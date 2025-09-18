👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Metrofile checks out

Wazzup. ☀️
Startups
Metrofile exits the JSE in $80 million buyout deal
Metrofile, South Africa’s information and records management company, is delisting from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). On September 16, it signed a deal to sell itself for R3.25 ($0.19) per share to Mango Holding Corp, a Delaware-based vehicle backed by US-linked investors.
Who’s buying? Mango Holding is backed by Silicon Valley investment firm, WndrCo, and a group of high-net-worth investors.
Why sell? Metrofile says the deal will fast-track a digital transformation it began in 2016, with the new owners bringing both capital and expertise to expand its digital services across Africa and the Middle East.
However, Metrofile’s financial statement for 2024 shows that the revenue from its South African division reduced by 3%, and its operating profit was down by 18% due to lower product sales and lower revenue from digital services.
The JSE is shrinking. Listed companies have fallen from about 850 in the 1990s to just 300 today, and the exits keep coming. African Rainbow Capital Investments, MiX Telematics, Cognition Holdings, and TeleMasters all left recently, with MultiChoice set to follow after its acquisition by French media giant Canal+.
What does this mean? Each exit chips away at JSE’s depth and liquidity. It narrows down investor choice and raises questions about the JSE’s status as a platform for growth. With limited options, big investors may look elsewhere—a trend that could weaken the exchange’s ability to attract ambitious companies over time.
Startups
Katlego Maphai, founding executive of South African fintech Yoco, steps down
Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco, has stepped down after more than a decade leading one of South Africa’s most influential fintechs. Maphai helped launch the startup in 2013 and built it into a payments powerhouse, serving hundreds of thousands of small businesses and processing billions of rand annually.
Yoco’s breakthrough was making digital payments accessible to merchants who had been excluded from the financial system, using affordable card machines and simple onboarding to break the cash-only barrier.
Yoco’s growth: The company has since expanded beyond point-of-sale devices into online payments, financial services, and a broader platform designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises operate in the digital economy. Its strong brand, deep ties to merchants, and reputation for simplicity have created a formidable moat against rivals such as iKhokha and international players eyeing South Africa’s SME market.
Between the lines: In 2021, Yoco raised $83 million in one of the country’s largest fintech funding rounds, giving it the firepower to push its product suite and begin expanding into other African markets. Co-founders Lungisa Matshoba and Bradley Wattrus will now run the company as co-CEOs, with Matshoba driving product growth and Wattrus focusing on scale and governance.
Yoco’s next challenge is scaling beyond South Africa while maintaining the merchant-first approach that built its success. If Yoco can replicate its model across the continent, it has the chance to become one of Africa’s defining fintech players.
Mobility
China’s BYD brings affordable EV to South Africa
Chinese carmaker BYD has shaken up South Africa’s auto market with the launch of the Dolphin Surf, a compact electric vehicle priced from R339,900 ($19,570). That makes it the country’s cheapest EV, undercutting rivals such as the Dayun S5 by R60,000 ($3,500) and pushing electric mobility closer to the mass market.
The Dolphin Surf comes in two trims: the “Comfort,” with a 30kWh battery delivering a 232km range, and the “Dynamic,” with a 38.8kWh battery stretching to 295km.
Both models use BYD’s Blade Battery and e-Platform 3.0 technology, designed for greater safety and efficiency. While performance remains modest—the top speed is 130km/h, and 0–100km/h takes more than 14 seconds—the cars are built for urban practicality, not highway thrills.
A standout feature is Vehicle-to-Load technology, which lets the car double as a mobile power bank. In a load-shedding-prone country, that could prove a killer feature. The “Comfort” can power the average household for around 30 hours, while the Dynamic stretches that to nearly 39. Each vehicle comes standard with a 7kW home wall charger.
Between the lines: BYD has paired affordability with a tech-heavy cabin, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, and even a karaoke mode. With warranties of up to eight years on the battery, the Dolphin Surf is positioned to win over sceptical buyers.
Zoom out: The Dolphin Surf’s aggressive pricing could make it the car that finally takes EVs mainstream in South Africa. At its near-$20,000 price, does it mean every South African can afford it? That’s left for the market to decide. But we see this easily triggering a pricing war between deep-pocketed Chinese EV makers in the country, looking to establish market dominance.
Capital Markets
Nigeria’s stock exchange wants longer trading hours
The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is weighing a big change. It wants to stretch trading hours from the current 9:30 am – 2:30 pm time slot to a full day window of 9:00 am – 5:00 pm West African Time (WAT). The idea has been quietly circulating for years. It’s gathering momentum now.
Not the first time: The stock exchange had previously closed each day at 12:30 pm. In December 2010, the trading hours were widened to 9:30 am – 2:30 pm WAT. They did this to attract more foreign investors and boost liquidity. A few months later, the Interim Administrator intended to increase the trading hours to 4:30 pm WAT, but we never saw that implemented. Fifteen years later, the trading hours want to be stretched again.
Why now? One word: liquidity. By keeping the market open longer, NGX hopes to increase daily turnover and attract foreign flows. This will align Nigeria with global standards. For traders, this might mean more room to make large orders and reduce the rush at market close.
Trading hours run longer. NGX’s decision is not exactly foreign. London Stock Exchange, Euronext in Amsterdam, and Deutsche Börse in Germany operate for eight and a half hours, from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm CEST. In Asia, Tokyo runs 5 hours of trading, while Hong Kong runs over 5 hours.
In Africa, Kenya’s trading activities start at 9.00 am and continue until 3.00 pm. While in South Africa, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) is considering introducing 24-hour trading to align with global market trends.
Stretching trading time signals that Nigeria is ready to play on the same field as global peers. Will these longer hours really bring liquidity? We’ll see.
