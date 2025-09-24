Lagos has become the centre of Nigeria’s rapidly growing gig economy, driven by food delivery apps like Chowdeck.

Riders chase bonuses, battling rain and manic traffic to keep up with demand.

Radio Workshop, with support from Luminate, produced an episode that explores the actual cost of convenience in Nigeria’s fast-growing delivery industry.

33-year-old Goodnews shares what it’s like to survive on two wheels – even though he’d rather be following his true passion: writing. Listen to the podcast here.

“Out for Delivery: Inside the lives of Lagos’ food delivery riders” is published in partnership with TechCabal.

It’s 3:00 p.m. on Monday, and Goodnews is weaving through Lagos traffic on his scooter. He’s on his way to pick up a mango smoothie. It’s his sixth order of the day from the food delivery app, Chowdeck. He is hoping to reach his target of ten orders before the app closes for the day. If he succeeds, he’ll get paid an extra ₦3,000 (around $2). For Goodnews, every order is a gamble against the weather, the roads, and the unexpected challenges that come with the job.

“The weather is very bad, but it’s the nature of the work. I will use my raincoat as well as my phone pouch, but the work has to go on.” – Goodnews, Chowdeck Rider

In this episode, Radio Workshop Reporter Mo Isu follows Goodnews, a food delivery rider in Lagos. We discover what it really takes to keep Nigeria’s biggest food delivery app running—and what gig work means for the riders who power it.

This episode was produced by Radio Workshop, a non-profit that works with youth reporters across Africa to broadcast on local radio and create podcasts. Radio Workshop provides the tools and teaches the skills, while youth reporters bring their creativity, experience, and passion for tackling the issues that matter to them and their communities. Radio Workshop’s documentary-style podcast has won numerous awards, including Best Standalone Documentary from the International Documentary Association in 2023.

Lesedi Mogoatlhe, Radio Workshop’s Editorial Director, reflected, “As we follow Goodnews along the streets of Lagos, we see how young Africans use gig work to find employment and gain independence. But we also see how vulnerable they are to being exploited in jobs with little or no regulation. So the story is really a wake-up call for African governments to step up and make sure that global companies are accountable to the people who drive their business – it’s an echo of the cry to put people before profit.”

Goodnews is the son of farmers from Nigeria’s Niger Delta region. He has an engineering degree, but has always dreamed of becoming a published writer. When he moved to Lagos in search of better opportunities, he found himself trapped in low-paid security jobs. That is, until he discovered Chowdeck.

“I think somebody came to deliver an order, and I saw it as an opportunity to inquire.” – Goodnews, Chowdeck Rider

Now he spends his days delivering meals mainly around the University of Lagos, weaving through busy streets and hoping every order brings him closer to stability.

Reporter Mo Isu spent a day with Goodnews and a group of 12 Chowdeck riders in Yaba, a neighbourhood in Lagos. Mo interviewed them between orders. Through their stories, we hear not just the hustle behind every delivery, but also the questions about fairness, safety, and what it means to have a job where your boss is essentially an app.

Across Lagos, Chowdeck has become a fixture of daily life. Ngozi Chukwu, a reporter from Tech Cabal, says it’s a productivity tool for young professionals.



“People say it offers more flexibility to live the lives they want to live.” – Ngozi Chukwu, TechCabal Reporter



The company’s growth mirrors the rise of Nigeria’s gig economy, where flexibility and fast payouts make delivery work one of the few viable options for thousands of young people shut out of formal jobs. But behind the convenience, researchers warn that riders face low pay, little protection, and a system where the algorithm makes all the rules.

By nightfall, the rain is still coming down as Goodnews pushes through his final orders, trying to reach his target for the day. How long can riders like Goodnews keep carrying the weight of convenience on their shoulders?

