👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Pressing on 🌍

TGIF. ☀️
Moonshot Day 2 built on the momentum of yesterday, steering conversations around AI and its place in the digital economy, fintech regulations and repeatable frameworks for expansion across borders, and the state of open banking in Nigeria. Across every panel session and every conversation, it was clear that Africa is building for the future—and that we’re serious about growth. Let’s do this again next year. See you at Moonshot 2026!
Let’s get into today’s dispatch.
Features
Quick Fire 🔥 with Babatunde Esanju
Babatunde Esanju is a Senior Software Engineer, open-source contributor, and technology entrepreneur with nearly a decade of experience building products across LegalTech, FinTech, Insurance, Remittance, EdTech, CareTech, and Ticketing.
Today, Babatunde leads engineering initiatives at TixTrack and Caresyntra in the UK, building enterprise systems that power accessibility, compliance, and care innovation. He also founded TechNaija FM, a podcast amplifying African tech voices, and created PayBridge.SDK, an open-source .NET toolkit that simplifies global payment integration.
- Explain what you do to a 5-year-old.
I build invisible bridges that help people and computers understand each other. You know when your mum sends money to a friend, or someone buys a concert ticket online, or a nurse gets a message to check on a patient? My job is to ensure all those things happen safely and instantly, even though you can’t see what’s happening underneath.
- What’s the wildest tech issue you’ve ever had to fix under pressure?
One of the most intense moments in my career happened during the rollout of Advanced Reporting at TixTrack, a feature designed to give clients real-time insights into ticket sales and event performance. Minutes before a major scheduled data export, our reporting API began timing out, threatening analytics delivery for a live venue with thousands of active users.
While leading part of the engineering response, I traced the failure to a bottleneck in the report-generation pipeline and worked on a quick optimization that stabilized the data flow without losing historical context. That experience later inspired me to build an open-source Tableau SDK for .NET, enabling other developers to integrate reporting features more easily in their own systems.
At the same time, I contributed to other high-impact systems like Nimbus Accessibility, which provides ticketing promotions for people with disabilities, and Ticket Transfer, which lets users securely transfer tickets between accounts. Each of these projects tested our ability to build reliable, inclusive, and high-performance software under pressure, but when everything finally worked seamlessly, it felt like magic.
- You’ve built in fintech, agritech, and caretech. Which one surprised you the most?
CareTech surprised me the most, not just for its complexity, but for how deeply it connects technology to humanity. Coming from FinTech, where success is often measured in transaction speed and reliability, CareTech forced me to rethink innovation through the lens of compassion and trust.
When I started building Caresyntra, an AI-powered care management platform for care homes, I saw firsthand how technology could restore dignity to caregivers and patients. We automated rostering, compliance checks, and patient records, but the real magic was watching how digital empathy could make care delivery more personal and predictable.
It’s the one space that constantly reminds me that innovation isn’t just about efficiency or scale, it’s about creating systems that understand human needs and respond with empathy. That perspective changed how I now approach every product I build, whether in finance, accessibility, or healthcare.
- What’s your hot take about vibe coding and what an inexperienced developer can truly automate and build today without knowing a lot about coding?
No-code and vibe-coding tools are amazing for lowering the barrier to entry; they’ve helped thousands of people turn ideas into products without needing deep technical knowledge. But I believe the real magic happens when people go beyond assembling tools and start thinking like engineers, focusing on problem-solving, system design, and user empathy.
With today’s AI copilots and automation frameworks, even beginners can build dashboards, chatbots, and basic automation pipelines. But the future belongs to those who combine creativity with engineering thinking, people who ask “Why should this exist?” before asking “How do I build it?”.
That’s the mindset I encourage through my open-source projects and TechNaija FM conversations, helping upcoming developers see that technology isn’t just about code; it’s about impact, trust, and understanding the people you’re building for.
Read the full Quick Fire interview with Babatunde Esanju here.
eCommerce Without Borders: Get Paid Faster Worldwide
Whether you sell in Lagos or Nairobi, customers want local ways to pay. Let shoppers check out in their local currency, using cards, bank transfers, or mobile money. Set up seamless payments for your global online store with Fincra today.
Moonshot
Moonshot Day 2 recap from Adon’s POV
Day 2 at Moonshot felt different. The morning air inside the Eko Convention Centre was warm and heavy, but the place was already buzzing by 9 a.m. You could hear overlapping conversations before you even stepped into the main hall, founders talking about funding, someone arguing about regulation, a panel mic crackling in the distance.
Everywhere you looked, something was happening. Someone was filming a reel by the “Moonshot” backdrop. A group of startup guys huddled around a laptop, trying to fix a slide before their demo. Investors floated through the space, scanning badges. The crowd was a mix of excitement and exhaustion, like people who knew this was the one place to be seen.
The big stage lights gave the place a kind of futuristic glow. You’d catch snippets from different sessions, talk of APIs, open banking, climate tech, and regulation, but what stood out was how ordinary people made the room come alive. The ushers helping people move around, giving directions, and the volunteers running registration and manning the booths still smiled even after hours on their feet.
At one point, I stood by the main entrance looking out at Lagos traffic crawling below, and it hit me that all this talk about “building the future” was happening in a city that’s already living it every day—messy, noisy, and full of contradictions.
By late afternoon, the energy shifted. The panels were winding down, but no one seemed in a hurry to leave. Groups lingered in corners, swapping stories, promising to meet again. Someone joked that Moonshot should be a week, not two days. No one disagreed.
If Day 1 was about ideas, Day 2 was about people. The ones actually doing the work, chasing partnerships, building quietly in the background. It didn’t feel like a conference. It felt like Lagos— crowded, ambitious, hopeful.
Paga is in USA
Big news! Paga is now live in the United States, with digital banking services designed for Africa’s diaspora! Eligible users can send, pay, and bank in US Dollars & Naira, safe, regulated, and borderless. Learn more.
Moonshot
Moonshot Day 2 recap from Muktar’s POV
After attending countless tech events across different countries, Moonshot 2025 easily stands out as the best I’ve experienced. Tech events serve many purposes: building networks, learning, and having fun; over the two days of Moonshot, it was clear that this one checked every box.
From the diversity of attendees (Shoday, a Nigerian popstar, was my favourite) to the quality of conversations at panels, the event created a perfect mix of insights, connections, and excitement that Africa’s tech events often promise but rarely deliver in my experience.
It’s a testament to the incredible work my colleagues put in that over 5,300 people showed up for our event, even after we doubled ticket prices from last year. I promise this isn’t a brag. I’m just genuinely proud of my Big Cabal colleagues. Heck, yesterday the car park at Eko Hotel was filled to the brim. You could barely find a spot.
Today’s sessions were so cool, from the ISWIS podcast superstars breaking the stage rules in a way only they could do, and the audience loving it, to Salem King’s (a content creator) session, requiring bouncers to stop people from entering the conference room.
My colleagues from outside Nigeria swear that this city and the Moonshot audience are the most vibrant and interesting they’ve seen in Africa, and seeing through their eyes reminded me just how much energy and ambition pulse through the continent’s ecosystem.
Stay up to date with the latest Paystack news!
Subscribe to Paystack for a curated dose of product updates, insights, event invites and more. Subscribe here →
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$108,475
|
– 2.19%
|
– 7.29%
|Ether
|$3,903
|
– 2.32%
|
– 13.32%
|Roam
|$0.05182
|
– 12.91%
|
– 55.69%
|Solana
|$192.49
|
– 5.79%
|
– 18.62%
* Data as of 06.45 AM WAT, October 17, 2025.
PalmPay is Showing Nigerians the Smarter Way to Bank
Still paying for transfers in 2025? Switch to PalmPay and enjoy unlimited free transfers any bank, plus high-interest savings. Simpler, smarter banking just the way it should be. Learn more.
Events
- Bigger, bolder, and more intentional. Following the resounding success of the inaugural summit in 2024, Growth Padi is thrilled to announce Growth Africa Summit 2025 (GAS 2.0) with the trailblazing theme: “Redefining the Growth Playbook.” Set against the backdrop of a fast-evolving entrepreneurial landscape, this year’s summit will challenge outdated strategies and usher in a new wave of radical, resilient, and relevant growth models tailored for African businesses. Register to attend by November 1.
- Got a startup story worth telling? My Startup in 60 Seconds is TechCabal’s one-minute spotlight for founders to share their journey, from vision and challenges to major wins. It’s more than just visibility; it’s a chance to reach investors, potential customers, and Africa’s wider tech ecosystem. Be featured in My Startup in 60 Seconds or explore other TechCabal advertorial opportunities and let the ecosystem hear your story. This is a paid opportunity.
- Calling all AI enthusiasts for Africa’s premier all-expense-paid AI and Data Science learning experience this October, powered by Data Science Nigeria (DSN). The AI Bootcamp 2025 will run from October 20–25 at the University of Lagos, bringing together learners from 36 states and 13 African countries for practical training, mentorship, and collaboration under the theme “AI for All: Democratizing Intelligence and Driving Impact.” Join the free city classes to qualify for the Bootcamp. Register here.
- Nigeria’s open banking is still in the works; CBN says “it will happen soon”
- How APIs are building the backbone of Africa’s financial ecosystem
- Delve Into AI: Nigeria wants an AI future but its politics are still analogue
- The new business model for African filmmakers
- What will it take for Africa to take centre stage in global trade?
Written by: Emmanuel Nwosu, Adonijah Ndege, and Muktar Oladunmade
Edited by: Ganiu Oloruntade
Want more of TechCabal?
Sign up for our insightful newsletters on the business and economy of tech in Africa.
- The Next Wave: futuristic analysis of the business of tech in Africa.
- TC Scoops: breaking news from TechCabal
- TNW: Francophone Africa: insider insights and analysis of Francophone’s tech ecosystem
P:S If you’re often missing TC Daily in your inbox, check your Promotions folder and move any edition of TC Daily from “Promotions” to your “Main” or “Primary” folder and TC Daily will always come to you.