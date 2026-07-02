The Infinix Note 50 launched in March 2025 as one of the best value midrange phones you could buy. A year later, the Infinix Note 60 has arrived, and the Note 50’s price has fallen sharply, making it worth a second look.

This guide covers the current price of the Infinix Note 50, its full specs, how it compares to the Note 60, and whether it still deserves your money in 2026.

How much is the Infinix Note 50?

The Infinix Note 50 launched in Nigeria at ₦311,500, though some retailers listed it at ₦319,500. Globally, it sold for about $229. The base model never officially launched in India, where Infinix instead sold the Note 50s, Note 50X, and Note 50 Pro+.

Prices have fallen a long way since then. Here is what the phone costs as of July 2026:

Nigeria: from about ₦130,000 on marketplaces like Jiji, mostly used or clearance stock sold as brand new without the carton

Kenya: between KES 25,500 and KES 29,300 depending on the store

South Africa: listed prices conflict widely across price aggregator sites, so confirm directly with the store before you pay

If you searched for the Note 50 and landed on a different price, you probably saw one of its siblings. Here is how the whole family compares right now:

Model Network Current price (checked July 2026) Infinix Note 50 4G From about ₦130,000 in Nigeria, mostly used or clearance stock Infinix Note 50 Pro 4G From about ₦230,000 on Nigerian marketplaces Infinix Note 50 Pro+ 5G Around ₦654,500 in Nigeria Infinix Note 50s 5G From Rs. 13,999 in Flipkart sales (India) Infinix Note 50X 5G Rs. 11,499 to Rs. 12,000 (India)

Infinix Note 50 specs

These are the full specifications of the base Infinix Note 50 (model X6858). The Pro, Pro+, 50s, and 50X are different phones with different specs, so keep that in mind when you compare listings.

1. Display

6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 1080 x 2436 resolution (about 393 ppi)

144Hz refresh rate with 2160Hz PWM dimming, which is easier on your eyes in the dark

1,300 nits peak brightness, 1 billion colors, and Always-On Display support

Infinix does not advertise branded protective glass on this model, so a screen protector is a smart buy

2. Performance

MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset built on a 6nm process

Octa-core CPU with two 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 cores and six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 cores, plus a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

8GB of RAM, expandable with another 8GB of extended RAM

256GB of UFS 2.2 storage with no confirmed memory card slot, so what you buy is what you keep

3. Cameras

50MP main camera, f/1.9, with a large 1/1.57-inch sensor, PDAF, and optical image stabilization (OIS)

2MP macro camera and a dual-LED flash on the back

13MP front camera, f/2.2

Video tops out at 1440p at 30fps on the main camera, with 1080p available at 30, 60, or 240fps; the front camera records 1080p at 30fps

4. Battery and charging

5,200mAh battery. Some listings show 5,000mAh, but that figure belongs to Note 50 Pro+ retail pages, and the base model is confirmed at 5,200mAh

45W wired charging, which takes the phone from empty to full in about 60 minutes

30W wireless MagCharge, a feature you will struggle to find on any other phone at this price

Bypass charging for gaming, plus reverse charging in both wired and wireless modes

5. Software and updates

Ships with Android 15 and XOS 15 out of the box

Infinix promised 2 major Android upgrades and 3 years of security patches

That means the phone tops out at Android 17

The Android 16 (XOS 16) rollout for the Note 50 series began in the second quarter of 2026 and was still reaching base units as of July 2026

6. Build and durability

Glass front with an aerospace-grade aluminum frame

Measures 163.3 x 74.4 x 7.6mm and weighs 199g

IP64 rating, which protects against dust and splashes only. Keep it away from open water

RGB notification light on the back panel

Colors: Titanium Grey, Ruby Red, Mountain Shade, and Shadow Black

7. Connectivity

4G LTE only. Every genuine base Note 50 is a 4G phone; listings advertising a base Note 50 5G are incorrect. 5G exists only on siblings such as the Note 50 Pro+ and the Note 50X

NFC is included, but support depends on your market, so confirm with the seller

Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-band Wi-Fi

Infrared blaster and FM radio

USB-C 2.0 port with OTG support

8. Audio and extras

Stereo speakers tuned by JBL, with 24-bit/192kHz Hi-Res audio support

The 3.5mm headphone jack is gone, so plan for USB-C or Bluetooth audio

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Folax AI assistant with One-Tap AI features, voiced by Davido in the Nigerian market

One thing to watch out for: the heart rate and blood oxygen sensors that Infinix markets as Bio-Active Halo are found on the Pro models. The base Note 50 skips them.

Infinix Note 50 vs Infinix Note 60

The Infinix Note 60 launched in March 2026 as the direct successor to the Note 50. This table compares the two base models side by side:

Infinix Note 50 Infinix Note 60 Display 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2436, 144Hz, 1,300 nits peak 6.78-inch AMOLED, 1208 x 2644, 144Hz, up to 4,500 nits peak, Gorilla Glass 7i Chipset MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate (6nm) MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate (4nm) RAM and storage 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB Rear cameras 50MP main with OIS (f/1.9) + 2MP macro 50MP main with OIS (f/1.6) + 8MP ultrawide Front camera 13MP, 1080p video 13MP, 4K video Battery 5,200mAh 6,500mAh (some listings also reference a 6,150mAh version, unconfirmed) Charging 45W wired, 30W wireless, bypass charging 45W wired (full charge in about 54 minutes), 30W wireless, bypass charging Software at launch Android 15 with XOS 15 Android 16 with XOS 16 Update promise 2 major Android upgrades, 3 years of security patches 3 major Android upgrades, 5 years of security patches Network 4G only 5G Durability IP64 IP64, MIL-STD-810H Weight 199g 199g Current price in Nigeria (July 2026) From about ₦130,000, mostly used or clearance ₦108,000 to ₦190,000 in unofficial listings; confirm in store

The Note 60 upgrades almost every core spec. The battery jumps from 5,200mAh to 6,500mAh, the screen gets sharper and far brighter, the chipset moves to a newer 4nm Dimensity 7400 Ultimate, and the phone finally adds 5G. You also get Gorilla Glass 7i, MIL-STD-810H durability, and a longer software promise of 3 major upgrades and 5 years of patches.

Two things are worth flagging. First, the Note 60 swaps the Note 50’s 2MP macro camera for a far more useful 8MP ultrawide, so the camera setup changes rather than simply improves in count. Second, satellite calling is a Note 60 Ultra feature. Spec sheets for the base Note 60 omit it, so skip any listing that promises satellite connectivity on the standard model.

Should you still buy the Infinix Note 50 in 2026?

Buy the Note 50 if you find it at a steep discount, meaning roughly ₦50,000 or more below the Note 60 base in Nigeria, and you can live with 4G. At that price, you still get an AMOLED 144Hz screen, an OIS main camera, wireless charging, and an aluminum build that most budget phones cannot match.

Skip it if the price gap is small. Once the Note 60 base sits within about ₦40,000 of the Note 50, the newer phone wins comfortably. It gives you an extra Android upgrade (Android 19 vs Android 17), two more years of security patches, a much bigger battery, a brighter screen, and 5G.

A few caveats from long-term owners are worth knowing before you buy. User reports include software bugs after updates, overheating during long gaming sessions, lens glare on the main camera, and low-quality photos in low light. These come from user forums rather than lab testing, but the pattern is consistent enough to factor into your decision.

Where to buy the Infinix Note 50

In Nigeria, you can still find the Note 50 on Jumia, Konga, Slot, Pointek, XPark, and Jiji. Be careful with stock sold as brand new without the carton, and test the phone before you pay. In Kenya, the phone remains in stock at Jumia and local phone stores. Stock is winding down everywhere, so if you want one new and sealed, sooner beats later.