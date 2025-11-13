👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Vodacom says no to M-PESA spin-off

Happy almost weekend! ☀️
If Africa’s AI race were a party, Cassava Technologies just showed up with OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic on speed dial. Yesterday, it launched Africa’s first multi-model exchange, a digital marketplace that lets telcos plug directly into different AI models without building their own infrastructure. And then it hit me: why can’t these network operators just call up OpenAI or Google themselves? Why is an exchange necessary?
Most telcos won’t be able to integrate LLMs at scale because of data residency laws, regulatory hurdles, and limited local infrastructure. Cassava already operates licenced data centres and fibre networks across Africa, so it can host or proxy these models locally, cutting latency, lowering costs, and keeping data on the continent. Think of it as an app store for large language models, but made for network operators across the continent. Importantly, it simplifies billing.
We’ll see if telcos bite. Let’s dive in.
Cybersecurity
More on M-Tiba’s breach that hit 5 million Kenyans
If you remember when we reported that Kenyan healthtech platform M-Tiba’s systems were breached two weeks ago, there’s more.
Apparently, the hack hid in plain sight for ten whole days. For ten days, CarePay was not aware it had been hacked. And the whole time, the attackers moved through the Kenyan healthtech’s system, collecting sensitive data from nearly five million people.
If you don’t remember, here’s the tea🍵: Kazu, a self-described hacker group, said it gained (unauthorised) access to M-Tiba’s servers and walked away with more than 17 million files, about 2.15 terabytes of data. The group even released a 2GB sample online, containing patient names, national IDs, phone contacts, dates of birth, and in some cases, medical diagnoses and billing details for about 114,000 people across clinics and pharmacies, to prove they were not bluffing.
A TechCabal review of the accessed data found that all major insurance firms were affected, along with thousands of health facilities across the country.
CarePay has not yet contacted the affected individuals. The company says it has informed insurers, who will in turn notify affected patients. Regulators are now investigating to find out whether the company complied with local data laws.
Zoom out: The massive breach raises serious questions about how secure health data really is and whether companies are prepared to detect and stop future attacks.
Companies
Vodacom resists Kenyan push to separate M-Pesa
Vodacom Group has ruled out spinning off M-Pesa, Safaricom’s mobile money platform, despite pressure from Kenya’s Treasury and the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to unbundle the country’s largest telecom operator.
The regulators have argued that separating the units—telecoms, towers, and mobile money—would allow tighter oversight of a platform that has become critical financial infrastructure, processing an estimated half of Kenya’s GDP in transactions annually.
However, for Safaricom, the numbers tell a different story. M-Pesa now generates KES 88.1 billion ($560 million) in revenue for the six months to September 2024, accounting for 44% of the company’s total revenue. The integration with Safaricom’s telecom business has been central to its growth, enabling services like mobile banking, merchant payments, insurance, and international transfers for over 30 million users in Kenya alone.
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub said the fintech business is “intricately linked” to Safaricom’s core operations and that a spin-off would threaten efficiencies and synergies. A potential KES 75 billion ($500 million) tax bill further complicates any restructuring.
The decision puts Vodacom at odds with other African telcos such as MTN and Airtel, which are pursuing fintech spin-offs and listings.
Telecoms
Nigeria’s telecom industry now contributes 14.4% to GDP
Blame network operators for your occasional poor user experience, but the widening of the telecoms industry is probably the best thing that happened to Nigeria at the turn of the millennium. Since the fateful days of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, when mobile phones first became widely accessible, the sector has evolved from a novelty into one of the country’s strongest economic engines.
The proof? In 2024, Nigeria’s telecoms industry generated a record ₦7.67 trillion ($5.11 billion) in revenue, a staggering 44.7% increase from the previous year.
How it happened: According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), telecoms contributed 14.4% to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the last quarter of 2024, cementing its role as a cornerstone of the digital economy.
At the heart of this boom were MTN Nigeria and Airtel Africa, which together accounted for more than 85% of the market and roughly ₦6.6 trillion ($4.6 billion) in revenue. MTN led with over 84 million subscribers and ₦3.94 trillion ($2.7 billion) in earnings, while Airtel followed with ₦2.64 trillion ($1.83 billion).
So what drove this surge? Broadband and mobile data adoption skyrocketed as more Nigerians embraced remote work, digital banking, e-learning, and streaming. The number of 4G and 5G base stations surged to 145,141 nationwide, while telecom companies poured ₦2.9 trillion ($2 billion) into network upgrades, a 159% jump in capital spending.
Even with inflation, high energy costs, and a volatile naira, operators doubled down on innovation, expanding services like mobile money, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
Zoom out: The telecoms industry has become Nigeria’s silent economic powerhouse, fuelling the next phase of its digital transformation. With infrastructure still expanding and demand showing no signs of slowing, telecoms may just be the most reliable growth story in the country’s economy today.
Internet
Vodacom partners with Starlink to provide satellite internet in South Africa
Vodacom Group, a South African telecom operator, and Elon Musk’s Starlink are teaming up to bring high-speed internet to even the hardest-to-reach parts of South Africa.
The deal will see Vodacom integrate Starlink’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology into its existing mobile network to bridge the continent’s digital divide. The partnership promises faster, more reliable connectivity for communities that have long been left offline.
What’s in it for Vodacom? Vodacom hopes to expand its reach by combining Starlink’s satellite infrastructure with its terrestrial network, without the massive costs of laying physical infrastructure. The company plans to resell Starlink equipment and offer internet packages tailored to local affordability as part of its goal to connect 260 million people.
But what does this mean for Starlink’s long-running license fight in South Africa? Starlink, and several other multinational companies, are still waiting for regulators to approve the “equity equivalence” proposed by Communications Minister Solly Malatsi in May. That pathway allows Starlink to legally operate in South Africa without giving up 30% of its equity, according to South African laws; instead, it will allow the company to train talent and participate in economic development initiatives.
Starlink isn’t yet licenced to operate in the country, but reselling Starlink kits via distribution partners is a good way to circumvent that barrier. Previously, ICASAsePush sold Starlink kits in South Africa before regulatory pressure forced it to stop. Partnering with Vodacom, a major South African operator with all the right licences, could be Starlink’s clever workaround.
There Should Be An App For That!
It’s two things: the first one is payments. It’s still a bit insane that with all the fintech apps, sending money across the world is still a serious hurdle. Especially for the work I do, it’s important that there is a seamless way to receive donations for the children. We have a few solutions, but nothing has stuck yet.
Secondly, an edtech app. I believe entrepreneurs should focus on building apps that give many young people access to foundational education. There’s a lot of focus on fintechs now, but what builds our society fundamentally is education.
–Tunde Onakoya, Convener of Chess in Slums Africa
Written by: Opeyemi Kareem, Adonijah Ndege, and Emmanuel Nwosu
Edited by: Emmanuel Nwosu & Ganiu Oloruntade
