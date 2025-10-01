👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – ‘You’ve been a good boy’

Image Source: Brand Icon Image

Nigeria and South Africa are likely to be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) Greylist next month. Both countries were flagged in 2023 for weak anti-money laundering (AML) and terrorist financing controls. Assessors from the Paris-based FATF conducted on-site visits and have noted significant progress. Nigeria, South Africa, Burkina Faso, and Mozambique are expected to exit the list on October 24.

To exit the grey list, the affected countries must address the shortfalls identified in FATF’s recommendations by strengthening their Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) sectors.

Why an exit could happen now: Nigeria and South Africa have been working hard to exit the grey list. Nigeria pushed stricter rules, rolled out compliance circulars from its Central Bank, and carried out random inspections. South Africa had agreed with the FATF to implement 22 action items as a condition for removal from the grey list, and, by June, had completed them all. With reforms being enforced, delisting now looks possible.

What it means: A 2021 study found that grey-listed nations typically suffer a sharp drop in capital inflows. Exiting the list could lower friction in payment rails and restore trust in cross-border flows in both countries. It is a signal to investors that the countries are ready for their inflows. Platforms like Mercury, a US digital bank that was once forced to block accounts of startups from grey-listed countries, may find fewer reasons to keep Africa out.