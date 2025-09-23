Access Bank Kenya has begun integrating operations with National Bank of Kenya (NBK), allowing customers of either lender to use a shared branch network as the Nigerian lender steps up its push into East Africa.

On Tuesday, Access told TechCabal that customers can now conduct routine transactions like deposits, withdrawals, and account enquiries at more than 100 combined branches countrywide. It marks the first major step since Access acquired NBK as part of its East African expansion.

“By opening our networks to each other’s customers, we are ensuring that banking is simpler, faster, and more accessible,” Access Kenya country director Ralph Opara said.

In May, Access completed the $100 million acquisition of NBK from Kenya’s KCB Group. At the time, management said the two banks would continue operating independently while awaiting integration.

NBK has a nationwide branch network, with a presence in nearly all of Kenya’s 47 counties. It also serves high-value corporate and public clients, including government ministries, county governments, and state corporations. Some of these clients, who also maintained accounts with KCB, were retained by the Kenyan lender.

The banks say the integration will blend NBK’s strong public-sector and retail banking business with Access Bank’s global footprint and digital innovations. Retail and SME customers are expected to access wider branch and digital products, while corporate and multinational clients will benefit from trade finance and treasury support through Access Bank’s international hubs in the UK, Dubai, France, and China.

“Together, we are building an institution that will deliver more value to customers, empower communities, and play a catalytic role in Kenya’s economic growth agenda,” NBK managing director George Odhiambo said.

The integration could also be read as Access Bank shoring up its position ahead of new capital rules set by the Central Bank of Kenya. The regulator wants lenders to raise their core capital to KES 3 billion ($23 million) by the end of 2025, doubling to KES 6 billion ($46.4 million) in 2026 and KES 10 billion ($77.3 million) by 2029.

NBK already meets the threshold, but Access remains among the smaller players at risk of falling short.

