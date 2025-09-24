👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – ‘You can’t have our chips anymore’

Image source: Meme

Taiwan has slapped restrictions on chip exports to South Africa, citing national security concerns.

Here’s the real tea ☕: It all started when the South African government renamed, tried to downgrade Taiwanese mission offices in Pretoria and Cape Town. This came after the Vice President, Paul Mashatile, visited China. Taiwan claims that South Africa pressured them to relocate out of the country’s capital city in 2023 after hosting an international conference attended by the Chinese President. Taiwan has accused the South African government of undermining its sovereignty and national security by aligning itself closely with China.

In a retaliatory move, Taiwan decided to use its economic leverage in global chip markets to impose restrictions on exports to South Africa. Taiwan now requires pre-approval for the bulk of chips sold to the nation.

What are these chips? They are tiny circuits that power just about anything: iPhones, laptops, Android devices, NVIDIA graphics cards, cars, and WiFi routers. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) makes most of the world’s advanced chips.

Don’t be nervous. Most chip-infused products that South Africans buy arrive from assembly plants in China, India, or Europe, already loaded with the chips. Restrictions won’t mean the shelves suddenly go empty.

Taiwan has little practical leverage to block chips once they are embedded in consumer products. This move was more of a power flex and less about circuits. Today, it’s chips. Tomorrow, it could be something bigger. One thing is clear: South Africa now sits squarely in the crossfire between two feuding nations.