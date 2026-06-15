Beltone Asset Management, an Egypt-based investment bank and asset manager, has partnered with fintech Telda to offer its investment products and mutual funds through the Telda app, allowing users to open investment accounts and invest directly from their mobile phones.

The deal is the latest sign of how Egypt’s asset managers are increasingly turning to fintech platforms to reach retail investors, as competition intensifies for a growing pool of first-time and digitally native savers.

Under the partnership, users will be able to open investment accounts within minutes using only a national ID, without paperwork or branch visits. They will gain access to Beltone products including the Meya Meya fund, Sabayek gold investment fund, B-Secure liquidity fund, and Wafra EGX 33, a Shariah-compliant equity fund.

“Our partnership with Telda reflects our commitment to broadening access to investment solutions while evolving how investors engage with financial products in an increasingly digital environment. Through this collaboration, we are extending trusted investment products to a broader segment of users through a seamless and accessible experience,” Khalil El Bawab, CEO of Local and Regional Markets at Beltone Holding, said in a statement on Monday.

Established in 2004 in Egypt, Beltone operates across the Middle East and North Africa. The company says it manages investments across more than 20 markets in the region, offering investment solutions to both institutional and individual clients.

Investments under the Telda partnership will carry no subscription or commission fees, except for precious metals funds, while redeemed proceeds can be transferred directly to users’ Telda cards, the company said.

The partnership comes as Egypt’s financial sector increasingly embraces digital distribution. In 2025, the country’s Financial Regulatory Authority approved the use of fintech across brokerage operations at firms including Telda, Beltone and Thndr, allowing investors to open accounts and access investment services entirely online.

That regulatory shift has coincided with rapid growth in retail investing. The number of investor accounts registered on the Egyptian Exchange surged 215% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, according to FRA data.

Egypt’s investment-fund market has expanded rapidly over the past year. Net asset value across all investment funds rose to EGP 410.6 billion ($8.148 billion) by the end of the first quarter of 2026, according to FRA data. Over the same period, the number of funds increased to 187, while fund certificates held by investors more than doubled.

“This partnership marks an important step toward delivering a more integrated financial experience for our users by bringing together everyday financial services and investment solutions within a single platform,” said Ahmed Sabbah, CEO of Telda.

Founded in 2021 and publicly launched in 2022, Telda is licenced by the Central Bank of Egypt and the FRA. The company allows users to send and receive money, pay bills, track spending, and invest in stocks listed on the Egyptian Exchange through a mobile-first platform.

The Beltone-Telda partnership joins a growing number of collaborations between fintech platforms and asset managers seeking to broaden access to investment products in Egypt.

In 2023, valU, a lifestyle-enabling fintech, partnered with Azimut Egypt, a global asset manager, to launch the AZ valU investment fund. Payments company Fawry teamed up with Misr Capital in 2022 to launch the Fawry Yawmy money market fund. More recently, digital wealth platform Menthum partnered with Beltone Asset Management in April 2025 to expand access to fixed-income investment products.