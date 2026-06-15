Samsung is heading to London on July 22, 2026, for Galaxy Unpacked, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is the star of the clamshell side of the lineup. Alongside it, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Here is everything we know right now, before Samsung makes it official.

When and where

Samsung is expected to hold Galaxy Unpacked on July 22, 2026, in London, UK. This would be the first time Samsung launches a foldable phone on UK soil. The date comes from Korea Economic TV reporter Kim Dae-yeon and has since been corroborated by SamMobile, Android Authority, Tom’s Guide, and SammyFans, citing Korean supply chain sources. Samsung has not made an official announcement yet.

Pre-orders are expected to open the same day as the announcement. If Samsung follows its usual pattern, you should be able to buy the phone in the first week of August 2026, roughly two weeks after the event.

Three foldable phones are expected at the event:

Galaxy Z Flip 8

Galaxy Z Fold 8 (wider, 4:3 book-style foldable, also referred to as the Z Fold Wide)

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (the direct successor to the Z Fold 7)

Galaxy Watch 9 series

Note: The naming across these devices is still unsettled. Some sources refer to the wider model as the “Z Fold 8″ and the standard successor as the “Z Fold 8 Ultra.” Samsung has not confirmed the final names.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

This is a refinement year for the Z Flip line. The Z Flip 8 keeps the same display size, cameras, and battery as the Z Flip 7, but gets a newer chipset, a slightly lighter and thinner body, and a display that may finally have a much less visible crease. Here is what we know across each category.

1. Design

The overall look stays the same. CAD renders leaked by OnLeaks via MyMobiles in April 2026 show a body that is nearly identical to the Z Flip 7 in height and width, with one key change: the phone folds down to about 13.2mm, down from 13.7mm on the Flip 7. That is a 0.5mm reduction that might not sound like much on paper, but on a phone you open and close dozens of times a day, it is noticeable.

Key design details:

Dimensions (unfolded): 166.8 x 75.4 x 6.6mm

Folded thickness: ~13.2mm (down from 13.7mm on the Z Flip 7)

Weight: ~180g, which is 8g lighter than the Z Flip 7’s 188g (single-source leak via Naver, corroborated by Gizmochina and SammyFans; treat as credible but not confirmed)

IP48 rating for water and dust resistance, same as the Z Flip 7

Side-mounted capacitive fingerprint reader, built into the power button

Stereo speakers

A redesigned hinge that enables the thinner fold and a reduced crease

Color options: not known yet. The Z Flip 7 came in Jet Black, Blue Shadow, Coral Red, and Mint

2. Display

The Z Flip 8 keeps the same display sizes as the Flip 7:

Inner display: 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, FHD+ resolution, adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+

Cover display (FlexWindow): 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, 120Hz, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2

On the crease: Multiple outlets including SammyFans, GSMArena, and SamMobile have reported that the Z Flip 8 could arrive with a “no visible fold line” display structure, essentially making the crease near-invisible. This claim is supported by multiple sources, and the redesigned hinge reinforces the logic. That said, Samsung has not confirmed it, and “dual-layer Ultra Thin Glass (UTG)” is described by GSMArena as an informed assumption. Expect a significantly reduced crease, but do not take “crease-free” as guaranteed until Samsung says so officially.

3. Performance

The biggest story in the Z Flip 8’s performance isn’t just the new chipset, but which chipset you get depending on where you buy the phone. The Z Flip 7 used Samsung’s Exynos chip in every region. The Z Flip 8 is reportedly going back to a split approach.

According to The Bell (a Korean publication), backed up by SamMobile, Android Authority, and Naver leaker Lanzuk (June 2026):

Exynos 2600 (2nm): South Korea and Europe, including the UK

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy: North America, South America, most of Asia, and Australia

The reason, according to sources, is cost. Qualcomm reportedly offered Samsung a lower-than-usual price for the Snapdragon chip, making the split financially practical. One Samsung insider told The Bell that Z Flip buyers tend to prioritize design and portability over raw performance, which makes the Exynos trade-off easier to justify on this line compared to the Fold.

Other performance specs:

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5X (no 16GB variant expected)

Storage: 256GB and 512GB, UFS 4.0 or 4.1, non-expandable

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2)

4. Camera

The camera hardware on the Z Flip 8 is unchanged from the Z Flip 6 and Z Flip 7. GalaxyClub confirmed that the camera module part numbers are identical across all three generations. This will be the third consecutive year with the same setup:

Rear: 50MP main sensor and 12MP ultrawide lens

Front: 10MP

Video: Up to 4K at 60fps, 10-bit HDR

No telephoto lens (not expected until the Z Flip 9 at the earliest)

Any camera improvements will come from software, specifically Samsung’s ProVisual Engine and Enhanced Nightography, which will benefit from the faster NPU in the new chipset.

5. Battery and charging

The battery capacity and charging speeds carry over from the Z Flip 7 without any upgrade. GalaxyClub identified the two battery cells by model number and confirmed they are identical to those in the Flip 7.

Battery: 4,300mAh (4,174mAh rated capacity)

Wired charging: 25W (unchanged since the Z Flip 4 in 2022)

Wireless charging: 15W

Reverse wireless charging: Yes (4.5W)

The move to a 2nm chip should translate to better battery efficiency in everyday use, even with the same capacity. Worth noting: GSMArena flagged the Exynos 2600’s battery life as disappointing in its Galaxy S26 review, so if you end up with a European or Korean unit, manage your expectations there.

6. Software

The Z Flip 8 will ship with Android 17 and One UI 9.0 out of the box. Samsung has already begun development of One UI 9 firmware for the device: firmware build F776USQU0AZB1 (model number SM-F776, confirmed to be the Z Flip 8) was spotted on Samsung’s servers in early 2026.

What to expect from One UI 9 on the Z Flip 8:

Galaxy AI features, including Audio Eraser, Browsing Assist, Note Assist, Now Brief, Now Nudge, Photo Assist, and Writing Assist

Gemini Intelligence integration for cross-app automation (per Android Authority, this may debut with One UI 9’s stable release)

Expanded native third-party app support on the FlexWindow cover screen

Cleaner Gallery app interface and refined widget design

Seven years of OS updates and security patches

7. Price

Pricing has not been confirmed by Samsung. There is also a genuine conflict between sources that is worth flagging clearly.

Most sources, including Ice Universe, NotebookCheck, PhoneArena, Tech Advisor, and Android Headlines, point to $1,099 for the 256GB model and $1,219 for 512GB in the US. This would match the Z Flip 7 and Z Flip 6 at launch, holding the line for a third straight year despite rising component costs.

SamMobile puts the starting price lower, at around $949.99. This figure sits below the prevailing $1,099 figure from other sources and even below what the Z Flip 7 actually launched at. It may refer to a promotional or trade-in price rather than the full retail price. Both figures are on the table, and neither is confirmed.

For UK and European buyers, Tech Advisor has cited a potential starting price of around £1,049 in the UK and €1,199 in Europe. Component cost pressure could push the 512GB variant higher across markets.

What about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 FE does not appear to be happening this year. There are no certification filings, and no model number in any database that points to an FE model. Samsung’s 2026 foldable lineup cleared FCC and BIS certification with three devices: the Z Flip 8 (SM-F776), the Z Fold 8 Wide (SM-F971), and the Z Fold 8 Ultra (SM-F976). No FE model number appears anywhere in that list.

Android Central, in a June 2026 piece by Brady Snyder, put it plainly: Samsung might be skipping the Fan Edition this year. An earlier Sammy Fans rumor that tied model number SM-F971 to a Z Flip 8 FE has since been debunked. That number now refers to the Z Fold 8 Wide.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8?

July 22 is only weeks away. Here is a straightforward breakdown:

On a Z Flip 5 or older: Wait for the Z Flip 8. The jump in chipset, display, and design refinement will be significant.

Wait for the Z Flip 8. The jump in chipset, display, and design refinement will be significant. On a Z Flip 6: The Z Flip 8 is worth considering if the lighter body or potential crease reduction matters to you. The camera and battery are unchanged.

The Z Flip 8 is worth considering if the lighter body or potential crease reduction matters to you. The camera and battery are unchanged. On a Z Flip 7: There is not much reason to upgrade this cycle. The chipset improves, but the camera, battery, and display size stay the same. You are looking at a thinner, lighter phone, but your Flip 7 is not missing anything essential.

There is not much reason to upgrade this cycle. The chipset improves, but the camera, battery, and display size stay the same. You are looking at a thinner, lighter phone, but your Flip 7 is not missing anything essential. Waiting for the Z Flip 8 FE: Skip it. There is no evidence it is coming this year.

Samsung will make everything official on July 22 in London. Keep this page bookmarked, as the details will be updated the moment Samsung announces.