👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Meta makes amends

Now that Canal+ owns MultiChoice, the French broadcasting giant wants to sell South African-made content abroad. The plan is to push MultiChoice original productions through StudioCanal, its distribution arm that already spends about $234 million annually on films and series, and slot them into markets where foreign stories already have traction.

Why is this important? Canal+ views South Africa’s production ecosystem as increasingly skilled. MultiChoice spent over $1 billion on content in its last financial year. Canal+ bets that it can secure high-quality content and leverage South Africa’s production costs to distribute globally marketable series at lower prices, while reselling them to dollar- and euro-based markets that seek diverse stories.

Multichoice has tried to play the global game. Showmax was available in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and North America for eight years, catering to expatriates and interested foreigners. But, in 2023, after struggling against streaming rivals like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, the service was shut down to everyone outside Africa. MultiChoice cited that it had made the “strategic decision” to focus on the African market.

Canal+, the saviour. Canal+ already controls a global sales pipeline, with over 400 million monthly active users on its video streaming platforms. The broadcasting giant is leaning into licencing and syndication, selling the same productions into overseas markets where StudioCanal already has a strong presence.

The distributor intends to introduce licencing content from American companies, while continuing to invest in MultiChoice's sports and entertainment content.