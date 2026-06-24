Google’s Pixel 11 lineup is on the way, and the leaks have been piling up since March. You can expect four phones this time: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All of this comes from leaks for now, since Google hasn’t sent an event invite or confirmed a single spec yet.

The sources behind most of this information have a strong track record, so this outlines what each model is expected to offer, along with price and release date estimates so far.

When is the Pixel 11 coming out

Google hasn’t picked a date yet, at least not publicly. But the pattern from the last two years points to August.

Pixel 9: announced August 13, 2024

Pixel 10: announced August 20, 2025

Both events were called Made by Google.

If Google keeps the same rhythm, expect invites to go out in late June or July, with the event itself landing sometime between mid- and late August 2026. Expect the regular Pixel 11 and both Pro-sized models to be announced together, with the Pro Fold following later. Last year’s foldable shipped weeks after the rest of the lineup, and the same gap is expected again, pushing the Pro Fold’s release closer to October 2026.

Google Pixel 11 specs

The standard Pixel 11 is shaping up to be a smaller step up than the Pro models, but it still gets a few meaningful hardware changes.

Display: 6.3-inch OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 2,200 nits

6.3-inch OLED screen, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness up to 2,200 nits Chip: Tensor G6, Google’s first chip built on a 2nm process

Tensor G6, Google’s first chip built on a 2nm process Modem: a new MediaTek modem, replacing the Samsung modems Google has used for years

a new MediaTek modem, replacing the Samsung modems Google has used for years RAM and storage: leaks point to 8GB or 12GB of RAM, with 128GB or 256GB of storage. This would be a drop from the Pixel 10’s flat 12GB, and it’s the spec drawing the most pushback online

leaks point to 8GB or 12GB of RAM, with 128GB or 256GB of storage. This would be a drop from the Pixel 10’s flat 12GB, and it’s the spec drawing the most pushback online Camera: a new 50MP main sensor paired with an ultrawide lens

a new 50MP main sensor paired with an ultrawide lens Battery: rated around 4,840mAh

rated around 4,840mAh Colors: black, green, pink, and purple

It’s still unclear if the base Pixel 11 gets Pixel Glow, the new light feature on the back of the phone. More on that further down.

Google Pixel 11 Pro specs

Step up to the Pixel 11 Pro and the upgrades get more interesting.

Display: 6.3-inch OLED, smooth 1 to 120Hz refresh rate, brightness up to 2,450 nits

6.3-inch OLED, smooth 1 to 120Hz refresh rate, brightness up to 2,450 nits Chip and modem: the same Tensor G6 and MediaTek modem as the base model

the same Tensor G6 and MediaTek modem as the base model RAM: rumours split this into 12GB and 16GB options, down from a flat 16GB on last year’s Pro

rumours split this into 12GB and 16GB options, down from a flat 16GB on last year’s Pro Camera: new main and telephoto sensors, carrying the codenames Bastet and Barghest

new main and telephoto sensors, carrying the codenames Bastet and Barghest Pixel Glow: yes, this one gets the new RGB light array built into the camera bar, replacing the temperature sensor

yes, this one gets the new RGB light array built into the camera bar, replacing the temperature sensor Battery: rated around 4,707mAh, smaller than the Pixel 10 Pro

rated around 4,707mAh, smaller than the Pixel 10 Pro Face unlock: the under-display face scanner Google has been working on reportedly isn’t ready yet, so you’ll still rely on the fingerprint sensor

For reference, the Pixel 10 Pro launched at $999.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL specs

Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 1 to 120Hz refresh rate, brightness up to 2,450 nits

6.8-inch OLED, 1 to 120Hz refresh rate, brightness up to 2,450 nits Chip and modem: identical to the Pro

identical to the Pro RAM: 12GB or 16GB

12GB or 16GB Camera: the same upgraded sensors as the Pro

the same upgraded sensors as the Pro Pixel Glow: included

included Battery: rated around 5,000mAh, the largest in the lineup

rated around 5,000mAh, the largest in the lineup Charging: 25W wireless charging, the fastest of the four phones

The Pixel 10 Pro XL started at $1,199.

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold specs

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold usually arrives later than the rest, and this year looks no different.

Release: expected around October 2026, weeks after the other three phones

expected around October 2026, weeks after the other three phones Thickness: 10.1mm folded and 4.8mm unfolded, both thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold

10.1mm folded and 4.8mm unfolded, both thinner than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold Inner screen: about 8 inches, with a 120Hz refresh rate

about 8 inches, with a 120Hz refresh rate Outer screen: about 6.4 inches, useful for quick tasks without opening the phone

about 6.4 inches, useful for quick tasks without opening the phone Camera: a redesigned camera bump with the flash and microphone now built into the cutout

a redesigned camera bump with the flash and microphone now built into the cutout Chip and modem: the same Tensor G6 and MediaTek modem as the rest of the lineup

the same Tensor G6 and MediaTek modem as the rest of the lineup Battery: rated around 4,658mAh, smaller than last year’s model

rated around 4,658mAh, smaller than last year’s model Colors: a green option and a darker shade, based on leaked wallpapers

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched at $1,799. Some reports suggest the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could land anywhere from $1,699 to nearly $2,000, especially with memory chip prices climbing this year.

What’s new in AI

Google confirmed Gemini Intelligence back in May. It’s the headline AI feature for this generation, built to handle tasks across several steps on its own, like booking something or building a shopping list from a note. To run it, your phone needs a flagship chip, at least 12GB of RAM, Gemini Nano version 3 or higher, and several years of guaranteed software support.

That last requirement creates an odd problem. If the base Pixel 11 really does ship with 8GB of RAM, it would fall short of Google’s own minimum for its AI feature. Either that leak is wrong, or Google’s newest phone won’t be able to run its newest AI tool out of the box.

Beyond Gemini Intelligence, leaks point to a few camera features for the new lineup:

Speak-to-Tweak, which lets you edit photos by talking to your phone instead of tapping through menus

Sketch-to-Image, for turning rough drawings into images

Cinematic Blur at 4K and 30 frames per second

Better low-light video, even in near-dark conditions

None of these are confirmed for the Pixel 11 specifically yet, and some may require the same 12GB of RAM and Gemini Nano v3 that Gemini Intelligence uses.

What is Pixel Glow

Pixel Glow is the most talked-about new feature this cycle. It’s a small array of RGB lights built into the camera bar that replaces the temperature sensor found on the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro. Code found in Android 17 points to around 8 individual lights, each capable of displaying a different color. There’s also a dedicated settings menu, which Google is internally calling Glow Settings. The idea is that your phone can light up with color when it’s lying face down, letting you know about a call or notification without picking it up.

It’s still unclear if every phone in the lineup gets this feature or if it stays limited to the Pro models. Leak sources disagree on this point. There were also rumours of a Pixel Glow sighting at Google’s I/O event in May, but the outlet that first reported it later corrected the story, saying the phone in question was most likely a Pixel 10 Pro. Treat that sighting as unconfirmed.

How much will the Pixel 11 cost

Google hasn’t confirmed pricing for any of the four phones. The only solid numbers you have to go on are last year’s prices.

Pixel 10: $799

Pixel 10 Pro: $999

Pixel 10 Pro XL: $1,199

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: $1,799

A price increase across the board wouldn’t be a surprise. Memory chip prices have climbed sharply since early 2025, and several other phone makers have already raised prices this year as a result. Samsung’s Galaxy S26 launched at a higher price than the S25, and Xiaomi’s 17 Ultra came in around 10% pricier than its predecessor for the same reason.

Google may try to avoid raising sticker prices by quietly cutting RAM instead, which lines up with the 8GB and 12GB rumors mentioned earlier. Either way, expect the final numbers to land close to last year’s prices, possibly with a $50 to $100 bump.

What’s still up in the air

The exact announcement date

Final RAM amounts across all four phones

Whether face unlock makes the cut this year

Final pricing for every model

Whether Pixel Glow comes to the whole lineup or stays exclusive to the Pro phones

Most of these answers should arrive once Google sends out an official invite, expected sometime in the next few weeks. Until then, this article will be updated as new leaks come in.