👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Maziv moves in with Vodacom

A deal nearly four years in the making finally received a green light yesterday. That is about as long as it took to lay the 15,000 km undersea cable stretching across the Indian Ocean, Red Sea, and Mediterranean.

Vodacom has received approval to acquire a co-controlling stake in Maziv, the company behind Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa. The decision follows three and a half years of negotiations, court battles, and regulatory review, with authorities attaching strict conditions to address competition concerns in fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and fixed-wireless services.

Who stands to gain? Consumers could see faster fibre rollout in underserved areas, funded by billions in new investment.

The deal requires Maziv to keep its fibre network open for use by smaller internet providers. This means they can offer services without having to build their own cables, which helps keep broadband prices competitive. As part of the deal, Maziv must also give free fibre connections to public libraries, clinics, and police stations.

Between the lines: The merger could become a reference point for future telecom transactions in South Africa. Regulators have set conditions that include capital spending targets, affordable pricing commitments, and governance rules to limit anti-competitive bundling between Vodacom and the soon-to-be-acquired Maziv. These requirements could guide how other big industry deals are assessed in the future.

Zoom out: Bundling Vodacom’s mobile reach with Maziv’s fibre dominance could make it easier for customers to get mobile and home internet from one provider. But this play will concentrate market power, so regulators plan to keep a close watch.