On Tuesday, Nothing officially launched the Nothing Phone (4b), the first phone in the brand’s new budget-focused b-series. It is cheaper, has a bigger battery in some markets, and a fresh take on Nothing’s signature transparent design.

Here is everything confirmed so far, including price, release date, full specs, and how the Nothing Phone (4b) compares to the Nothing Phone (4a).

Nothing unveiled the Phone (4b) globally on July 7, 2026, through a livestream event. The rollout is not happening everywhere at once, so here is what you need to know region by region.

India: The phone goes on sale July 14, 2026, in Black, White and Blue, through Flipkart and retail partners like Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

Europe: Nothing confirmed pricing for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at launch, though exact sale dates for each country were not shared.

UK and US: Nothing did not confirm a release date or pricing for these markets at launch. Treat any UK or US date you see elsewhere as unconfirmed until Nothing says otherwise.

Price

Nothing confirmed pricing for India and parts of Europe at launch. Pricing for other regions, including the UK, US, and Nigeria, has not been announced.

India: ₹34,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and ₹38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB model. With bank and exchange offers, the effective price drops to ₹29,999 and ₹33,699.

Europe: €329 for the 128GB model in Germany and Austria, and CHF 299 in Switzerland.

UK and US: Not confirmed. Nothing has not announced a price for either market, and current reports suggest the phone may not launch in the US at all.

Nigeria: No pricing or official availability has been announced for the Nigerian market.

For context, Nothing also confirmed that the Phone (4a) now starts at $421.60 and the Phone (4a) Pro at $527.02 after a recent price increase, which puts the Phone (4b) firmly below both.

Full specs

The Nothing Phone (4b) brings a mix of solid mid-range hardware and some clear trade-offs to hit its lower price. Here is a full breakdown by category.

1. Display

You get a 6.77-inch FHD+ LTPS AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The screen also supports 1,000Hz touch sampling and 480Hz PWM dimming, and it comes with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

2. Chipset and performance

The phone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chip built on a 4nm process, paired with an Adreno 810 GPU. This is a step down from the Phone (4a)’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, so you should expect solid everyday performance rather than flagship-level speed.

3. RAM and storage

You get 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM across the board, with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is no microSD card slot, so pick your storage size carefully at checkout.

4. Cameras

On the back, you get a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Up front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The phone also supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

5. Battery and charging

Battery size depends on where you buy it. The Indian version gets a 6,000mAh battery, which Nothing says is the largest it has ever put in a phone, while the global version gets 5,200mAh. Both support 33W wired charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging, and the phone uses a 4,400mm² vapor chamber to manage heat.

6. Software

The Phone (4b) ships with Nothing OS 4.1 on top of Android 16. Nothing has committed to 3 years of Android OS updates and 6 years of security patches, which is a long support window for a phone at this price.

7. Design and build

The phone uses a polycarbonate unibody design borrowed from the Phone (4a) Pro and weighs around 210g. It keeps Nothing’s transparent style look and introduces a redesigned Glyph Bar, a slimmer strip of LEDs that replaces the older segmented Glyph Interface. It carries an IP64 rating, so it can handle dust and light splashes.

8. Connectivity

You get 5G support, dual nano-SIM slots, USB-C, stereo speakers, dual microphones, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 6.0. Nothing does not include a charger in the box, just the phone, a USB-C cable, and a SIM ejector tool.

Nothing Phone (4b) vs Nothing Phone (4a): How they compare

If you are trying to decide between the two, here is how the Nothing Phone (4b) stacks up against the Nothing Phone (4a) on paper.

Feature Nothing Phone (4b) Nothing Phone (4a) Display 6.77 inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 2,000 nits 6.78-inch AMOLED, 120Hz Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 RAM and storage 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage 8GB to 12GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage Rear cameras 50MP main with OIS and 8MP ultrawide 50MP main, 50MP telephoto and 8MP ultrawide Front camera 16MP 32MP Battery 6,000mAh in India, 5,200mAh globally 5,080mAh globally Charging 33W wired plus 7.5W reverse wired 50W wired plus 7.5W reverse wired Software Nothing OS 4.1 on Android 16, 3 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches Nothing OS 4.1 on Android 16, up to 3 major Android upgrades Build Polycarbonate unibody, IP64 rating Glass front and back with a plastic frame, IP64 rating Launch price India ₹34,999, Europe €329 India ₹31,999 at launch, UK £349

The Phone (4b) costs less and, in India, packs a bigger battery. In exchange, you lose the telephoto camera, get a lower-resolution selfie camera, slower charging, and a less powerful chip. It also caps out at 8GB of RAM, while the Phone (4a) can go up to 12GB.

Where you can buy it

Right now, the Nothing Phone (4b) is confirmed for India and parts of Europe.

India: Available from July 14 through Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Europe: Confirmed for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland through Nothing’s regional stores.

UK and US: Not yet confirmed. Nothing has not shared a release date or pricing for either market.

Nigeria and other African markets: No official pricing or availability has been announced.

Nothing also launched a Phone (4b) RCB Edition, a matte red, India-only limited edition made with Royal Challengers Bengaluru. It was sold for one day only at the Nothing Store in Bengaluru and was not available online.

Should you buy the Nothing Phone (4b)?

Nothing built the Phone (4b) as a cheaper entry point into its lineup, and it is aimed at people who care more about design and software than raw power. If you like Nothing’s transparent look, the Glyph Bar, and long-term software support, the Phone (4b) gives you all of that at a lower price than the Phone (4a).

It may not be the right pick if fast charging and top-tier performance matter more to you. Rivals like the OnePlus Nord CE series, the Motorola Edge lineup, the Redmi Note series, and the Samsung Galaxy M series may offer faster charging or storage in the same price range.

Buy the Nothing Phone (4b) if you want a phone that looks and feels different from everything else around you, and you are fine trading some raw speed for that design and years of software support.

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