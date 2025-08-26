D4D Hub and TechCabal announce strategic partnership for Moonshot 2025 Creative Economy Track

We are thrilled to announce a landmark partnership with the Digital for Development Hub (D4D Hub) as a Strategic Program Partner for the Creative Economy Track at this year’s edition of our flagship event, Moonshot by TechCabal, themed “Building Momentum.”

Through the D4D Hub platform, the European Union and its Member States (Team Europe) are advancing a human-centric digital transformation in Africa and beyond. By joining forces with TechCabal, together we will champion innovation, inclusion, and sustainability in Africa’s burgeoning creative economy.

The partnership will spotlight how technology, policy, and international collaboration can elevate Africa’s cultural and creative industries (CCIs), from music, film, gaming, and fashion to immersive media. The Creative Economy Track features six packed sessions ranging from high-impact keynotes and expert panels to hands-on workshops and investor roundtables, designed to address infrastructure, Intellectual Property (IP) and data governance, international partnerships, and the disruptive power of emerging technologies like AI and blockchain.

D4D Hub will co-curate sessions with TechCabal, engaging startups, policymakers, regulators, global investors, and enablers across Africa and Europe. High-level dialogues will focus on advancing digital skills, IP protection, and ethical governance, continuing Team Europe’s role as a long-term partner in Africa’s digital creative development.

Moonshot’s Creative Economy Track, through this partnership, aims to showcase Africa’s digital creative innovation and global reach; inform policy, deepen stakeholder engagement, and promote inclusive access to digital platforms; strengthen EU-Africa investment and innovation alliances; boost visibility for West African creators on a global stage; and forge new cross-continental collaborations and actionable strategies for creative entrepreneurs.

Join us on October 15–16, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos, for Moonshot 2025, where we will converge Africa’s brightest minds, innovators, investors, and policymakers for two days of bold ideas, strategic networking, and actionable insights to shape the future of Africa’s tech ecosystem. Secure your tickets now and be part of the conversation!