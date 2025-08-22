In tech-forward cities, from Joburg to Cape Town, daily digital habits are data-intensive. Whether it’s streaming, video calls, gaming, or endless scrolling on socials, staying connected means choosing the right data plans in South Africa.

To understand how urban users navigate this, we surveyed 28 users—60% based in Gauteng—about their data habits, network preferences, and spending patterns. Most identified as heavy data users, followed by moderate, very heavy users, and light, irrespectively. Many switch between mobile data and Wi-Fi depending on location, and some even juggle multiple SIMs across networks to stay online.

While home internet plans cover the base at work or home, mobile data fills the gap in transit or public spaces. Most respondents rely on prepaid data plans from Vodacom and MTN, with Telkom and Cell C also in the mix.

According to Media Hack Collective, over 45 million South Africans have access to the internet using a mobile phone. Only 14.5% of them have a fixed home internet connection. But often, finding the best prepaid deal is not so easy. Data bundles are scattered across mobile apps, USSD codes, banking platforms, retail chains, and even spaza shops. We have done the legwork to spotlight standard prepaid bundles, mostly weekly and monthly plans..

Vodacom mobile data plans

(Anytime and night owl)

2GB + 2GB for R49 (14 days)

5GB + 5GB for R99 (30 days)

10GB + 10GB for R149 (30 days)

20GB + 20GB for R229 (30 days)

50GB + 50GB for R349 (30 days)

100GB + 100GB for R449 (30 days)

Home internet plans

Uncapped fibre from R499

LTE from R269

5G from R399

“I use a lot of data—even when I am not at home, I need reliable access to research and create content,” says Sizwe Mdluli, a content creator. “Vodacom works best for me because of its speed. I usually buy the 100GB + 100GB bundle for R399 from PEP stores, since I have noticed retailers sometimes offer their special deals.”

Vodacom’s NXT LVL offers affordable data deals tailored for under-25s, including 1.5GB for R22 daily, 3GB for social media over three days, and a weekly bundle with 4GB + 4GB for social use plus 12GB Night Owl data for just R49.

“Vodacom’s youth bundles are really helpful—especially the weekly 4GB + 4GB for social and 12GB Night Owl for R49,” says Lungelo Ndlovu, a high school learner. “I spend most of my day at school, and there’s no free Wi-Fi where I live. These deals help me research at night and stream without worrying about running out of data.”

MTN data plans

1GB (Social pass) for R15 (3 days)

1.5GB (For WhatsApp) for R35 (7 days)

5GB + 5GB (plus 30 mins) for R49 on MoMo Eazi app (7 days)

7.5GB + 7.5GB for R129 (Bozzagigs, 30 days)

10GB + 10GB for R149 (Bozzagigs, 30 days)

30GB for R239 (Bozzagigs, 30 days)

100GB + 100GB for R349 on MoMo Eazi app (30 days)

“MTN’s MoMo Eazi app often offers more affordable data deals,” says Philani Mthembu, a remote ghostwriter. “I usually get the 200GB plan through the app—it’s much cheaper there. If I use USSD, R349 only gets me 12GB plus 12GB Night data. But through the bank, that same 200GB costs R499.”

MTN flexible monthly home internet under R500

Home Internet Starter: 10 Mbps Unlimited for R295

Shesh@ 200: 200GB (100GB at 5G speeds + 100GB at 10Mbps) for R329

Shesh@ 600: 600GB (300GB at 5G speeds + 300GB at 20Mbps) for R399

Home router: Uncapped for R465

Home Internet Premium: 35Mbps uncapped for R479

“I recently switched to the Shesh@ 200 plan for home use, and so far so good. With the 200GB at 5G speed, my son can do his design work online at least four hours a day, says Khanya, who preferred to be identified by her first name only. “I heard people talk about this plan, but I am still figuring out my son’s data usage.”

Cell C data plans

3GB (MyConnectaDeals) for R39 (14 days)

5GB (MyConnectaDeals) for R69 (14 days)

Home Connecta Flexi (Only available in-store)

2GB + 2GB for R45 (14 days)

6GB + 6GB for R99 (30 days)

10GB + 10GB for R149 (30 days)

25GB + 25GB for R219 (30 days)

50GB + 50GB for R229 (30 days)

80GB + 80GB for R259 (30 days)

“The 30-day 160GB data plan lasts me the whole month, and I use most of it streaming movies and documentaries on YouTube,” says Mlamuli Ndlovu, a control room operator. “It’s perfect for streamers like me or anyone who needs a reliable backup when fibre goes down. The speed holds up well, and I don’t have to worry about running out of data halfway through the month.”

Cell C Fibre plans

10Mbps/10Mbps for R249 (Vuma)

20Mbps/10Mbps for R419 (Vuma)

40Mbps/10Mbps for R539 (Vuma)

50Mbps/50Mbps for R489 (Vuma)

50Mbps/50Mbps for R469 (Openserve)

60Mbps/60Mbps for R509 (MetroFibre)

100Mbps/50Mbps for R849 (Vuma)

120Mbps/120Mbps for R629 (Frogfoot)

Telkom data plans

LTE data bundles (Anytime and night surfer)

Weekly plans

1.5GB for R35 (500MB by 3 days)

3GB for R65 (1GB by 3 days)

6GB for R95 (2GB by 3 days)

3.5GB for R79 (500MB by 7 days)

7GB for R65 (1GB by 7 days)

14GB for R149 (2GB by 7 days)

3GB + 3GB for R49 (14 days)

Monthly plans (61 days anytime and 31 days night surfer)

7.5GB + 7.5GB for R99

10GB + 10GB for R149

15GB + 15GB for R199

25GB + 25GB for R259

30GB + 30GB for R319

40GB + 40GB for R369

60GB + 60GB for R449

80GB + 80GB for R529

120GB + 120GB for R579

“Each month, I buy the 40GB + 40GB bundle for R369—it’s affordable and suits my needs as a journalist who’s often out in the field,” says Ndumiso Mlilo, a freelance journalist. “Telkom’s network has really improved over the years, and where I live, it works just fine.”

