, ANC on: up to 6 hours
- Buds and case, ANC off: up to 42 hours
- Buds and case, ANC on: up to 25 hours
A 5-minute charge gives you up to 1 hour of playback, and a full charge takes around 70 minutes. Charging is via USB-C only, with no wireless charging option.
4. Connectivity
- Bluetooth version: 6.0
- Multipoint: connect to two devices at once
- Pairing: Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair
- Extra: Low Latency mode
5. Design and build
- Build: signature transparent design with a small, rounded case
- Protection: IP54 rating on both the buds and the case
- Ear tips: four sizes, including a new extra small size
- Weight: each bud weighs 4.53 grams, and the case weighs 40.92 grams
6. Controls and app features
The standout new feature is on-device recording. Each earbud has 16 MB of storage, for a total of 32 MB. Pinch both buds together to capture up to 1 minute of audio from what you are listening to, including a few seconds before you pinch. You can also record calls directly from the earbuds for up to two hours. Both recordings sync to the Nothing X app, where you can play, edit, and even get a written transcript.
- Controls: customizable pinch and touch controls through the Nothing X app
- Sound: four EQ presets plus a full 8-band advanced EQ you can adjust yourself
- Sharing: you can share your sound profile with others using a QR code
- Compatibility: works with Android 8.0 and above, and iOS 13 and above
Nothing Ear 3a vs Nothing Ear a
Here is how the Ear 3a compares to Nothing’s own Ear a.
|Feature
|Nothing Ear 3a
|Nothing Ear a
|Launch price
|$99 / £99 / €99
|$99 / £99 / €99
|Driver
|12mm dynamic
|11mm dynamic
|Codecs
|LDAC, AAC, SBC, Hi-Res Wireless
|LDAC, AAC, SBC
|ANC
|Up to 45dB adaptive, wider coverage
|Up to 45dB adaptive
|Spatial audio
|Static Spatial Audio
|Not supported
|Battery, buds only, ANC off
|Up to 10 hours
|Up to 9.5 hours
|Battery, buds only, ANC on
|Up to 6 hours
|Up to 5.5 hours
|Battery, with case, ANC off
|Up to 42 hours
|Up to 42.5 hours
|Bluetooth
|6.0
|5.3
|On-device recording
|Yes, Audio Snapshot and Call Recording
|No
|EQ
|8-band Advanced EQ
|Basic EQ
|IP rating
|IP54 on buds and case
|IP54 buds, IPX2 case
|Colors
|Black, White, Yellow, Pink
|Black, White, Yellow
The Ear 3a costs the same as the Ear a but gives you more. You get a bigger driver, wider ANC coverage, longer battery life per bud, a full advanced EQ, and on-device recording that the Ear a never had. Nothing built the 3a to replace the Ear a, not just sit beside it.
Where you can buy it
Right now, the Nothing Ear 3a is confirmed for the UK, Europe, Switzerland, and the US.
- UK, Europe, and Switzerland: on sale now through nothing.tech, with Germany also stocking it at MediaMarkt, Amazon, and Otto.
- US: on sale now through nothing.tech, with Amazon expected to carry it soon.
- India: no confirmed price or sale date yet.
- Nigeria: no confirmed price or availability yet, though Nothing products are sold locally through resellers like the Nothing store in Lagos and Jumia.
Who should buy the Nothing Ear 3a
The Ear 3a is built for buyers who want good sound and Nothing’s design without paying flagship prices. You get a bigger driver, stronger noise cancellation, and a genuinely useful new way to record audio and calls, all at the same price as the earbuds it replaces.
If on-device recording and a full EQ matter to you, this is one of the better budget picks out there. Rivals like the Google Pixel Buds 2a, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, the CMF Buds 2 Plus, and the OnePlus Buds sit in the same price range and are worth comparing before you decide.
Buy the Ear 3a if you want strong ANC and long battery life for your money. Skip it if wireless charging is a must, since the case only supports USB-C.
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