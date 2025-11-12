Cassava Technologies, a pan-African tech and telecom infrastructure company, has launched Africa’s first artificial intelligence multi-model exchange, a platform that gives mobile network operators (MNOs) across the continent direct access to AI tools and large language models (LLMs) from global providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.

The platform, called the Cassava AI Multi-Model Exchange (CAIMEx), allows African MNOs to connect to multiple AI systems through a single interface, cutting out the need for costly infrastructure and complex integrations. Cassava says the platform will be managed locally and hosted in regional data facilities to ensure data stays within Africa.

“With its growing AI ecosystem, Africa has the potential to be more than a consumer of technologies imported from elsewhere,” said Ahmed El Beheiry, Cassava AI CEO. “Through CAIMEx, we’re building a bridge between global innovation and African ambition, giving every mobile operator the ability to offer world-class AI tools affordably.”

The launch builds on Cassava’s broader strategy to expand Africa’s digital infrastructure and deepen its participation in global technology value chains. In October, US chipmaker NVIDIA invested an undisclosed amount in Cassava to strengthen its operations across Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, and accelerate the development of Africa’s first AI factory, announced in March by billionaire founder and executive chairman Strive Masiyiwa.

On Tuesday, Google announced a partnership with the company to bring its Gemini AI tools to millions of Africans, including data-free access for eligible users and six months of free Google AI Plus, giving companies access to 200 gigabytes (GB) in cloud storage.

CAIMEx supports multiple large language and generative AI models, including Anthropic’s Claude and Google’s Gemini, giving operators flexibility to select tools best suited to their customers and enterprise clients, allowing them to use AI safely and affordably.

Cassava’s AI services are hosted in its regional AI factories, which provide high-performance computing, data security, and compliance with local data protection regulations. The company said CAIMEx can help telecom operators improve customer service, streamline operations, and even help them build new, innovative digital products tailored to their business use cases.

The move positions Cassava as one of the African tech companies developing end-to-end AI and data infrastructure, part of its broader plan to close the digital divide and make advanced technology locally available across its 94-country footprint.