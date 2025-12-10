Keeping up with how fast Africa’s technology ecosystem is moving can be a lot; you need information that cuts through the noise and gives you the real story. Honest, thoughtful conversations that dive deep into what’s actually working in the ecosystem. Luckily, you don’t have to search far to find these expert perspectives.

From fintech revolutions to mobile-first solutions, from policy conversations to global investment trends, these tech podcasts hold space for thoughtful discourse without all the noise. We’ve done the listening for you and compiled the very best. From the smart, no-nonsense analysis of The Flip to the local development insights of CodeCast Zambia, here are our top 17 African tech podcasts of the year 2025.

Open Africa Podcast

Hosted by friends Nosa, Laolu, and Furo, the Open Africa Podcast started because they felt Africa’s fintech/tech ecosystem deserved “nuanced discussion… without pushing narratives.” Covering technology, startups, fintech, banking regulation, and broader African tech ecosystem issues, the show takes on an analytical, direct approach without losing sight of humor.

Afropolitan

If you’re tired of only ever consuming startup tech news, then we think you’d enjoy Afropolitan. Made unique by the presence of guests spanning the African experience and hosted by Chika Uwazie and Eche Emole, the show presents itself as part of a larger African digital nation and invites professionals across the space to answer the questions we all have.

The Flip

If banter isn’t up your alley and you like your facts aimed at you in an editorial style, The Flip is precisely the tech podcast you want to settle into. Hosted by Justin Norman, this podcast turns narratives on their head and focuses on what works in the African context, emphasizing complexity, nuance, and “real talk”. We do think it helps that they also have various content formats.

The Nigerian Investor

The Nigerian Investor is a show that takes away many of the barriers that stand between many Nigerians and smarter money choices. Hosted by Clement Mudiaga Emenajo, more popularly known as Mudi, it’s centered on making financial information accessible to Nigerians. With labels to denote the intensities/skill levels of each episode, there is something for everyone who aims towards financial literacy with this podcast.

Techpoint Africa Podcast

Produced by its parent company, the Techpoint Africa Podcast covers a wide range of topics, ensuring that listeners are not stuck in a loop. With extensive research and a journalistic, informative tone, the hosts Chimgozirim Nwokoma, Oluwanifemi Kolawole, and Bolu Abiodun take the time to analyse what is happening and balance optimism with realism. Always armed with accurate facts and real developments across African tech, they’re up there as one of our favourite voices in the tech podcast space.

Afrobility

Hosted by Olumide Ogunsanwo and Bankole Makanju, this podcast is a key source for anyone seeking deep, clear thinking on African tech. You get expert breakdowns on startups, investment patterns, and shifts happening across the continent. The episodes usually run for 60 to 90 minutes, which allows for detailed discussions that matter to entrepreneurs and investors who want to understand Africa’s growing digital space in depth.

African Tech Roundup



Hosted by Andile Masuku, this podcast offers a broad, carefully curated view of African tech. You get interviews with leaders, builders, and innovators from across the continent. It helps you follow important conversations, strategic thinking, and the ideas influencing the wider pan African market.

Disrupt Podcast

Hosted by Gabriella Mulligan and Tom Jackson, this show is a solid option if you care about the African startup world and want clear insights from people doing the work. Episodes run 20-40 minutes and feature interviews with founders and industry thinkers. You hear honest stories about challenges and wins, which help you understand what it takes to build and grow a company in Africa.

Labari Media Podcast

This podcast speaks directly to tech lovers and covers major digital areas. It focuses on fintech, e-commerce, mobile payments, and artificial intelligence. Hosted by Joseph-Albert Kuuire, it highlights activity in Ghana’s tech ecosystem and also connects it to the wider African tech scene, so you get both local and regional views.

Decode Fintech

Hosted by Khadija Abu for Paystack, Decode Fintech explains Africa’s fintech sector in simple and clear terms. You learn about the systems, ideas, and trends that shape financial services across the continent. It is a focused and steady guide for anyone trying to understand how fintech products grow and operate.

Africa Blockchain Conversations

Hosted by Samke Mhlongo and centered on blockchain technology and its use cases across Africa, this tech podcast aims to simplify blockchain conversations across the continent. You hear about real use cases, adoption timelines, and the impact of crypto and other distributed technologies in different markets. It helps you follow the people and projects pushing blockchain work on the continent.

The African Pre-Seed Podcast

Powered by 54Collective and hosted by Lorraine Achar, this podcast gives founders and investors a deep look into early-stage building. You learn about raising capital, bootstrapping, grants, and connecting with the right investors. The show places strong importance on retention as the true measure of product market fit and long-term success.

CodeCast Zambia

Although based in Zambia, this podcast is widely followed in cities like Lagos for its strong technical content. You get hands-on coding explanations and interviews with developers across different backgrounds. Hosted by Cynthia Mulenga, its cross- border appeal shows how important engineering skills are across Africa.



The Egyptian Guy

Hosted by Mohamed Refaie, this podcast breaks down software and general tech topics in a simple way for listeners in Egypt and North Africa. It covers technical ideas while also mixing in fun, casual conversations, giving each episode a relaxed feel.

TCS+

Anchored by Nkosinathi Ndlovu, this South African podcast covers a mix of technology and business conversations. It provides useful insights into how technological developments connect with daily business decisions across the region. It is a reliable source for understanding the local tech and business climate.



What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou

Hosted by Aki Anastasiou, this podcast focuses on technology and business news. It examines key issues in South Africa and extends beyond the country. You get interviews and analyses you can use to follow important trends in the tech and business world.

TechTrends Podcast

Hosted by Kenyan tech journalist Nixon Kanali, this podcast tracks technology trends, startups, and business news across Africa. It keeps you updated on new products and company activities happening in different markets.

In a world full of constant media noise, there’s a podcast for everyone. Whether you’re an investor looking for insights, a founder looking for community, or an enthusiast, the most important conversations shaping Africa’s digital future are being defined right now; all you have to do is press play.

Read Also: Podcasting in Africa is on the rise. Why is it not profitable yet?