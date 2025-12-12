Quick Fire 🔥 with Beverly Ezebuike

Beverly Ezebuike is a global fintech and blockchain marketing expert and recognised thought leader, with a track record of driving large-scale marketing operations that have generated over $50 million in profit for brands. She holds a Master’s in Digital Marketing, with Distinction, from the University of Northampton and certification from the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI).

Over the past three years, Beverly has made a major impact across African and global fintech. At Bundle Africa (A Binance-owned company), she led campaigns that delivered the brand’s first 1 million app downloads and a fivefold increase in Monthly Active Users (MAUs), while launching Cashlink, which processed over $1.7 million in its first year. As Community Manager at Kuda Bank, her campaigns helped the company surpass 7 million customers and earn 26 million weekly impressions. She now leads Community and Partnerships at Raenest, contributing to the fintech’s $11 million Series A and representing it at major tech events.

Explain what you do to a 5-year-old.

I lead global marketing operations for FinTech and Blockchain brands, helping them grow and make more revenue through partnerships and community-driven marketing. Over the years, I have built and executed strategies that helped me source, negotiate, and close high-value deals with affiliates, brands, influencers, and communities. Those efforts have driven over $50 million in profit and brought more than 500,000 new members into different communities, which is something I am incredibly proud of. My track record has helped me stand out in the tech space and consistently deliver exceptional results for the brands I work with.

What was the first big marketing win that made you realise you could build brands at scale?

One of my first major wins was during my time as social media manager at Bundle (an employment under Binance), where I led a collaborative social and community marketing campaign between Binance Africa and Bundle Africa. The campaign aimed to increase Bundle Africa’s share of voice by 30% across the continent and grow customer acquisition by 35%, at a time when almost 70% of its users were based in Nigeria. By partnering with the Binance Africa team, we tapped into millions of users and successfully channelled that audience towards Bundle Africa.

Platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, along with product education, community-generated content, and key opinion leaders, were central to the campaign’s success. I grew the brand’s social share of voice by 52%, added 7,000 new social followers, and helped drive 16% of new customer acquisition through social and community channels. Seeing how this campaign shifted the organisation’s thinking and proved that I could drive growth at a global scale was a defining moment in my career.

What’s one campaign or project you’re most proud of, and why?

I have led many impactful campaigns in tech, but launching the Raenest Perks Programme stands out as one of my proudest achievements. I joined Raenest, a fintech company providing African businesses and professionals with global money management tools, as Community and Partnerships Manager in September 2024. One of my toughest KPIs for 2025 was to build and launch a perks programme that offered Raenest community members exclusive discounts of up to 50% from top brands.

I took full ownership of the project, from sourcing and securing partners to spending long hours in strategy and negotiation sessions with each of them. On July 24, we officially launched the Raenest Perks Programme, partnering with 20 amazing brands such as Adidas, Fez Delivery, Pricepally, Enyata, Product Dive, Clafiya, and more, to provide high-value discounts to our community. Many of these brands were already part of the Raenest business community, so it felt reasonable to give them an opportunity to serve our wider community.

Of course, it wasn’t just a smooth and easy one. I experienced a number of hurdles when it was time to execute all of the plans. But the real work came down to working closely with the marketing, product, and engineering teams to build a dedicated perks page in the Raenest app and test every partner’s offering to ensure a seamless user experience. We made it work, and I am incredibly proud of the team and to be leading such a meaningful, impact-driven initiative at Raenest.

What’s the hardest part about growing a fintech brand in Africa?

The hardest part of growing a fintech brand in Africa is building and sustaining trust. Since stepping into the payments industry at Binance, I have seen how trust can either make or break a brand. Too many stories of platforms going bankrupt or shutting down while holding customers’ funds have left people very cautious.

In September 2024, I moved to the UK to study for a Master’s degree in Digital Marketing, graduating with distinction. During my research, I compared how marketing is done in European fintech and blockchain sectors versus Africa, and developed strategic approaches to close some of the gaps. One of the most notable findings was that many African fintech brands struggle to get users to trust them in the early stages.

Working at Binance, Kuda Bank, and now Raenest, I engage with thousands of customers very often, and I get to see clearly how crucial trust is. The moment users feel their funds or data are not safe, they are ready to move to a competitor without looking back. I always tell organisations that once you win trust and build a genuine community around your brand, you are already hundreds of steps ahead in the market, and that is exactly what I prioritise at Raenest.

When things go wrong in a campaign, how do you bounce back?

Over the years, I have learnt that when a campaign underperforms, it is rarely just about the idea. Often, it comes down to strategy, execution, or how communication channels are used. Many marketers lean almost entirely on social media, blogs, email, push notifications, and perhaps a bit of PR, while ignoring powerful channels such as community-led distribution, internal communications, aggressive in-app marketing, and creator marketing.

When a campaign does not hit its target, I go back to the drawing board. I analyse what went wrong, review how and where the message was distributed, and study how competitors may have run similar campaigns. I am a big believer in rinsing and re-running a good idea with better execution and a smarter channel mix, rather than discarding it too quickly.

My ability to do this well comes from many real-world experiences. I have taken losses, studied what worked and what failed, and then found new, more growth-driven ways to resell the same idea to the public. Resilience and willingness to refine are two of my strengths as a marketer.

You’ve worked across traditional finance and decentralised finance with Kuda, Binance, and now, Raenest. What is the most surprising thing you’ve learned about fintech users in Africa?

One of the most striking things I have seen is how quickly users are willing to move to competitors if they feel they cannot trust your brand. When a user signs up on your app, they have probably filtered you from three or four other options. What made them choose you is exactly what will keep them.

The moment that experience changes, or they feel a slight inconvenience, they are ready to switch. If customer support is unhelpful or slow while they are experiencing issues, the chances are high that they will withdraw their money and delete the app entirely. The space is that toxic, I see it happen over and over again. This reality keeps me focused on building experiences and communities that users can truly rely on.

If you weren’t in marketing, community, or pursuing partnerships, what would you be doing right now?

Haha, that’s an interesting one. I would still be creating impact in people’s lives, just in a different way. I run a TikTok channel with over 20,000 followers where I guide people who want to study abroad and relocate to the diaspora. I dedicate time every week to support them on safe ways to transact globally, what to expect in their new countries, and how to navigate life in the first few months of moving. It’s basically me sharing my journey with the world in a very practical way.

I have also started travelling more recently and plan to do even more in 2026. I enjoy seeing the world and documenting life one step at a time.

What’s the biggest myth about digital payments or fintech marketing you’d like to bust?

The biggest myth definitely has to be when people say that fintech platforms are only safe for moving money, not keeping it. That’s simply not true. Many payment platforms have evolved into trustworthy financial ecosystems that serve millions daily. It’s important, especially for older generations, to acknowledge how far digital payments have come and how reliable they’ve become.

If you could wave a magic wand and fix one thing about Africa’s fintech and broader tech ecosystem, what would it be?

It would be the fragmented payment system across the continent. After studying Europe’s fintech landscape (since I moved to the UK), where cross-border payments are seamless, I’ve often imagined how transformative it would be to replicate that simplicity in Africa.

While stablecoins and new solutions are helping, the fragmented infrastructure still limits user experience and business growth. If that system could be unified, Africa’s financial ecosystem would progress rapidly. So yes, if I could wave a magic wand, I’d fix that.

What’s one thing you’re not an expert at but enjoy doing?

Haha, that’s a tough one. I’d say singing and dancing. I may not have the best voice or rhythm, but both activities help me re-energise when work gets overwhelming. They remind me to embrace creativity and appreciate others who excel in the arts.