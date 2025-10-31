Quick Fire 🔥 with Chisom Anaesiuba

Chisom Anaesiuba is a product marketer with 7+ years of experience leading go-to-market strategies for both small and large-scale products in the B2B and B2C sectors. In her role as a Product Marketing Manager at GoLemon, a grocery delivery platform, she engages with customers and collaborates with product, engineering, customer success, and other cross-functional teams to deliver impactful product launches, leveraging her strength in positioning & messaging to ensure that every launch resonates with customers.

Outside of work, you’ll find Chisom listening to music, obsessing about pottery, and building Juicebox—a repository of marketing assets curated to inspire marketers.

Explain what you do to a five-year-old.

I work with people to make the best kind of lollipop—the kind you’d actually want to lick. My job is to figure out what makes you pick that lollipop over all the others. What flavours or colours catch your eye? What makes it feel special? Then, I help show you why that lollipop is the one you’ll love most.

What’s the first question you ask yourself before launching any product?

The very first question I ask is: Does this really solve the customer’s pain? It’s easy to get excited about a new feature or product, but if it doesn’t truly address a real need, it’s not going to matter. That question shapes everything—from how I define the audience to how I frame the story. So I always start there.

If the answer isn’t a clear yes, it’s a sign we need to spend more time listening.

You’ve worked across B2B and B2C. What’s one truth about customers that applies to both?

Customers—whether individuals or businesses—want to be seen and heard. They want to feel like the brand or product truly gets them. When people feel understood, they connect more deeply and stay loyal longer. That truth cuts across both B2B and B2C.

What’s a launch you’re proud of, not just for the numbers, but for how it connected with people?

One launch I’m really proud of is GoLemon’s public launch in April 2024. I worked closely with the team to bring it to market and led on the creative side. I wrote the website copy, came up with the concept for the launch video, and helped shape the storytelling. The creative direction was designed to connect emotionally to show how GoLemon solves a real, everyday problem.

The response was amazing. The video garnered a lot of traction, and I remember someone even tweeted about how much they loved the website copy, which was really validating because so much intention went into it.

I had spent weeks talking to people, listening to what they cared about, and then infused all that insight into the messaging and visuals. That connection—that moment when people feel what you were trying to communicate is one of the best parts of product marketing.

What’s one underrated skill every product marketer should master?

Research.

And not just sending out surveys, but actually talking to people. Conversations uncover things that data alone can’t. Sometimes, after talking to just four or five users, you start to see patterns that make everything click.

I don’t think customer conversations should be limited to product managers; product marketers should do it too. It’s one of the most eye-opening and grounding parts of the job.

What’s the biggest misconception people have about product marketing?

That we just sell products.

In reality, product marketers are deeply involved in the early stages of building a product. We help shape how it’s positioned, and sometimes even how it’s designed, by bringing the customer’s voice into those early discussions. When it works well, product and marketing move in lockstep, building and communicating from the same understanding of the customer.

What’s the hardest part of making people care about a product?

The hardest part is building that initial connection where you get people to trust the product. A lot of people have been burned by bad experiences, so they approach new products with a fair bit of skepticism. That’s completely understandable. The real challenge is moving them from “I’m not sure about this” to “This product actually gets me.” That shift doesn’t happen through hype; it happens through honesty, empathy, and consistency.

Tell us one thing you’ve learned about collaboration between marketing and product teams.

That we’re ultimately on the same team and working toward the same goal, serving the customer. Product marketers are advocates for the customer’s needs through storytelling, positioning, and go-to-market strategy. Product teams do the same advocacy through what they build.

Both sides are solving for the same pain points, just in different ways. When both teams see that alignment clearly, collaboration feels more natural and impactful.

Juicebox is such a cool idea. What gap did you see that made you build it?

As a product marketer, I’ve noticed that a lot of focus goes into research, strategy, and the more technical aspects of our work. Those are important, but the creative side of marketing doesn’t get enough attention.

Yet creativity is what draws people in. Whether it’s a clever line of copy or a well-crafted video, creative ideas do a lot of the heavy lifting in getting people to notice and connect with a brand.

With Juicebox, I wanted to make creativity more accessible. Inspiration shouldn’t require hours of digging through YouTube or stalking your favorite brands for ideas. Designers and engineers all draw inspiration from somewhere, but there wasn’t a single place built for marketers to explore that kind of creative spark. Juicebox is my attempt to change that: a place where marketers can quickly find references, spark ideas, and bring more creativity into their campaigns and launches.

Outside of work, what keeps you inspired or curious?

People. I’m endlessly curious about people: how they think, what they love, how they see the world. Spending time with people keeps me inspired, but so does spending time alone. I really value quality time with others and with myself. When I’m by myself, I’m often listening to music or making something with my hands.

I also recently got into pottery, and it’s become a quiet creative outlet for me. There’s something grounding about shaping something from scratch—it’s meditative, almost like product building, but slower and calmer.