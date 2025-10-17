👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Pressing on 🌍

Image Source: Babatunde Esanju

Babatunde Esanju is a Senior Software Engineer, open-source contributor, and technology entrepreneur with nearly a decade of experience building products across LegalTech, FinTech, Insurance, Remittance, EdTech, CareTech, and Ticketing.

Today, Babatunde leads engineering initiatives at TixTrack and Caresyntra in the UK, building enterprise systems that power accessibility, compliance, and care innovation. He also founded TechNaija FM, a podcast amplifying African tech voices, and created PayBridge.SDK, an open-source .NET toolkit that simplifies global payment integration.

Explain what you do to a 5-year-old.

I build invisible bridges that help people and computers understand each other. You know when your mum sends money to a friend, or someone buys a concert ticket online, or a nurse gets a message to check on a patient? My job is to ensure all those things happen safely and instantly, even though you can’t see what’s happening underneath.

What’s the wildest tech issue you’ve ever had to fix under pressure?

One of the most intense moments in my career happened during the rollout of Advanced Reporting at TixTrack, a feature designed to give clients real-time insights into ticket sales and event performance. Minutes before a major scheduled data export, our reporting API began timing out, threatening analytics delivery for a live venue with thousands of active users.

While leading part of the engineering response, I traced the failure to a bottleneck in the report-generation pipeline and worked on a quick optimization that stabilized the data flow without losing historical context. That experience later inspired me to build an open-source Tableau SDK for .NET, enabling other developers to integrate reporting features more easily in their own systems.

At the same time, I contributed to other high-impact systems like Nimbus Accessibility, which provides ticketing promotions for people with disabilities, and Ticket Transfer, which lets users securely transfer tickets between accounts. Each of these projects tested our ability to build reliable, inclusive, and high-performance software under pressure, but when everything finally worked seamlessly, it felt like magic.

You’ve built in fintech, agritech, and caretech. Which one surprised you the most?

CareTech surprised me the most, not just for its complexity, but for how deeply it connects technology to humanity. Coming from FinTech, where success is often measured in transaction speed and reliability, CareTech forced me to rethink innovation through the lens of compassion and trust.

When I started building Caresyntra, an AI-powered care management platform for care homes, I saw firsthand how technology could restore dignity to caregivers and patients. We automated rostering, compliance checks, and patient records, but the real magic was watching how digital empathy could make care delivery more personal and predictable.

It’s the one space that constantly reminds me that innovation isn’t just about efficiency or scale, it’s about creating systems that understand human needs and respond with empathy. That perspective changed how I now approach every product I build, whether in finance, accessibility, or healthcare.

What’s your hot take about vibe coding and what an inexperienced developer can truly automate and build today without knowing a lot about coding?

No-code and vibe-coding tools are amazing for lowering the barrier to entry; they’ve helped thousands of people turn ideas into products without needing deep technical knowledge. But I believe the real magic happens when people go beyond assembling tools and start thinking like engineers, focusing on problem-solving, system design, and user empathy.

With today’s AI copilots and automation frameworks, even beginners can build dashboards, chatbots, and basic automation pipelines. But the future belongs to those who combine creativity with engineering thinking, people who ask “Why should this exist?” before asking “How do I build it?”.

That’s the mindset I encourage through my open-source projects and TechNaija FM conversations, helping upcoming developers see that technology isn’t just about code; it’s about impact, trust, and understanding the people you’re building for.

