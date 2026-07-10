Samsung is rolling out One UI 9, its new software update built on Android 17. If you own a Galaxy phone or tablet, this update brings new tools for your camera, your lock screen, your security settings, and more.

Here is what you need to know about the release date, the new features, and when your device will get the update.

Samsung has already started testing One UI 9. The beta launched on May 12, 2026, for the Galaxy S26 series, and it is currently available in Germany, India, South Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US.

The full version of One UI 9 debuts on July 22, 2026, at Samsung’s Unpacked event in London. Samsung will preinstall it on the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8.

If you own an older Galaxy phone, you will wait a bit longer. Reports point to a stable rollout for the Galaxy S26 and other eligible devices around September 2026. Samsung has not confirmed this date yet, so treat it as an estimate rather than a fixed schedule.

If you live in South Africa or elsewhere in Africa, expect the update to arrive several weeks after it arrives in Korea, Europe, and the US. Samsung rolls out updates in waves, and African markets are usually not first in line.

One UI 9 features you need to know

One UI 9 does not change how your phone looks. It improves the tools you already use every day. Here are the features Samsung has confirmed so far, plus a few that leaked ahead of the official launch.

A Quick Panel you can customise: Your Quick Panel now gives you more control. You can adjust brightness, sound, and your media player on your own instead of all together. You can also resize your media player into a small square without needing extra apps. A New Tape Tool in Samsung Notes: Samsung Notes now has a tape tool. You can cover part of a note the way you would with real tape, then peel it back when you need to see what is underneath. This works well if you are studying or hiding sensitive details. You also get new pen styles and a tool that automatically straightens your lines. Better multitasking with Samsung DeX: You can now move app windows between virtual desktops. You can also preview your desktops from the Recents screen and switch between them with one tap. New tools in Game Booster: While you play, you can change your screen resolution, pick your screenshot format, and monitor your FPS, CPU, and GPU. You do this without leaving your game. A Blue Dot for Location Tracking: Android 17 adds a blue dot that shows up when an app uses your location. Tap the dot in your Quick Panel to see which app is tracking you. You also get a clearer choice between sharing your approximate location and your precise location. Stronger protection against risky apps: Samsung is adding more safeguards to protect against harmful apps. Your phone can now warn you, block installation, or recommend you delete an app that looks suspicious. You also get a new menu that lists every app you sideloaded, so you can easily review or remove them. Text Spotlight for easier reading: Text Spotlight lets you tap on text to enlarge it in a floating window. You can change the font size and colours to make reading easier. One TalkBack for accessibility: Samsung merged its TalkBack feature with Google’s version. This means you get updates straight from the Play Store instead of waiting on Samsung. You also get a new Select to Speak tool that reads text and images out loud. A Call Log that shows every app: Your call log now shows calls from apps like WhatsApp and Google Meet, not just your regular calls. Samsung is also adding on-call context, so you can see recent messages or important dates about a contact while you are talking to them. Gemini Intelligence, coming later: Samsung’s biggest AI feature, called Gemini Intelligence, will not appear in the beta. Samsung confirmed it is coming with the new foldable phones. This AI can complete tasks for you, like booking something or drafting an email. It may only work on flagship devices, since it needs strong hardware to run.

A few of these features are rumoured and could still change before Samsung finalises the update.

Which phones are getting One UI 9

Samsung confirmed a wide list of eligible devices. Your update time depends on which series you own and where you live. Here is the full breakdown.

Series Devices Expected timing Galaxy S Series S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE, S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FE, S26, S26+, S26 Ultra Beta now, wide rollout by September Galaxy Z Series Flip 5, Flip 6, Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, Fold 5, Fold 6, Fold 7, Z Fold Special Edition, Z TriFold, plus the new Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra, and Flip 8 Fold 8 and Flip 8 ship with it in July, older foldables follow later Galaxy A Series A57, A56, A55, A54, A37, A36, A35, A34, A26, A25, A24, A17, A16, A15, A07 Later wave, timing varies by model Galaxy Tab Series Tab S11 Ultra, S11, S10 Ultra, S10+, S10 FE, S10 FE+, S9 FE+, S9 FE, S9 Ultra, S9+, S9, Tab Active 5 Pro, Tab Active 5 Later wave Galaxy F Series F06, F15, F16, F34, F36, F55, F56 Later wave Galaxy M Series M06, M15, M16, M34, M54 5G, M55, M56 Later wave Galaxy XCover XCover 7 Later wave

Samsung is not bringing One UI 9 to the Galaxy S22 series or the Galaxy S21 FE. These phones have already received their final major update, One UI 8.5.

Keep checking your software update settings as your wave approaches, since Samsung ties the exact date to your carrier and region.

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