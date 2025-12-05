Frank Eleanya, a senior reporter covering Big Tech, telecom, and digital infrastructure for TechCabal, has been named “Tech Journalist of the Year” at the Art of Technology Lagos 7.0 Conference on Thursday, December 4, 2025. The award, part of the event’s Tech Ecosystem Awards, celebrates high-quality and insightful coverage of Nigeria’s technology industry.

Eleanya clinched the top spot in a closely contested category that included respected voices such as Tage Kene‑Okafor (TechCrunch), Henry Nkekwe (WeeTracker), tech executive and media specialist Damilola Odufuwa, Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO of Big Cabal Media (publisher of TechCabal and Zikoko), and visual storyteller and tech content creator Fisayo Fosudo.

“It has been an interesting year for us at TechCabal, and this award is only a validation of the incredible work we as a team have put in, writing the stories that matter,” Eleanya said. “It’s good to know that people in the tech ecosystem see and connect with those stories. We look forward to a more impactful next year.”

Eleanya, who joined TechCabal in early 2024 from BusinessDay, is recognised as a leading journalist covering Nigeria’s telco and digital infrastructure sector and has written several articles, notably the struggles of mobile operator 9mobile (now T2), why free WiFi at Nigerian airports doesn’t work, how a company is positioning AI compute as Nigeria’s next big export opportunity, and a deep dive into Nigeria’s EV Bill.

For TechCabal, this recognition highlights the publication’s editorial strength and commitment to insightful and high‑impact journalism. It reinforces the newsroom’s mission to light the path to the future of Africa’s technology ecosystem.

“Frank’s tenacity and sheer will to advance the gospel of the African ecosystem is unmatched, and is evidenced by this recognition,” said Ifeduyi Oyesanmi, TechCabal’s Managing Editor. “A leader and role model within the newsroom, his work seeks to explore much-needed context across the ecosystem’s enterprise, creating a bridge between tech CEOs and the audience they serve, ensuring the African narrative is told with both accuracy and depth.”

AOT Lagos 7.0, organised by the Eko Innovation Centre, a renowned Startup accelerator, in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science & Technology, convened policymakers, investors, startups, and media to explore how emerging technologies can steer Lagos toward a sustainable, tech‑driven future.

