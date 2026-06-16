Samsung’s next major software update is coming.

One UI 9, built on Android 17, kicked off its beta program on May 13, 2026, starting with the Galaxy S26 series. The stable version is expected to debut around July 22, 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 at a reported Unpacked event in London. Samsung has not officially confirmed that date or event.

If you own a Galaxy phone or tablet, here is everything you need to know: what One UI 9 brings, which devices are expected to get it, and when your phone might receive the update.

What is One UI 9?

One UI 9 is Samsung’s ninth major software version for Galaxy phones and tablets. It runs on Android 17, Google’s latest annual Android release.

One UI 8.5 was the update that overhauled Samsung’s visual design with what the company called Ambient Design. One UI 9 builds on that foundation rather than replacing it. Think of this as a refinement release, focused on new features, expanded AI tools, and under-the-hood improvements.

Features Samsung has officially confirmed

These are features Samsung announced as part of the One UI 9 beta on May 12, 2026:

Samsung Notes gets decorative tapes and more pen line styles

The Contacts app connects directly to Creative Studio so you can make custom profile cards

The Quick Panel is redesigned, with brightness, sound, and the media player each independently adjustable, and more size options available

Accessibility gets two updates: adjustable Mouse Key speed and a combined TalkBack package that merges Google and Samsung’s features

Text Spotlight shows selected text in a larger, clearer floating window

High-risk app blocking warns you when a suspicious app is detected, blocks it from running, and recommends that you delete it

Features spotted in beta builds

Testers and tech publications, including SamMobile and 9to5Google, have also spotted the following in early builds. Samsung has not officially highlighted these yet:

Thicker brightness and volume sliders

A lock-screen media player widget with colorful waveform animations

Parental Controls moved out of Digital Wellbeing into its own dedicated section in Settings

The audio output picker now says ‘This Phone’ instead of ‘Media Output’

Android 17 platform features carried in

One UI 9 also brings several improvements that come as part of Android 17 itself:

Floating app bubbles: you can open any app in a floating window. On foldables and tablets, a bubble bar appears in the taskbar

A system-level contacts picker that lets apps request access to specific contacts rather than your entire list

Adaptive screen sizing so apps cannot lock their orientation on larger screens

Advanced Protection Mode for enhanced security

Improved satellite connectivity and UWB distance accuracy

Important: Samsung has not confirmed a stable release date. Everything below the beta launch details is based on reports and Samsung’s historical rollout patterns.

What Samsung has officially confirmed

The One UI 9 beta launched on May 13, 2026, for the Galaxy S26 series (S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra)

Beta countries in the first wave: Germany, the UK, South Korea, and the US

India and Poland joined the beta in the second wave on May 26, 2026

Samsung says the full One UI 9 experience will come to ‘upcoming Galaxy flagship devices later this year.’ No date was given.

What reports suggest (not confirmed by Samsung)

Based on reports from Korean outlets Seoul Economic Daily and Korea Economic TV, corroborated by SamMobile and Tom’s Guide, One UI 9’s stable release is widely expected around July 22, 2026, tied to a Galaxy Unpacked event in London where Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8. Samsung has issued no official invitation or press release for this event yet.

Expected rollout timeline

Based on Samsung’s historical rollout patterns, here is the expected order:

Device / Series Expected One UI 9 Stable Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Flip 8 (launch devices) Around July 22, 2026 Galaxy S26 series Late July to August 2026 Galaxy S25 series August 2026 Galaxy S24 series August to September 2026 Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6 August to September 2026 Galaxy S23 series Late 2026 Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 Late 2026 Galaxy A-series, M-series, F-series Late 2026 into early 2027 Galaxy Tab series Late 2026 into early 2027

Note that Samsung typically rolls out updates to Africa, including South Africa, several weeks after the initial release in South Korea, Europe, and the US. If you have a carrier-locked device, your update may arrive later than unlocked models.

Which Samsung phones are getting One UI 9?

The lists below are based on Samsung’s 4-7 year software update policy and early Android 17 firmware data. Samsung has not published an official list. Individual device eligibility may change when Samsung makes a formal announcement.

1. Galaxy S series

These are the S-series phones expected to receive One UI 9:

Galaxy S26, S26+, S26 Ultra

Galaxy S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FE

Galaxy S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE

Galaxy S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE

Not getting it: The Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy S21 FE will not receive One UI 9. These phones were released before Samsung extended its update commitment to seven years. Samsung’s 7-year OS update policy started with the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024. The S22 and S21 FE fall under the older 4-year window, which they have now used up. Their final major OS update is One UI 8.5, based on Android 16.

The Galaxy S23 series is the oldest S-series expected to get One UI 9. For the S23, this would be its 4th and final major OS upgrade.

2. Galaxy Z series (foldables)

These foldable phones are expected to receive One UI 9:

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 (will ship with One UI 9 pre-installed)

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (expected to ship with One UI 9; naming not officially confirmed by Samsung)

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7, including Z Flip 7 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5

Galaxy Z TriFold and Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition

Not getting it: The Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and all older foldables will not receive One UI 9. They hit the same cutoff as One UI 8.5.

3. Galaxy A series

A-series phones launched from 2024 onward are expected to get One UI 9. Samsung extended its A-series update commitment to six years starting with the Galaxy A16 lineup. Here is the expected list:

Galaxy A57 5G, A56 5G, A55 5G, A37 5G, A36 5G, A35 5G

Galaxy A26 5G, A25 5G, A24

Galaxy A17 (5G and 4G), A16 (5G and 4G), A15 (5G and 4G)

Galaxy A07 (5G and 4G), A06 5G

A note on the A54 and A34: sources conflict on whether these two models will receive One UI 9. Android Authority includes them; others suggest Android 16 via One UI 8.5 may be their final major OS. The A06 5G is also flagged as uncertain by at least one major Samsung-focused publication. Treat these three as possible, not confirmed.

4. Galaxy M and F series

The M-series and F-series are region-specific lines sold mainly in India and select markets. The following models are expected to receive One UI 9:

M series: M56 5G, M55 5G, M55s 5G, M54 5G, M36 5G, M34 5G, M17 5G, M17e 5G, M16 5G, M15 5G, M07, M06 5G

F series: F56 5G, F55 5G, F54 5G, F36 5G, F34 5G, F70e 5G, F17 5G, F16 5G, F15 5G, F07 5G, F06 5G

These lists vary between sources and have lower confidence than the S and Z series lists above. Treat them as expected rather than confirmed.

5. Galaxy Tab series

These Samsung tablets are expected to receive One UI 9:

Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10+, S10 Ultra, S10 FE, S10 FE+, S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, S9 Ultra, S9 FE, S9 FE+

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024 edition)

Galaxy Tab A11 and A11+

Galaxy Tab A9+ (2025)

Galaxy Tab Active 5 and Active 5 Pro (enterprise rugged tablets)

For the Tab S9 series, One UI 9 would be its 4th and final major OS upgrade under Samsung’s update policy.

6. Galaxy Watch (One UI 9 Watch / Wear OS 7)

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup is getting its own version of the update. One UI 9 Watch runs on Wear OS 7, which Google announced at I/O 2026 on May 19, 2026. This is a separate software track from the One UI 9 on the phone, not the same update.

Wear OS 7 brings new Wear Widgets, Live Updates, Gemini Intelligence, and a new Watch Face Format. Google says watches upgrading from Wear OS 6 may see up to 10% better battery life, though that figure is based on internal estimates and has not been independently benchmarked.

Expected to receive One UI 9 Watch:

Galaxy Watch 9 series (will ship with it)

Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025)

Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra (2024)

Galaxy Watch FE

Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic

Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro (uncertain; at the edge of Samsung’s 4-year wearable update window)

The Galaxy Watch 4 series is unlikely to receive One UI 9 Watch. Samsung has not published an official wearable eligibility list.

Samsung phones NOT getting One UI 9

Based on Samsung’s update policy and historical cutoffs, the following devices are not expected to receive One UI 9:

Device Reason Galaxy S22 series 4-year OS window exhausted; final update is One UI 8.5 Galaxy S21 FE 4-year OS window exhausted; final update is One UI 8.5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Excluded at the same cutoff as One UI 8.5 Galaxy Z Flip 4 Excluded at the same cutoff as One UI 8.5 Galaxy Tab S8 series Excluded at the same cutoff as One UI 8.5 Galaxy A53 5G Reached the end of the major OS update window Galaxy A33 5G Reached the end of the major OS update window

Samsung has not published an official exclusion list. The devices above are excluded based on their position in Samsung’s software support tiers and the same cutoffs applied during the One UI 8.5 rollout.

How to check if your Samsung phone is getting One UI 9

You can check directly on your phone at any time:

Go to Settings

Scroll down and tap Software update

Tap Check for updates

If your device is eligible and the rollout has started in your region, the update will appear here. If you want to try the beta before the stable release and you own a Galaxy S26 series phone, here is how:

Open the Samsung Members app

Log in with your Samsung account

Look for the One UI Beta Program banner and tap Enroll

Once enrolled, go back to Settings > Software update to download the beta build

The beta is currently limited to the Galaxy S26 series in Germany, India, South Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US.

What to expect next

One UI 9’s stable release is widely expected around July 22, 2026. If that timeline holds, it will arrive first on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8, then roll out to older S-series flagships, followed by A-series phones, tablets, and Galaxy Watch devices through the rest of 2026 and into early 2027.

Samsung has not officially announced either the July 22 date or the full list of eligible devices. When Samsung publishes both, this article will be updated. In the meantime, keep an eye on Settings > Software update for when it becomes available on your device.