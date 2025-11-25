For millions of South Africans, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grants are a critical lifeline, and the December payment dates are now out. All grant beneficiaries need to keep contact and payment details up-to-date for timely, uninterrupted payments.

How to change SASSA banking details (permanent grant recipients)

Permanent SASSA beneficiaries generally cannot change all their personal details online, especially for regular grants like the old age, disability, or child grants.

For most permanent grants, changes such as banking details or payment methods must be made in person at a SASSA office by completing the required forms and submitting supporting documents and biometrics for verification.

Visiting the nearest SASSA office is mandatory. Changes to payment methods cannot be made online for permanent grants. At the office, you must request and complete the “Payment Method Change Form” (also known as the “Consent Form for Bank Payment”). To verify the new payment details, you must present the following: Your Valid South African ID (Original and copy).

Proof of the New Bank Account: This must be an official document: a stamped bank statement (no older than three months) or an official letter from the bank confirming the account is active and in your name.

SASSA will not pay into an account that is not solely in the beneficiary’s name (no joint or third-party accounts). The SASSA official will process the form. The new details are then sent to the bank for verification, which can take up to 21 working days. For the change to take effect in the following month’s payment, the request generally needs to be submitted before the 15th of the current month. If you miss this deadline, the old payment method will be used for one more cycle.

How to change SASSA cellphone number (permanent grant recipients)

While banking details are the most complex change, updating your contact information also requires formal notification.

Since permanent grants rely on contact details for official communication, fraud prevention, and sometimes digital services on the main SASSA services portal, you must notify them formally. The best method is to visit your nearest SASSA office and inform an official that your personal details need to be updated. They will assist you in filling out the relevant forms.

Alternatively, call the SASSA Toll-Free Helpline at 0800 60 10 11 for guidance. While some contact changes can be initiated over the phone, complex verification may still require a visit.

How to change SASSA banking details (SRD grant)

The Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R370 grant was introduced as a rapid, special relief measure. Its administration was designed to be electronic-only to process a massive volume of applications quickly and remotely.

The process to change your bank details for the grant is managed entirely online through the official SASSA SRD website. This process is highly secure and ensures the new account is verified as belonging to you.

Visit the Official SASSA SRD Portal: Navigate to the dedicated SASSA SRD website:

Locate the banking details section by scrolling down to find the section labeled “How do I change my banking details?” or a similar prompt.

Carefully input your South African ID Number (13 digits) in the provided box.

SASSA will send a unique, secure link via SMS to the cellphone number that is currently registered on your grant application.

Click on the link provided in the SMS. This will take you to a secure page on the SASSA portal.

Follow the prompts to enter your new bank account information (Bank Name, Account Number).

Submit the new details. Crucially, the bank account must be in your name as it appears on your ID. SASSA cannot pay grants into a third-party account.

The new details will be sent to the bank for verification. This process can take a few days to weeks. The updated details will only be used for future payments after successful verification.

Important Note: If you choose the money transfer option (cash send), your mobile phone number must be registered in your name (RICA-compliant).

How to change SASSA Cellphone Number (SRD grant)

Updating a cellphone number is critical because it is used for verification, like the SMS link, and receiving important payment notifications.

1. Using the Contact Portal

For the SRD grant, SASSA provides a dedicated portal to update your contact details:

Access the Contact Details Page: Visit the SASSA SRD grant contact details page.

You will need to enter your South African ID Number and your Application ID. But if you do not have your Application ID, you can sometimes retrieve it by checking your status on the main SRD website using your old number.

Enter your new cell phone number and your email address (if applicable).

Select the reason for the change (e.g., “cellphone stolen or lost,” “used someone else’s mobile number,” etc.).

A One-Time Pin (OTP) will be sent to your new cellphone number for verification. Enter the OTP to confirm the change.

Then press Submit, and your contact details will be updated.

There have been reports of unofficial, fraudulent websites claiming to change grants, particularly SRD phone numbers. Always use the official SASSA link provided above to protect your personal information.

2. Alternative Method: Contacting SASSA directly

If you experience difficulties with the online portal (which can sometimes occur, particularly when changing your phone number), your next best option is to contact SASSA directly. Use the SASSA Toll-Free Helpline: 0800 60 10, send an email to grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za, or visit your nearest SASSA local office for in-person assistance. This is often the safest and most reliable method for complex changes, although it may involve waiting times.