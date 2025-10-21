The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has published its grant payment dates for November 2025. It has also confirmed that biometric enrolment, introduced on September 1, is still ongoing. As part of the process, all beneficiaries must complete fingerprint or facial recognition scans when applying for or updating their grant details. This system aims to prevent fraud and ensure that social grants are paid to the correct individuals.

“Applications without biometric data will be immediately put into the review cycle, notifying the client of the need to capture biometrics as per the review processes,” said SASSA in a statement.

As the November payment cycle approaches, beneficiaries are expected to complete biometric verification to avoid payment delays.

SASSA November 2025 payment dates are as follows:

Older Persons Grant: Tuesday, November 4

Disability Grant: Wednesday, November 5

Children’s and other grants: Thursday, November 6

SRD R370 Grant: Between November 24–30, processed on business days only.

Payment amounts and collection

Old Age Grant (60-74 years): R2,315

Old Age Grant (75+): R2,335

Disability Grant: R2,315

War Veterans Grant: R2,315

Care Dependency: R2,315

Child Support: R560

Foster Care: R1,250

SRD Grant: R370.

How to check SASSA status

After applying, beneficiaries want to know if their grant is approved and when payments will be made. You can check your SASSA SRD status using any of these official methods:

Beneficiaries can check their SASSA grant status using several simple, secure methods and should use the same ID and contact details as when they registered their application. Here is a step-by-step breakdown:​

Online SASSA status check

Visit the official SASSA SRD website at https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status

Enter your South African ID number and the mobile number you used for the grant application.​

Submit the form, and check the result showing approval, pending, or declined status. Payment dates also appear if approved.​

WhatsApp method

Save SASSA’s WhatsApp number: 082 046 8553.​

Send a message to the contact. Follow prompts requesting your application ID and details. Grant status will be received.

SMS method

Open a messaging app and send “STATUS <space> ID number” to 32555 using the same ID submitted for the grant.​

A response with the current status will be received.

Call or visit