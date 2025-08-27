👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Lending a data hand

Image Source: Meme Arsenal

In lending, the data and tools for writing loans are as important as having capital to give out. For years, this mismatch between the tools of the trade and the available capital has been a contentious problem for Kenyan lenders, resulting in poor assessments and piles of bad loans.

The ripple effects are now playing out between banks and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), with the regulator cutting benchmark rates while banks hesitate to follow suit.

On August 26, the CBK approved ValiData, a due diligence tool built by the country’s Credit Information Sharing Association. ValiData acts as a filter inside each bank, checking loan files against industry rules.

State of play: The tool checks that mandatory fields are filled, formats are correct, IDs are valid, and there are no duplicates or obvious errors. Each batch of records is scored, and if fewer than 80% pass, the system blocks the submission and sends it back to the bank to fix before anything goes to the credit bureaus.

Between the lines: When credit bureaus receive quality data, banks get a clearer view of risk, which helps them cut bad loans, price credit fairly, and lend more confidently. Kenyan banks say ValiData delivers on this promise, calling it a move that strengthens the country’s entire credit market.

Zoom out: More than a decade in the making, the project began as a central hub before evolving into secure in-house software for banks. Backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation through FSD Kenya, it’s now rolling out nationwide.