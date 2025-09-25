Nigeria’s creator economy, currently valued at just $31.2 million, could grow into a multibillion-dollar sector by the end of the decade, according to a new report.



The Nigeria Creator Economy Report (NCER) 2025 was developed in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE), the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), TM Global, and Communiqué, a creator-led media and intelligence firm. It provides one of the most comprehensive looks yet at how creators, platforms, and policy are reshaping Africa’s biggest cultural hub.

The NCER highlights how Nigeria’s creative industries are reshaping the country’s economic and cultural landscape. In 2024 alone, the music industry paid artists ₦58 billion ($38.67 million) in royalties, while the fashion sector grew into a $4.7 billion industry.

Spotify distributed ₦58 billion ($38.67 million) to Nigerian artists through more than 30 billion global streams of Afrobeats, while YouTube AdSense paid local creators $10 million. Instagram remains the biggest income source for creators, accounting for 45% of reported earnings, while TikTok has widened access, with over 6.3 million Nigerian creators on the platform.

Yet income distribution remains highly uneven: 56% of creators earn under $100 per month, while only 3% make more than $5,000. Despite that gap, Nigerian creators are increasingly visible on the global stage, from Don Jazzy’s $200 million Mavin Records deal with Universal to Funke Akindele’s ₦4.7 billion ($3.13 million) box office hit and Mark Angel Comedy’s YouTube subscriber milestones

“The report captures the energy of a generation whose content defines culture, shapes perception, and creates wealth,” Obi Asika, Director-General, NCAC. “It provides policymakers, investors, and citizens with the tools to engage with this ecosystem not as a passing trend, but as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic future.”

Hanatu Musa Musawa, Minister of FMACTCE, highlighted the importance of data-driven policy, pointing to the D30 Data Platform launched last year as an open-source hub for cultural and creative insights. “Without data, progress cannot be measured, challenges cannot be mapped, and opportunities cannot be scaled.”

Looking ahead, the report outlines four key factors that will shape Nigeria’s creator economy over the next five years: capital and professionalisation, policy infrastructure, talent globalisation, and tech and AI integration. It predicts investor interest will deepen as creators adopt startup-style structures, diversify revenue streams, and seek transparency.

Policy initiatives like the Creative Economy Development Fund (CEDF) and the Creative Leap Acceleration Programme (CLAP) could unlock capital access, while Afrobeats, Nollywood, and Nigerian art are expected to continue setting global trends. At the same time, artificial intelligence will disrupt workflows, content creation, and intellectual property, with both opportunities and risks for stakeholders.

For creators, the report calls for scaling businesses, adopting AI tools, and forming alliances that cut costs while expanding reach. For policymakers, it recommends formalising the sector in national strategy, building creative infrastructure, and establishing rules for intellectual property and AI.

“Our research reveals a nation at the crossroads of cultural dominance and economic revival,” said David I. Adeleke, founder and CEO of Communiqué. “Nigeria’s creative talent has already captured the world’s attention.”

With the report valuing the creative sector at $31.2 million but projecting its potential in the billions, the message is clear: Nigeria’s creators stand at the frontier of Africa’s digital economy. The next five years will determine how effectively talent, policy, and capital align to unlock this potential.

*Exchange rate used is ₦1,500 to $1

Mark your calendars! Moonshot by TechCabal is back in Lagos on October 15–16! Meet and learn from Africa’s top founders, creatives & tech leaders for 2 days of keynotes, mixers & future-forward ideas. Get your tickets now: moonshot.techcabal.com