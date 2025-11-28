The secret to accelerating Africa’s DeFi adoption

The potential of decentralised finance in Africa is enormous. Across the continent, people are finding new ways to send money, trade assets, and access the global economy, bypassing traditional systems that have long excluded them. DeFi, short for decentralised finance, uses blockchain technology to eliminate intermediaries like banks, making financial services more accessible, transparent, and borderless. For millions of Africans who face high remittance fees, unreliable banking infrastructure, or currency instability, this shift could be transformative. But potential alone isn’t enough. For DeFi to truly take root in the continent, our solutions must be secure, intuitive, and scalable to users’ evolving needs.

Although Sub-Saharan Africa ranks second globally in crypto adoption, with Nigeria leading the charge, the user experience on most crypto platforms remains clunky and unintuitive. Moving between local currencies and digital assets is still complex for the average person. Users face fragmented fiat on-ramps, intimidating interfaces, high learning curves, and limited liquidity. These friction points are systemic blockers that slow down mainstream adoption.

It’s easy to assume these challenges stem from poor product design, but the truth is more nuanced. They also reflect how Web3 itself is built. Decentralised systems often trade convenience for security and transparency. Features like seed phrases, gas fees, network confirmations, and cross-chain transfers exist to protect users and maintain the blockchain’s openness. However, for the average, less tech-savvy person or people encountering these concepts for the first time, they can feel overwhelming. In this sense, DeFi’s complexity is partly structural. The real challenge is creating pathways that preserve decentralisation’s strengths while lowering the barriers that keep ordinary Africans from participating.

This tension between structural complexity and usability is now shaping the next wave of DeFi products. As more Africans attempt to interact with decentralised systems—for savings, remittances, trading, or payments—builders are being forced to rethink what usability actually means. Recent improvements across DeFi interfaces, from simpler onboarding flows to clearer transaction tracking, reflect a shift toward human-centred design. These changes may seem incremental, but they directly address the pain points that push users away.

At the same time, we must accept that not every layer of DeFi should be over-simplified. Some frictions exist for a reason: to safeguard autonomy, resist censorship, and ensure that no single entity controls user funds. The task, therefore, is not to mimic Web2 systems, but to identify which complexities are essential to decentralisation, and which merely frustrate users without offering meaningful benefits. Striking this balance is key to strengthening the broader DeFi ecosystem.

Another crucial element of adoption is the supporting infrastructure around DeFi. Many Africans still struggle with inconsistent internet access, unstable electricity, currency volatility, and restrictive banking policies. Without reliable rails for fiat deposits and withdrawals, even the best-designed DeFi products become difficult to use. Builders must therefore look beyond interface tweaks and invest in liquidity systems, localised on-ramps, and cross-border payment layers that reflect how Africans actually transact. DeFi cannot scale on the continent without this foundational work.

Education plays a similarly important role. Despite Africa’s high levels of crypto curiosity, literacy remains low. Many first-time users enter the ecosystem through speculation rather than informed decision-making. Without proper guidance, they become vulnerable to scams, misinformation, and risky financial behaviour. Thought leaders, founders, and media platforms must collaborate to demystify concepts like stablecoins, non-custodial wallets, and smart contracts, making DeFi knowledge more accessible and culturally relevant. When education improves, trust improves—and with trust comes adoption.

Regulation is another piece of the puzzle. While the continent is still figuring out its stance on digital assets, clarity from policymakers will be critical. Clear guidelines help protect users, encourage innovation, and create an environment where builders can operate confidently. The goal shouldn’t be heavy-handed control, but balanced frameworks that recognise both the opportunities and risks of decentralised technologies. Many African countries are already exploring ways to regulate exchanges, virtual asset providers, and blockchain-based financial products, signalling a future where DeFi can operate more openly within formal economic structures.

Ultimately, the responsibility of accelerating Africa’s DeFi adoption sits with all of us building in this space. The infrastructure challenges are complex and constantly evolving. User needs shift, technology advances, and new gaps emerge every day. To keep pace, African builders must move beyond surface-level products and work collectively to develop the rails—liquidity layers, intuitive wallets, seamless fiat integrations, developer tools, and educational resources—that will support long-term growth.

Decentralised finance offers Africa more than another trading tool. It offers the possibility of financial systems that are inclusive, transparent, and borderless. But real adoption will come only when DeFi feels usable, safe, and relevant to the people it aims to serve.

_____

Moore Dagogo-Hart is the co-founder and CTO of Zap Africa, Nigeria’s first non-custodial crypto exchange. A software engineer and entrepreneur, he focuses on building the infrastructure and systems that will drive Africa’s next wave of financial freedom.