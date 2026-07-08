Nothing Ear 3a: Price, release date and full specs

Nothing has launched the Ear 3a, the newest earbuds in its affordable lineup. The earbuds went official on July 7, 2026, alongside the Nothing Phone 4b. If you want Nothing’s design and sound at a budget price, here is everything confirmed about the Nothing Ear 3a, from price and release date to full specs and how it compares to the Ear a.

Nothing confirmed the global launch of the Ear 3a on July 7, 2026, through a livestream event held alongside the Phone 4b reveal. The earbuds went on sale the same day in several regions.

UK, Europe, and Switzerland: available immediately on July 7, 2026, through nothing.tech.

Germany: also available in stores such as MediaMarkt, Amazon, and Otto starting July 8, 2026.

Nothing has not confirmed a release date for India yet. There is also no official word on when or if the earbuds will reach Nigeria.

Price

Here is what Nothing has confirmed on pricing so far:

US, UK, and Europe: $99, £99, and €99.

Switzerland: 89 CHF.

India: no official price yet, though early trackers estimate it could land around ₹9,999.

Nigeria: no official price or availability yet.

This price matches the Ear a, which also launched at $99, £99, and €99 back in 2024. Despite rising costs elsewhere, Nothing kept the price of the Ear 3a the same.

Full specs

Here is a full breakdown of what the Nothing Ear 3a offers.

1. Drivers and sound

Driver size: 12mm dynamic driver

Frequency response: 20Hz to 40,000Hz

Codecs supported: LDAC, AAC, and SBC

Extra: Hi-Res Wireless certification and Static Spatial Audio

2. Active noise cancellation

ANC strength: up to 45dB, adaptive

Coverage: wider noise blocking, especially in the range where everyday noise sits

Voice clarity: better suppression in the human voice range

Extra: Transparency Mode included

3. Battery and charging

Buds alone, ANC off: up to 10 hours

Buds alone, ANC on: up to 6 hours

Buds and case, ANC off: up to 42 hours

Buds and case, ANC on: up to 25 hours

A 5-minute charge gives you up to 1 hour of playback, and a full charge takes around 70 minutes. Charging is via USB-C only, with no wireless charging option.

4. Connectivity

Bluetooth version: 6.0

Multipoint: connect to two devices at once

Pairing: Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair

Extra: Low Latency mode

5. Design and build

Build: signature transparent design with a small, rounded case

Protection: IP54 rating on both the buds and the case

Ear tips: four sizes, including a new extra small size

Weight: each bud weighs 4.53 grams, and the case weighs 40.92 grams

6. Controls and app features

The standout new feature is on-device recording. Each earbud has 16 MB of storage, for a total of 32 MB. Pinch both buds together to capture up to 1 minute of audio from what you are listening to, including a few seconds before you pinch. You can also record calls directly from the earbuds for up to two hours. Both recordings sync to the Nothing X app, where you can play, edit, and even get a written transcript.

Controls: customizable pinch and touch controls through the Nothing X app

Sound: four EQ presets plus a full 8-band advanced EQ you can adjust yourself

Sharing: you can share your sound profile with others using a QR code

Compatibility: works with Android 8.0 and above, and iOS 13 and above

Nothing Ear 3a vs Nothing Ear a

Here is how the Ear 3a compares to Nothing’s own Ear a.

Feature Nothing Ear 3a Nothing Ear a Launch price $99 / £99 / €99 $99 / £99 / €99 Driver 12mm dynamic 11mm dynamic Codecs LDAC, AAC, SBC, Hi-Res Wireless LDAC, AAC, SBC ANC Up to 45dB adaptive, wider coverage Up to 45dB adaptive Spatial audio Static Spatial Audio Not supported Battery, buds only, ANC off Up to 10 hours Up to 9.5 hours Battery, buds only, ANC on Up to 6 hours Up to 5.5 hours Battery, with case, ANC off Up to 42 hours Up to 42.5 hours Bluetooth 6.0 5.3 On-device recording Yes, Audio Snapshot and Call Recording No EQ 8-band Advanced EQ Basic EQ IP rating IP54 on buds and case IP54 buds, IPX2 case Colors Black, White, Yellow, Pink Black, White, Yellow

The Ear 3a costs the same as the Ear a but gives you more. You get a bigger driver, wider ANC coverage, longer battery life per bud, a full advanced EQ, and on-device recording that the Ear a never had. Nothing built the 3a to replace the Ear a, not just sit beside it.

Where you can buy it

Right now, the Nothing Ear 3a is confirmed for the UK, Europe, Switzerland, and the US.

UK, Europe, and Switzerland: on sale now through nothing.tech, with Germany also stocking it at MediaMarkt, Amazon, and Otto.

US: on sale now through nothing.tech, with Amazon expected to carry it soon.

India: no confirmed price or sale date yet.

Nigeria: no confirmed price or availability yet, though Nothing products are sold locally through resellers like the Nothing store in Lagos and Jumia.

Who should buy the Nothing Ear 3a

The Ear 3a is built for buyers who want good sound and Nothing’s design without paying flagship prices. You get a bigger driver, stronger noise cancellation, and a genuinely useful new way to record audio and calls, all at the same price as the earbuds it replaces.

If on-device recording and a full EQ matter to you, this is one of the better budget picks out there. Rivals like the Google Pixel Buds 2a, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, the CMF Buds 2 Plus, and the OnePlus Buds sit in the same price range and are worth comparing before you decide.

Buy the Ear 3a if you want strong ANC and long battery life for your money. Skip it if wireless charging is a must, since the case only supports USB-C.

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