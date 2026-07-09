Google has locked in a date for its next Pixel launch. The Made by Google 2026 event will take place on August 12, 2026, and will bring the Pixel 11 series into the spotlight. Here is everything confirmed so far, so you know what to expect before the big reveal.

At a glance

Event: Made by Google 2026

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 6 PM ET (11 PM WAT)

Location: New York City

Expected devices: Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 5

Storage: the 128GB tier is reportedly dropped, with 256GB as the new base

Price: increases are expected across most models

Chip: Tensor G6, built on a 2nm process

Google confirms Pixel 11 release date and event details

Google sent out official press invites on July 7, 2026, confirming the date, time, and location of its next hardware event. This is the confirmed part of the story. The invite mentions “the next generation of Pixel” and shows a gold metal frame with a horizontal camera bar, but it does not name any device directly.

Google has not published an official event page yet, nor is there a blog post, social media teaser, or livestream link. The confirmation so far comes only from the press invite, which outlets like 9to5Google and The Verge received directly.

How does this year compare to last year?

Pixel 10 launched on August 20, 2025, and Pixel 9 launched on August 13, 2024. This year’s Pixel 11 arrives on August 12, 2026, eight days earlier than last year’s event.

The event also starts later than usual. Instead of Google’s typical early afternoon keynote, this year’s show starts at 6 PM ET, moving into the evening hours. Analysts believe this earlier date and later time give Android buyers a longer window to decide before Apple’s expected September announcement.

How to watch

Google usually streams its Made by Google events through its official website, the Google Store, and YouTube. Google has not shared a direct stream link yet, so keep watching those channels as August 12 gets closer.

Expected lineup

Google is expected to unveil four phones alongside a new smartwatch.

Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro

Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Pixel Watch 5, expected in two sizes

New Pixel Buds Pro, though no details have leaked yet

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is expected to arrive later than the rest of the lineup, likely around October 2026. This matches how Google released the Pixel 10 Pro Fold last year, so foldable fans should plan for a longer wait.

The Pixel Watch 5 is rumoured to come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, each with Wi-Fi and LTE options. Leaks point to a design close to the Pixel Watch 4, with the same health sensors carried over. Pricing leaks suggest a $50 increase across the board, with prices ranging from $399 to $529 depending on size and connectivity.

Price and storage

One of the biggest changes rumoured for this year is the removal of the 128GB storage option. If this leak holds up, every Pixel 11 model will start at 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB options available on higher tiers.

European and UK pricing has leaked from Dealabs, a source with a strong track record on pre-order pricing. Based on these leaks, the base Pixel 11 could start around €999, with the Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold priced higher.

US pricing has not leaked yet. Some outlets estimate the base Pixel 11 could land around $899, up from last year’s $799, but this is only an estimate at this stage. Google may not confirm final US pricing until closer to the event.

Why prices might go up

The tech industry is dealing with a global memory chip shortage. RAM and storage prices have climbed sharply over the past year, and companies like Samsung and Apple have already cited this shortage as a reason for higher prices on their devices. If Google follows the same pattern, a price increase on the Pixel 11 would not come as a surprise.

Design and colours

Google tends to redesign the Pixel every two to three years, and last year’s Pixel 10 was that redesign. This means the Pixel 11 is expected to bring smaller changes rather than a full overhaul.

Leaked renders show a similar body shape to the Pixel 10, with slightly slimmer bezels and a thinner build. The camera bar is expected to switch to an all-glass, all-dark finish instead of the two-tone look used on the Pixel 10.

One of the most talked-about rumoured features is something called “Pixel Glow.” This would be a small LED light on the back of the phone that lights up when the phone is face down, such as during an important call or notification. Code found in Android 17 points to this feature, but it is still unconfirmed whether it will appear on the base Pixel 11 or only the Pro models.

Leaked colour options include:

Pixel 11: Light Sterling, Midnight Haze, Fuchsia, and Moss

Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL: Light Fog, Midnight Haze, Dune, and Pine

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: Midnight Haze and Pine

1TB versions of any model: Midnight Haze only

Specs to expect

Everything below comes from leaks, not from Google directly.

Chip: The Pixel 11 series is expected to run on Google’s new Tensor G6 chip, built using a 2nm process for the first time. This chip is also rumoured to include a new MediaTek modem, replacing the Samsung modem used in past models. This change alone could improve connectivity and battery life, since past Pixels have struggled with signal issues and battery drain. Battery: Leaks suggest the battery capacities may be smaller than those of the Pixel 10, which is unusual. Google is expected to rely on the new chip’s efficiency to compensate for smaller batteries, though it is too early to know how this will affect everyday use. RAM: Reports disagree on this point. Some leaks suggest the base Pixel 11 could drop to 8GB of RAM, while others say this has not been confirmed. Treat this detail as unresolved until Google shares official specs. Camera: New camera sensors are expected across the lineup, though exact megapixel counts have not leaked. The Pro models are expected to keep a main camera and an ultrawide camera, along with a telephoto lens for zoom shots.

What to do before August 12

If you’re using a Pixel 9 or an older model, it makes sense to wait for the Pixel 11. The new chip and modem should bring a noticeable upgrade in performance and connectivity.

If you already own a Pixel 10, you likely don’t need to rush into an upgrade. The design looks similar, and some of the rumoured spec changes point to smaller improvements rather than big ones.

A few things to keep in mind before the event:

Hold off on buying a Pixel 10 right now, since Google often runs trade-in deals shortly after a new launch

Remember that the 128GB storage option may disappear, so budget for a 256GB model if the leaks are accurate

If you want a foldable, expect the Pixel 11 Pro Fold to arrive later, closer to October

Watch Google’s official channels for the livestream link and confirmed US pricing

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