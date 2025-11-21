As the festive season approaches, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released its December 2025 grant payment schedule, bringing payouts forward to help households prepare for holiday spending. But the agency is still tightening its system using technology to prevent fraud and ensure that social grants are paid to the correct individuals.

SRD grant extended

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant has been extended for another 14 months, now set to continue through March 2027, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the extension during his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) in Cape Town.

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe welcomed the decision, noting that the extension provides additional time to develop and refine proposals for a more permanent basic income grant.

To ensure that the grant reaches only those who qualify, the government will tighten eligibility checks. Applications will be cross-verified against tax records, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) data, and the national population register.

SASSA has also addressed previous shortcomings in its SRD application system, implementing fixes aimed at making the process more efficient and reliable for beneficiaries.

Grant payment dates for December 2025

Older Persons Grant – Tuesday, 2 December 2025

Disability Grant – Wednesday, 3 December 2025

Children’s Grants – Thursday, 4 December 2025

Sassa grant amounts:

Old Age (60-74 years) and Disability grants – R2 315

Old Age (75+ years) Grant – R2 335

War Veterans Grant – R2 315

Care Dependency Grant – R2 315

Child Support Grant – R560

Foster Care Grant – R1 250

SRD Grant – R370

How to check your SASSA grant status

After applying for a SASSA grant, beneficiaries often want to know whether their application has been approved and when payments will be made. Fortunately, SASSA offers several secure and convenient ways to check your status. Don’t forget to use the same ID number and contact details you provided when applying.

1. Online:

Visit the official SASSA SRD website: https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/status



Enter your South African ID number and the mobile number used in your application.



Submit the form to see whether your application is approved, pending, or declined. If approved, payment dates will also be displayed.

2. WhatsApp:

Save SASSA’s WhatsApp number: 082 046 8553



Send a message and follow the prompts to provide your application ID and details. You will receive your grant status via chat.

3. SMS:

Open your messaging app and send: STATUS <space> ID number to 32555



You will receive a reply with your current grant status.

4. Call or Visit in Person: