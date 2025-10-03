October is a smart time to buy some Apple products and hold off on others. Apple has just refreshed its iPhone and Apple Watch lineup with the new A19 chips, bringing faster performance, better health tracking, and improved audio features. If you’re thinking of upgrading your mobile or wearable devices, this is the right time to do it.

For Macs, iPad Pro, and other professional accessories, it’s better to wait. Apple is expected to introduce its next-generation M5 chip and new ecosystem upgrades, including Wi-Fi 7 and Ultra Wideband 2.0, later this year or in early 2026. Early reports indicate a significant performance improvement, approximately 36% better graphics on the upcoming M5 iPad Pro compared to the M4 model.

If you buy a Mac or iPad Pro now, you could be stuck with outdated hardware within weeks. So the smart move for October 2025 is simple: purchase mobile and wearable devices now, pause on pro-level computers and accessories until the next launch.

iPhone: The A19 lineup worth buying

Image source: UltimateiDeviceVids on YouTube

Apple’s 2025 iPhone lineup is powered by the A19 and A19 Pro chips, making it one of the strongest updates in years. If you’re planning to upgrade, most models in this series are worth buying this October.

Top picks

iPhone 17 Pro Max: If you want the most powerful iPhone available, this is the one to get. It runs on the A19 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core GPU and 12GB of memory, providing desktop-level performance. It also introduces a huge 2TB storage option, perfect for creators working with large ProRes RAW files or spatial content. Pricing starts at $1,199 (256GB) and goes up to $1,999 for 2TB. iPhone 17 Pro: This model offers top creative features in a compact body. It includes a 48MP telephoto camera with 8x optical zoom and supports ProRAW, ProRes RAW, and Apple Log 2 recording. Its USB-C port with USB 3 speeds lets you transfer large files up to 20x faster than non-Pro models. It starts at $1,099 (256GB). iPhone Air: The iPhone Air stands out for its ultra-thin 0.22-inch titanium design. It’s perfect if you care about looks and lightness. However, you’ll sacrifice some battery life (27 hours maximum), lose stereo speakers, and experience slower USB 2 speeds. It starts at $999 (256GB). iPhone 17: This is the best option for most people. It has the A19 chip, a 6.3-inch display, 2x optical zoom, and 8GB of memory. It offers strong performance at a lower price, starting at $799 (256GB). Neutral Options: If you’re on a budget, you can still get solid performance from iPhone 16, 16 Plus, or 16e. These run on the A18 chip and are now available at lower prices following the launch of the 17. The iPhone 16 starts at $699 (128GB), the 16 Plus ranges from $799 to $899, and the 16e begins at $599. They’re good value, but you’ll miss out on the better cameras, displays, and faster speeds of the A19 series.

Mac: Hold for M5, buy M4 only if you must

The Mac lineup in October 2025 is in a transition phase. Apple is preparing to launch the M5 chip, which is expected to bring significant performance upgrades. Because of this, most high-end Mac models are better to wait on, while some M4 machines still offer good value if you need a computer now.

1. Wait for M5: MacBook Pro and Studio Display

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models currently use M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. Apple is expected to update them with M5 later this year or early 2026. If you do heavy creative or computational work, holding off will give you access to better GPU power and faster Neural Engine performance.

The Studio Display is also due for a refresh. A new 27-inch mini-LED version is expected soon, with higher brightness and better contrast. If you’re planning a display purchase, waiting is the more brilliant move.

2. Neutral picks: M4 Macs

If you need a Mac for work or school and can’t wait, the M4 MacBook Air (13-inch and 15-inch) and 24-inch iMac are solid choices. They’re fast, efficient, and won’t be updated until 2026.

The Mac mini (M4/M4 Pro) and Mac Studio (M4 Max/M3 Ultra) also deliver excellent performance, supporting demanding workloads and multiple displays. They’re still strong buys today, but power users may prefer to wait for M5.

3. Skip these: Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

The Mac Pro, still running on M2 Ultra, is now two generations behind. Its modular design no longer justifies the high price, especially when compared to the Mac Studio’s superior performance.

The Pro Display XDR is also outdated. Released in 2019, it lacks modern display technology, and a replacement is forthcoming. Buying it now isn’t a good investment.

iPad: Wait for the M5 Pro, consider Air or Mini for now

The iPad Pro is the one iPad you should hold off on buying this October. Apple is expected to launch new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models with the M5 chip, bringing around 36% better graphics performance than the M4 version. This upgrade will push the iPad Pro closer to desktop-class power, making it ideal for advanced video editing, 3D work, and AI-driven apps. Rumours also suggest a new portrait selfie camera and a faster 45W charger will be included in the box. If you’re planning to buy the iPad Pro, it’s smarter to wait.

Neutral picks: iPad Air and Entry Options

The 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models, powered by the M3 chip, are excellent for most users. They strike a balance between firm performance and a lower price, making them good choices if you don’t need the top-end Pro power. The iPad mini (A17 Pro) is still a fast and portable tablet. An OLED version is expected in 2026, so consider this if display quality is a priority for you. The 11-inch iPad (A16) remains the best budget entry point into the iPad lineup. It’s reliable for everyday use and fits well if you just need a simple, capable tablet.

Watch: Your next health and fitness upgrade

Apple updated its entire Watch lineup in September 2025, making this the best time to buy one.

Apple Watch Ultra 3: If you love adventure or outdoor sports, the Ultra 3 is the top pick. It now supports two-way satellite communication, so you can text emergency services and contacts even when you have no network. It has the most prominent Apple Watch display yet, longer battery life that lasts up to 42 hours (or 72 in Low Power Mode), and 5G support. A new Hypertension Notification feature tracks your heart data over 30 days to detect signs of high blood pressure. It starts at $799. Apple Watch Series 11 and SE 3: The Series 11 brings a faster chip, a brighter display with thinner borders, and up to 24 hours of battery life. It’s a substantial upgrade if you use an older model. The SE 3 gives you many of the Series 11’s features at a lower price, including 18 hours of battery life and fast charging. Apple is transforming the Watch into a regulated health tool, not just a fitness tracker, making these models smart long-term investments.

AirPods: Smarter sound and health features

Apple’s latest AirPods make audio and fitness work together more smoothly than ever.

AirPods Pro 3: Launched in September 2025, these are the best option for most people. They come with built-in heart rate tracking, supporting over 50 workout types through the Fitness app. The earbuds work closely with your Watch and iPhone to give real-time stats and coaching. Audio quality is also better, with stronger Active Noise Cancellation that blocks twice as much noise as before. Battery life now reaches eight hours with ANC. A new feature, Live Translation (beta), enables you to follow conversations in real-time. Price: $249. AirPods 4 (Standard and ANC): The updated AirPods 4 are great budget options. The ANC version offers enhanced noise cancellation and improved sound quality compared to the standard model. AirPods Max (USB-C): The Max still sounds excellent, but it lacks the newer features found in the Pro 3, like health tracking and smarter audio. Since a new model isn’t expected until 2027, it’s only worth buying if you’re looking for high-end headphones for music and movies.

Other: Accessories and devices to hold off on

Some Apple accessories and devices are due for significant upgrades in October 2025. If you’re thinking of buying any of these, it’s smarter to wait a little.