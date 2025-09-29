TechCabal and NITDA announce strategic partnership for Moonshot 2025 Policy Track

We are excited to announce the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) as a Strategic Partner for the Policy Track at this year’s edition of our flagship event, Moonshot by TechCabal, themed “Building Momentum,” taking place on October 15–16, 2025, at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

As Nigeria’s foremost institution for digital transformation, NITDA drives the country’s digital economy agenda through bold policies, progressive regulation, and ecosystem collaboration. From advancing national digital literacy to crafting regulatory clarity for frontier technologies like blockchain, AI, and digital assets, the Agency is laying the groundwork for inclusive growth, investor confidence, and global competitiveness.

Through this partnership, NITDA will spotlight how policy can serve as the engine of momentum for Africa’s digital future. Its sessions at Moonshot will explore how forward-thinking regulation can unlock opportunities, drive inclusion, and strengthen Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem. The Agency’s participation will feature a visionary keynote on “Policy as an Engine of Momentum,” where NITDA’s leadership will outline Nigeria’s latest digital policy agenda, including national digital literacy, a regulatory roadmap for AI and blockchain, and implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act.

NITDA will also host a high-level policy session, “The Nigeria Startup Act in Action,” bringing together policymakers, ecosystem leaders, and founders to showcase the Act’s early wins and its role in embedding startups directly into the policymaking process. This discussion will highlight how the Act is unlocking new channels for investment, providing regulatory clarity, and creating opportunities for deeper collaboration between government and innovators. In addition, NITDA will host a pavilion presentation showcasing its programs, partnerships, and innovation-driven initiatives that continue to shape Nigeria’s digital economy.

TechCabal and NITDA are working to position Nigeria’s digital policy agenda as a driver of opportunity, investment, and sustainable innovation. The partnership will also showcase the Nigeria Startup Act as a model for policy–ecosystem collaboration, reinforce trust and dialogue between government, startups, and investors, and inspire confidence in the role of policy as a catalyst for inclusive digital growth.

Moonshot 2025 will bring together Africa’s brightest minds, innovators, investors, and policymakers for two days of bold ideas, high-level policy dialogues, strategic networking, and actionable insights that will shape the future of Africa’s tech ecosystem. Secure your tickets now and be part of the conversation.