Tecno Spark 50 Pro: Price, release date, and full specs

The Tecno Spark 50 Pro carries the “Pro” name, but its specs don’t fully match the hype. Tecno unveiled the phone globally on June 16, 2026. It comes with a tougher build and faster charging. It also has a new camera sensor. The screen resolution, though, is lower than you might expect at this price.

This phone is different from the Spark 50 5G and the Spark 50 4G. The 5G model uses a faster chip built for 5G networks. The 4G model comes with a bigger battery. The Pro model focuses on toughness and charging speed and also introduces a new camera sensor.

Here is what you need to know about the Tecno Spark 50 Pro: its release date, full specs, price, and whether it is worth buying.

Tecno announced the Spark 50 Pro from Hong Kong on June 15, 2026, which was June 16 in Beijing time. The brand has not yet confirmed a release date for most countries, including Nigeria.

Tecno announced the Spark 50 Pro globally on June 15 to 16, 2026, and confirmed its first retail price in Bangladesh that same month.

Nigeria, the rest of Africa, India, and other markets still don’t have a confirmed release date or price.

For context, here are the launch dates for its two siblings:

Spark 50 5G: announced March 27, 2026, and in stores by April 3, 2026

Spark 50 4G: announced and launched on April 14, 2026

Tecno didn’t share pricing or availability details for most markets at the June launch event. If that changes for Nigeria, we will update this article.

Full specs

The Spark 50 Pro brings a mix of upgrades and trade-offs. Here’s a full breakdown of its specs.

1. Display

The phone has a 6.78-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This is a step down from the sharper AMOLED screen on the older Spark 40 Pro.

2. Chipset and performance

It runs on the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chip, built on a 6nm process. This is a 4G chip, not a 5G one. Tecno claims an AnTuTu score of around 550,000, but independent tests measured a score closer to 374,000-400,000.

3. RAM and storage

Memory depends on the market you’re in. Some versions ship with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Tecno’s Memory Fusion 4.0 feature can extend this using virtual RAM, pushing the total up to 24GB on some configurations.

4. Battery and charging

Tecno offers two official battery options for this phone.

A 5,600mAh dual-cell battery

A 6,000mAh single-cell battery

Both versions support over 1,900 charge cycles and are built to keep more than 80% of their capacity after six years, according to Tecno’s own lab tests.

Charging comes in at 60W, which Tecno says can take the phone to 63% in 30 minutes and a full charge in 55 minutes. There are also adjustable charging modes that switch between speed and heat control, plus a bypass mode that sends power straight to the motherboard, keeping the battery cooler during heavy use.

5. Camera

The rear camera uses a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. It supports fast shutter speeds up to 1/10,000s for action shots, as well as Live Photo and AI editing tools. The front camera is 8MP and includes its own flash.

6. Durability

This is where the Pro stands out. It carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, which mean it can withstand dust and water, including submersion and high-pressure jets. It also has an SGS five-star rating for drop resistance, with testing to 1.8 meters.

7. Software

The phone runs Android 16 with Tecno’s HiOS 16 on top.

8. Connectivity

You get 4G support (no 5G), dual SIM slots, a microSD card slot, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, an infrared blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

9. Colours

The Spark 50 Pro comes in five colours: Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Midnight Blue, Dynamic Orange, and Cloud White.

Spark 50 Pro vs Spark 50 5G vs Spark 50 4G

Since all three phones share the Spark 50 name, here’s how their specs compare side by side.

Spec Spark 50 Pro Spark 50 5G Spark 50 4G Chipset Helio G100 Ultimate (4G) Dimensity 6400 (5G) Helio G81 (4G) Display 6.78″ HD+ IPS, 120Hz 6.78″ HD+ IPS, 120Hz 6.78″ HD+ IPS, 120Hz Battery 5,600mAh or 6,000mAh 6,500mAh 7,000mAh Charging 60W 45W 18W Rear camera 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 50MP 50MP RAM and storage Up to 8GB and 256GB 4GB or 6GB, 128GB 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB, 128GB or 256GB Network 4G 5G 4G Durability IP68 and IP69, SGS five star IP64, MIL-STD-810H IP64 Price tier Highest Middle Lowest

Tecno Spark 50 Pro price

So far, Tecno has confirmed a price in only one country, Bangladesh. The Spark 50 Pro starts at 26,999 Bangladeshi Taka for the 6GB and 128GB version, and 30,999 Taka for the 8GB and 128GB version.

Nigeria doesn’t have an official price yet. A few price-tracking sites have posted estimates, but they don’t agree with each other, which suggests they are guessing rather than confirming.

Mobile57 lists it at around ₦482,100, while Naija Android Arena puts it closer to ₦360,700. Until Tecno or an authorised retailer in Nigeria confirms a price, treat any number you see online as a rough guess.

If you see a Tecno Spark 50 priced around ₦174,700 to ₦180,000 in Nigeria, that’s for the base Spark 50, not the Pro model covered in this article.

Expected pricing in other regions:

United States: TECNO does not officially sell its smartphones in the US market. Any availability there will be strictly through third-party online importers (such as Amazon exporters or eBay merchants) down the line. But it’s expected to be around $180 and $250

India: launched at a lower price of ₹16,999 to ₹18,999

In Kenya, prices vary widely among retailers, and some sellers mix up the Pro model with the cheaper base Spark 50. Treat any Kenyan price you see online with caution until Tecno confirms it.

We’ll update this article once Tecno confirms pricing for Nigeria and other African markets.

Regions where it’s available

Bangladesh is currently the only country where you can officially buy the Spark 50 Pro. Tecno sells it through its authorised stores and retail partners there.

Tecno operates in more than 70 markets worldwide, so a wider rollout is likely to follow. Outside Bangladesh, no other market has a confirmed launch date, including Nigeria.

If you’re in Nigeria and want this phone, you’ll need to wait for an official announcement before you can buy it through trusted retailers.

Should you buy?

Early hands-on reviews are starting to come in, since the phone only launched a few weeks ago. Long-term reviews don’t exist yet, so this is what reviewers have noticed so far.

GSMArena’s hands-on praised the battery, the 60W charging, the slim 7.8mm design, and the IP68 and IP69 protection. They noted the camera setup is simple, just one rear lens and one front lens, but called the Dynamic Orange colour a standout.

Unite4buy tested the phone independently and got an AnTuTu score between 374,000 and 400,000, well below Tecno’s claimed 550,000. They also found the screen gets uncomfortable to use in direct sunlight, though the display still feels smooth thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate.

Some reviewers and readers have pushed back on the “Pro” name itself. The older Spark 40 Pro had a sharper AMOLED screen, while this phone drops down to a 720p IPS panel and keeps a 4G-only chipset. That’s left some people calling the price increase hard to justify.

Buy the Spark 50 Pro if you want a tough phone that handles drops, dust, water, and rough daily use well, with a fast-charging battery that lasts for years.

Pick something else if you want a sharper screen or 5G connectivity. If gaming performance matters most to you, the Spark 50 5G’s chip handles it a little better too.