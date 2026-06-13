Samsung phones that lost software support in June 2026

Samsung updates its software support chart monthly. Each update can quietly drop a phone from the list, meaning that the device will no longer receive security patches. In June 2026, only one Samsung phone lost its software support: the Galaxy M53 5G. Every other device on the May chart carried over unchanged.

If you own a Galaxy M53 5G or you are thinking of buying one secondhand, here is everything you need to know.

Galaxy M53 5G: The phone that lost software support

The Galaxy M53 5G was removed from Samsung’s quarterly security update row in June 2026. According to Sammy Fans, Samsung’s quarterly chart showed the removal of one Galaxy M-series phone, with no other additions or changes observed. The M53 5G had been grouped with the M54 5G, M55 5G, M55S 5G, and M56 5G. After the June update, that row now starts from the M54 5G.

The last firmware the M53 5G received was M536BXXSFGZE2, which carries the May 2026 security patch and was released on May 28, 2026. Sammy Fans confirmed this is likely the final update for the device.

About the Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung launched the Galaxy M53 5G in India on April 22, 2022, with sales starting April 29. Here are the key specs:

Spec Details Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 (6nm) RAM 6GB or 8GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB (256GB in some markets), expandable to 1TB Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus, 120Hz Battery 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging Rear cameras 108MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth Front camera 32MP Other Side fingerprint sensor, vapor cooling, Knox security, Dolby Atmos India launch price 6GB/128GB: Rs 26,499 | 8GB/128GB: Rs 28,499

Software support history

The Galaxy M53 5G launched on Android 12 with One UI 4.1. At launch, Samsung promised two years of OS updates and four years of security updates. The phone ended up getting far more than that, receiving four major Android upgrades in total:

Android 13 (One UI 5.0/5.1)

Android 14 (One UI 6.0/6.1)

Android 15 (One UI 7)

Android 16 (One UI 8.0) in October 2025, its final OS version

The phone was excluded from One UI 8.5, which is based on Android 16 QPR2 and began rolling out on May 6, 2026. Some sources speculated the M53 5G might receive 8.5 as one final feature update, but that did not happen. One UI 8.0 is its last version.

Throughout its lifespan, the M53 5G was always on a quarterly security update schedule, not a monthly one.

What losing software support means for your phone

Your phone does not stop working. Calls, texts, Wi-Fi, your camera, and apps you already have installed keep working. The hardware is unaffected. What changes is the security maintenance that runs in the background.

Here is what losing support actually means:

No more security patches: Samsung will no longer send fixes for newly discovered vulnerabilities. To put that in perspective, the June 2026 patch that the M53 5G will not receive fixes 45 security issues, including five rated Critical and 28 rated High, covering problems in Android and Samsung’s own software.

Samsung will no longer send fixes for newly discovered vulnerabilities. To put that in perspective, the June 2026 patch that the M53 5G will not receive fixes 45 security issues, including five rated Critical and 28 rated High, covering problems in Android and Samsung’s own software. App compatibility can decline over time: Apps that check your device’s security patch level, especially banking and payment apps, may eventually limit features or block access entirely.

Apps that check your device’s security patch level, especially banking and payment apps, may eventually limit features or block access entirely. Samsung services may flag your device: Samsung Pay, Knox, and Secure Folder rely on a healthy security setup. An unpatched device becomes a weaker link over time, and some services may reflect that.

Samsung Pay, Knox, and Secure Folder rely on a healthy security setup. An unpatched device becomes a weaker link over time, and some services may reflect that. Google updates continue for a while: Google Play Protect, Play Services, and Google Play system updates come from Google, not Samsung, so those will keep arriving for some time. They do not replace Samsung’s system-level patches, but they do offer some continued protection.

Samsung’s June 2026 scope page currently lists two update tiers: monthly (flagships) and quarterly (mid-range and older flagships). The biannual tier that used to cover the oldest budget devices no longer exists. Samsung discontinued it in 2026.

Monthly security updates

Galaxy Z series (foldables): Z TriFold, Z Fold4, Fold5, Fold6, Fold7, Fold Special Edition, Z Flip4, Flip5, Flip6, Flip7, Flip7 FE, and the W-series (W23 through W26)

Z TriFold, Z Fold4, Fold5, Fold6, Fold7, Fold Special Edition, Z Flip4, Flip5, Flip6, Flip7, Flip7 FE, and the W-series (W23 through W26) Galaxy S series: S26, S26+, S26 Ultra, S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FE, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE

S26, S26+, S26 Ultra, S25, S25+, S25 Ultra, S25 Edge, S25 FE, S24, S24+, S24 Ultra, S24 FE, S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, S23 FE Enterprise and A-series on monthly: Galaxy A54 5G, A55 5G, A56 5G, A57 5G, Tab Active5 Pro, XCover6 Pro, XCover7, XCover7 Pro

Quarterly security updates

Galaxy Z series: Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G

Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G Galaxy S series: S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21 FE 5G

S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21 FE 5G Galaxy A series: A04 to A07 range, A14 to A17 range, A23 5G, A24, A25 5G, A26 5G, A33 5G to A37 5G range, A73 5G

A04 to A07 range, A14 to A17 range, A23 5G, A24, A25 5G, A26 5G, A33 5G to A37 5G range, A73 5G Galaxy M series: M04 to M07 range, M13 to M17e 5G range, M34 5G to M36 5G range, M44 5G, M54 5G to M56 5G range (M53 5G removed)

M04 to M07 range, M13 to M17e 5G range, M34 5G to M36 5G range, M44 5G, M54 5G to M56 5G range (M53 5G removed) Galaxy F series: F04 to F07 range, F13 to F17 5G range, F34 5G, F36 5G, F54 5G to F56 5G range

F04 to F07 range, F13 to F17 5G range, F34 5G, F36 5G, F54 5G to F56 5G range Galaxy C series: C55 5G

C55 5G Tablets: Tab S11/S11 Ultra, Tab S10 series, Tab S9 series, Tab S8 series, Tab S6 Lite (2024), Tab A11/A11+, Tab A9 series

Tab S11/S11 Ultra, Tab S10 series, Tab S9 series, Tab S8 series, Tab S6 Lite (2024), Tab A11/A11+, Tab A9 series Galaxy Wearables: Watch8/Watch8 Classic, Watch Ultra, Watch7, Watch FE, Watch6, Watch5, and Watch4 series, Galaxy XR

If you want to see your current software version or check for a new update, follow these steps:

Open Settings on your phone. Scroll down and tap Software update. Tap Download and install. Your phone will check for updates. Follow the on-screen steps to install if one is available. Samsung recommends doing this on Wi-Fi with your battery above 60%.

To check your Google Play system update separately, go to Settings > Security and Privacy > Updates > Google Play system update. Google sends these updates independently, so they continue to arrive even after Samsung ends its own support.

What to do if you own a Galaxy M53 5G

Your phone is safe to keep using for now. The May 2026 patch (firmware ending in GZE2) is your last expected update from Samsung. Here are a few practical steps to take:

Keep your apps updated through the Play Store. Google can still push Play Services and Play Protect updates.

Turn on two-factor authentication for your important accounts, especially your banking and email accounts.

Avoid downloading apps from outside the Play Store.

If a banking app or work app starts warning you about an outdated security patch, that is the clearest sign it is time to upgrade.

If you are shopping for a used Samsung phone, skip the M53 5G and other recently retired models. A Galaxy S23 or newer will give you monthly updates and several more years of OS upgrades. If you want a mid-range option, look for a current A5x or A3x model still on the quarterly list.