The OnePlus 15 is coming earlier than anyone expected. Unlike previous models that launched in the first quarter, this one arrives just before the holiday season. The phone was first launched in China on October 27, 2025, and its global launch is scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025.

The early release demonstrates how OnePlus is striving to compete with other major smartphone brands during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year. The company wants to grab attention before new phones from Samsung and Apple take over the headlines.

Global launch details

The global launch of the OnePlus 15 will holdon Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The choice of time clearly highlights the importance of the Indian market for OnePlus, but the event will also be streamed for viewers globally.

Here’s what that time looks like in different regions:

Ghana / UK (GMT): 1:30 PM

Nigeria (WAT): 2:30 PM

South Africa (SAST): 3:30 PM

Kenya (EAT): 4:30 PM

United States East Coast (EST): 8:30 AM

United States West Coast (PST): 5:30 AM

You can watch the live event on the official OnePlus website or the OnePlus YouTube channel, which will stream the announcement globally. After the event, OnePlus is expected to open sales soon after the reveal.

Key features of the OnePlus 15

1. Power and performance

The OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which is built on a 3nm chip process. This smaller design enables the phone to deliver faster performance and improved power efficiency. Because OnePlus launched early, it is one of the first brands in the world to use this processor.

The new chip is said to deliver approximately 20% faster CPU speed, a 23% increase in graphics performance, and a 37% improvement in AI processing compared to last year’s model. This means smoother gameplay, quicker multitasking, and more innovative features powered directly by your device.

To maintain that power consistency, OnePlus added a Cryo-Velocity cooling system featuring a large vapour chamber. This setup helps prevent overheating during long gaming sessions or heavy AI use. You can expect stable performance even when you push the phone to its limits.

The OnePlus 15 will be equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, providing ample space and speed for work, play, and everything in between.

It runs on OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, and introduces more innovative AI tools, such as AI Summarise and AI Speak, which process data directly on your phone. These upgrades enhance the experience by making it faster, more private, and more responsive to your device usage.

2. Battery life and charging speed

The OnePlus 15 sets a new standard for smartphone endurance with its 7,300mAh battery. This is one of the largest batteries ever seen in a flagship phone, significantly surpassing the typical 5,000mAh range offered by other brands. Despite the massive capacity, the phone stays slim and lightweight, adding only a few extra grams compared to the previous model.

With this upgrade, you can expect longer usage hours, fewer daily recharges, and reliable performance even during heavy use. The large battery directly tackles one of the most significant pain points for smartphone users: short battery life.

OnePlus also ensures fast power recovery with 120W Super Flash wired charging and 50W wireless Flash Charge. The 120W option can charge the OnePlus 15 from low battery to full in just minutes, while the wireless option provides flexibility for users who prefer convenience.

Together, the massive battery and high-speed charging make the OnePlus 15 one of the best phones for users who want endurance, power, and quick charging without compromise.

3. OnePlus 15 camera and photography features

The OnePlus 15 introduces a new camera system built for clarity, colour accuracy, and control. It features a triple 50MP setup, comprising a primary wide camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. The ultrawide lens offers a 116-degree view with an f/2.0 aperture for sharper, more colourful shots.

For video, the OnePlus 15 supports 8K recording at 30fps, 4K at up to 120fps, and slow-motion 1080p video at 240fps. The front camera is 32MP and can record in 4K, making it great for vlogs and video calls.

OnePlus has ended its long partnership with Hasselblad and introduced a new DetailMax Engine for image processing. This in-house imaging system manages colour, tone, and detail from capture to final image, helping OnePlus fine-tune photos more precisely. It also uses Oppo’s LUMO imaging technology for improved lighting and texture control.

You’ll still find some familiar features from the Hasselblad era, like Master Mode and calibrated colour profiles, but OnePlus now has complete control over camera tuning and optimisation.

To make photos even better, OxygenOS 16 adds new AI photography tools powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Features like Detail Boost, Unblur, and Reflection Eraser help you automatically fix motion blur, enhance textures, and remove glare. These tools make it easier to obtain polished photos without relying on third-party apps.

4. Design and build quality

The OnePlus 15 introduces a bold new look that diverges from the curved frames of its older models. It now features a flat, boxy design with straight edges, giving it a more premium and professional feel. The round camera bump from previous models has also been replaced with a rectangular camera island at the top left corner, similar to what you see on other top-tier smartphones. This change highlights OnePlus’s focus on better photography and a cleaner design.

In terms of toughness, the OnePlus 15 sets new standards. It carries both IP68 and IP69K ratings, meaning it can handle dust, water, and even high-pressure sprays without damage. This is a rare level of protection for a flagship phone, demonstrating the significant effort OnePlus has put into durability.

The phone’s frame is made of a ceramic-coated metal material, paired with a fibreglass back, which the company claims is stronger than titanium yet still lightweight. This makes the phone both sturdy and comfortable to hold.

For personalisation, OnePlus has added a customisable Plus Key that you can set to launch shortcuts, such as the AI assistant or other frequently used tools.

The OnePlus 15 colour options include Absolute Black, Original Sand Dune, and Mist Purple (Ultra Violet). The Ultra Violet version features a special dual-layer coating that shifts from violet to sapphire under light, resulting in a unique finish.

OnePlus 15 price and availability

The OnePlus 15 keeps OnePlus’s tradition of offering top-tier hardware at a lower price than its biggest competitors. Despite upgrades like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, the 7,300mAh battery, and IP69K durability, the pricing remains competitive.

The base model, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is expected to launch at $899 USD, while the higher-end model with 512GB of storage is anticipated to cost around $999 USD. In the UK, reports suggest a slight price cut, bringing the 16GB/512GB model down from £999 to £949.

To boost early sales, OnePlus is offering several pre-order incentives. Subscribers who sign up before the launch can receive a $50 discount, reducing the entry price to approximately $849 USD. Some early buyers may also receive complimentary gifts, including a OnePlus Pad 3 tablet or accessories valued at up to $299.

OnePlus 15 vs competitors

The OnePlus 15 is positioned to compete directly with premium phones like the iPhone 17 series and Samsung Galaxy S25 series. With a starting price around $300 lower than these models, the OnePlus 15 offers flagship-level specs and better battery life at a more accessible price point.

This strong price-to-performance ratio reinforces OnePlus’s reputation as a flagship killer, a phone built to deliver high-end power, quality, and design at a lower price.

Final thoughts

The OnePlus 15 shows a clear plan from OnePlus to give users better power, longer battery life, and stronger build quality without raising prices too high.

With its 7,300mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and IP69K durability rating, the OnePlus 15 stands out as one of the most comprehensive Android flagships of 2025. The new DetailMax imaging engine also demonstrates that OnePlus can now handle its camera technology independently, while adding more intelligent AI features that enhance every shot you take.

Launching globally on November 13, 2025, and starting at $899, the OnePlus 15 offers significant value compared to more expensive rivals, such as the Galaxy S25 and iPhone 17. If you want a premium phone that lasts long, performs fast, and feels durable, the OnePlus 15 is one of the best options you can buy this year.