👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Nigeria enters its PoS monogamy era

Point of sales mobile agents line a busy market street in Island area of Lagos. Image: Damilola Onafuwa/Bloomberg

Nigeria’s agent banking sector is getting a major change, thanks to new rules from the Central Bank (CBN). From April 2026, every point of sale (PoS) agent must choose—and stick with—one operator. In practice, this means agents will no longer be allowed to use multiple machines from providers like OPay, PalmPay, Moniepoint, or bank-issued platforms.

Why is the regulator doing this? The CBN says it wants to improve service quality and bring order to a fast-growing sector. Nigeria has over 5 million active PoS terminals that processed $7.15 billion in transactions in Q1 2025.

What does this new rule mean? Banks and fintechs will now enter a battle for an agent’s loyalty, following the new exclusivity rule, which could lead to better services and incentives for agents. However, the policy also limits agents’ flexibility and may drive up their operational costs. Ultimately, that pressure will be passed down to customers, resulting in higher transaction charges as agents try to offset reduced earning potential.

More rules. The new guidelines also introduce significant changes like the geo-tagging of all PoS machines, which will lock them to a specific location, and a daily withdrawal limit of ₦1.2 million ($816.18) for each agent.

Zoom out: This exclusivity is a trade-off between the flexible convenience Nigerians enjoy with PoS agents for the promise of a more structured and regulated banking system. Whether it restores order or simply breaks the multi-operator model remains to be seen.