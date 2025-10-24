Cassava Technologies, a pan-African tech company with operations across Africa, has secured an undisclosed investment from U.S. chipmaker NVIDIA, a move that underscores the growing convergence between Africa’s digital infrastructure ambitions and global AI innovation.

The company said the capital will be used to strengthen its operations across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, while accelerating the expansion of its data centres, cloud platforms, and digital services to bridge Africa’s digital divide.

“Securing this investment is an important milestone that we expect to unlock additional value from and catalyse the further expansion of our digital infrastructure and services to bridge the digital divide on the continent,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, the company’s President & Group CEO..

The investment marks a significant milestone for Cassava, which has positioned itself as a vertically integrated player across cloud, connectivity, fintech, and artificial intelligence. In April, Bloomberg reported the firm plans to invest up to $720 million in Africa’s first artificial intelligence factory that will be built by Nvidia.

Cassava Technologies operates a diversified portfolio of technology businesses that deliver a vertically integrated digital ecosystem. Through its key subsidiaries, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Africa Data Centres, Liquid C2, Cassava.ai, and Sasai Fintech, the company provides high-speed connectivity, cloud and cybersecurity solutions, artificial intelligence platforms, and financial technology services. These solutions support enterprises, governments, and consumers across 94 countries, enabling digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.

The investment also reflects NVIDIA’s increasing interest in Africa’s data and AI ecosystem. As demand for AI computing capacity rises, Africa’s emerging data infrastructure — led by companies like Cassava — offers a strategic opportunity to localise processing power and build homegrown AI capabilities.

The deal adds NVIDIA to Cassava’s roster of global and regional investors, including Econet Group, British International Investment, DFC, Finnfund, Fund for Export Development in Africa (Afreximbank/FEDA), Gateway Capital, Google LLC, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Public Investment Corporation, and Royal Bafokeng Holdings.