When is SASSA payment for October?

In two weeks, October begins, and that means millions of South Africans will turn to digital systems to access their South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grant payments. As new payment dates roll out in the coming month, it is crucial for recipients, especially older people and those in rural areas, to understand the digital tools for checking balances, updating banking details, and tracking grant disbursements.



SASSA grants are paid on specific dates to ensure a smooth process for recipients. For October 2025, the payment schedule is as follows:

Older Persons Grant: October 2, 2025



Disability Grant: October 3, 2025



Children’s and Other Grants: October 6, 2025



The October 6 date covers key grants such as the child support, foster care, care dependency, and more. SASSA stresses that funds remain available for collection even after these official dates; beneficiaries do not need to rush on the exact day.

How to change banking details for SASSA

Postbank’s contract with SASSA officially ends on 30 September 2025. This termination date was confirmed by SASSA and communicated to Parliament, with assurance that grant payments will continue for all beneficiaries without disruption after the contract expires. SASSA cards, if still active, work at all ATMs, but a personal bank account is necessary as Postbank support phases out. SASSA urges beneficiaries to migrate to a preferred bank or retailer payment option and update records using secure official methods, which are explored in detail below.

Online update (SRD and general grants)

The online process works for the SRD grant and standard or general grants like Old Age, Disability, Child Support, Foster Child, and Care Dependency grants. Beneficiaries of these grants can change their banking details quickly using SASSA’s website or online portal.

Go to the official SASSA portal: srd.sassa.gov.za

Select the relevant option: “change my banking details”

Enter your South African ID number and registered mobile number.

You will receive an SMS with a secure link. Use it to update your new bank account details (bank name, account number, branch code, account type), and confirm via OTP.

Submit and wait for confirmation; future grant payments will be made to your new bank account.

In-person update (all grant types)

The in-person method at SASSA offices is available for every grant type, including those not covered by online systems or where special documentation or assistance is required. This method supports not only SRD and general grants, but also niche grants like Grant-in-Aid, War Veterans Grant, and cases where online channels cannot be used due to access, identity verification problems, or unique circumstances.

Go to your nearest SASSA office.

Take your ID, proof of your new bank account (stamped bank statement or letter from the bank), and complete the SASSA banking detail change form.

Fill out the form at the office, attach your supporting documents, and submit to a SASSA official.

The change will be processed, and you will receive confirmation; your next grant will be paid into your new account.

Verification for banking details typically takes 4 to 10 working days, and successful updates apply to future payments only.

How to check SASSA balance

Beneficiaries can check their SASSA grant balances using various methods. Also, now that Postbank will soon end its payment partnership, beneficiaries can use alternative methods. The most reliable options are:

USSD codes (mobile)

Dial 1203210# or 12069277# from the mobile number registered with SASSA, and follow prompts to see the balance. This method works on any basic cellphone and does not require airtime or data.

SASSA online portal

Log in at srd.sassa.gov.za or the official SASSA site, enter grant details, and view balance instantly if you have internet access.

WhatsApp support

Save SASSA’s WhatsApp number (082 046 8553). Send “SASSA” and then “STATUS” to receive step-by-step prompts, after which the current balance will be provided.

ATM and retail stores

If you have switched to a bank account or retailer card (e.g., Pick n Pay, Shoprite, Boxer, Checkers), use the card at any ATM or ask the cashier at participating retailers for a balance enquiry.

In-person at SASSA offices